PROS....

It's all about me, myself and I....



I don't have to think/check about anyone on his whereabouts....



CONS...

I miss the hand touch on those parts of the body...

Sometimes not really sex, nor vag. penetration but rather the way masculine hands touch my waist, boobs, bumps, hands while crossing roads au kunidaka ninapojikwaa nisidondoke.

And most of all French kiss aka denda.....



Hivo ndo vinanifanya saa ingine I feel the gap of being senior bachelor but orgasm is not an issue..... (Kibomba, matango et al cover the gap).



Granny Matata.