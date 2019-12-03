Zitto Kabwe: Niko mbioni kuanza mazungumzo na Jumuiya za Kimataifa ili kupambana na utawala wa Rais Magufuli

MsemajiUkweli
MsemajiUkweli
Zitto ameyasema hayo katika makala aliyoiandika kwenye gazeti la DAILY MAVERICK la nchini Afrika Kusini .
Anasema njia moja iliyobaki ni kuanzisha nguvu kinzi (resistance) kupitia uasi wa kijamii, maandamano yasio na kikomo katika mitaa ya vyama vikuu vya upinzani na wananchi kukaa katika barabara na mitaa bila kuchoka mpaka bunge litakapotunga sheria inayohakikisha kuna uchaguzi ambao ni huru na haki Tanzania na Zanzibar.
Zitto amedai mafanikio ya uasi wa kijamii nchini yatafanikiwa pale tu jumuiya za kimataifa zitakapowaunga mkono na kwa sababu hiyo yuko mbioni kuanza mazungumzo na jumuiya za kimataifa ili zimuunge mkono.
Zitto amewalalamikia na kuwalaumu viongozi wa juu wa vyama vya upinzani wanaosema Tanzania haijafikia hatua ya wananchi kufanya uasi wa kijamii na maandamano yasiyo na kikomo huku akisema viongozi wanaopinga ndio hawako tayari lakini sio wananchi. wananchi wako tayari.
Zitto ameenda mbali zaidi na kutuhumu kuwa viongozi wa juu wa upinzani wanaogopa kuhamasisha uasi wa kijamii na maandamano yasiyokoma kwa sababu wana mambo binafsi ya kupoteza kama vile ubunge, muda wa kukaa na familia zao na pia biashara/vipato vyao.
Zitto amesema pamoja na kuwa kwa sasa wameamua kutowatambua na kuwapa ushirikiano viongozi wapya wa mitaa na vijiji. Pamoja na kufanya hivyo lakini kwa sasa anataka kufanya zaidi ili kuhakikisha Tanzania haiwi nchi ya chama kimoja.
Zitto amemaliza kwa kuandika, Uasi wa kijamii lazima uanze sasa ili kuokoa demokrasia nchini.
CHANZO: DAILY MAVERICK
LINK>>Tanzania’s stolen civic elections: An urgent call to action-By Zitto Kabwe• 3 December 2019
Kwa wanaojua lugha ya kiingereza wanaweza kusoma hapa;
Resistance is the only option available. Peaceful resistance through civil disobedience, well-organised mass protests in the streets of major parties and non-stop sit-ins until Parliament enacts legislation that ensures a free and fair election on the Tanzania mainland and in Zanzibar.
Many people in the top leadership of the opposition argue that Tanzanians are not ready for this kind of resistance. I argue that the opposition leaders are the ones who are not ready because we have things to lose. Things like our posts in parliament, time with families when we spend months in jail and other material items. But is there a struggle without sacrifice? For how long shall we observe the press being muzzled, journalists being killed or rotting in jails, opposition being assaulted and being killed, the private sector dwarfed, workers denied their rights to salary increments and peasants being shorted on the prices of their produce?
Resistance has to start now for the sake of our democracy.
But this will not be enough. Domestic resistance has to be complemented by international pressure that ensures the will of the people is reflected in October 2020.
For too long, regional, continental and international partners of our nation have sat on their hands witnessing a tragedy of despotism and abuse that could plunge East and Central Africa into chaos.
For this reason, I will soon be embarking on a programme of dialogue with the international community to ensure that the necessary pressure is placed on the Magufuli regime to ensure free and fair elections in 2020. We have announced that we will not recognise the authority of the village chairpersons and their streets counterparts “elected”. But this is not enough. We need something else to stop CCM from bringing our country to single-party rule.
