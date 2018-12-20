Zijue Ndege Binafsi Za Viongozi Mashuhuri Duniani!

- Joined
- May 27, 2016
- Messages
- 890
- Likes
- 1,005
- Points
- 180
FRANC THE GREAT
JF-Expert Member
Joined May 27, 2016
890 1,005 180
Private Jets of the Most Influential Leaders on Earth!
It’s no secret that the world’s most powerful leaders are often transported by highly specialized aircraft. Some manage with only one, while others have entire fleets of customized aircraft at their disposal.
Vladimir Putin
Vladimir Putin’s aircraft with an on-board management centre is valued at $500 000 000
Vladimir Putin’s flagship aircraft is the Russian-made IL-96-300PU. It is a wide-bodied, long-haul airliner that is easily distinguishable from the passenger model by its extended fuselage fairing. The government installed an advanced communication system on board that allows the aircraft to act as a management centre capable of carrying out the prompt commandment of troops in case of unexpected conflict.
Putin’s IL-96-300PU aircraft specifications
The sheer size of the snow-white airliner demands respect. Its length reaches almost 65 metres, and the wingspan exceeds 65 metres. The differences between the technical characteristics of the IL-96-300PU and the basic passenger model are minimal. Like the original, the maximum takeoff mass of the presidential aircraft is around 270 tonnes and max cruising speed tops out at 900 kilometres per hour. The service ceiling of the aircraft is 12,000 metres. However, modifications have been made to the maximum flight length without refuelling. Putin’s IL-96-300PU has a significantly longer range than the standard model.
Aircraft interior
While the exterior of the aircraft looks largely the same as the basic model, the cabin is lavishly decorated with tapestries and gold accents. The furniture and interior décor are finished in the neoclassical style. The current interior design was completed according to the sketches of Ivan Glazunov, the son of revered Russian artist Ilya Glazunov. The interior has been fully customized to allow the president to work and rest in comfort. The presidential airplane is equipped with a spacious office, a bedroom and a fully-equipped gym.
Special features
Of course, an airliner as large as the IL-96-300PU requires superior security. This coverage is provided by the pilots of the Russian Aerospace Forces’ special squad, both inside and outside of Russian territory. Putin’s personal aircraft has several layers of protection against potential attacks from land or from the air. The aircraft’s body has a special coating that makes the plane less visible to RCS, an automated system of jamming and disorienting radars, as well as its own anti-aircraft defence system. Further details on the plane’s security are a state secret protected by the Federal Security Service.
Russia’s presidential fleet
The presidential air squad is comprised of four of the president‘s first-choice aircraft rather than one. This is not a case of reliability, but one of security. As soon as knowledge of an international flight is public, all four aircraft are readied for departure. The specific plane to be used by Vladimir Putin is not known until take-off. After the choice is made, either one or all three of the remaining airplanes follow the president as the reserve. In total, the air squad's fleet is made up of 68 airplanes. 64 of them are utilised, while the remaining four are kept in storage.
Estimated aircraft model cost
What is the total building cost of each presidential IL-96-300PU? It is impossible to find an exact answer based on the available information. However, we are able to estimate that the basic cost of the IL-96-300PU is around 60 million dollars. On top of that, the price of the presidential passenger cabin, security measures, communication systems and changes in airliner construction could raise this cost substantially.
Donald Trump
Donald Trump’s $1 000 000 000 Air Force One
Air Force One is the name of any United States Air Force aircraft carrying the President of the United States at any time. Unlike the Russian leader, Donald Trump relies primarily on two identical customized aircraft. The aircraft are heavily modified Boeing 747-200B models and are referred to within the government by their military designation, VC-25A. If an airport is unable to accommodate the VC-25A due to its landing strip capacity, a more compact Boeing C-32 is used. The presidential air fleet is positioned under the administration of the 89th airlift wing, located at Andrews Air Force Base in Maryland.
Air Force One specifications
The Boeing 747 is the first double-decker, long-haul, wide-bodied passenger airplane in the world. From the moment of production it was the largest aircraft of the civic air force. Even now, its dimensions are impressive: the length is over 70 metres, the wingspan is 65 metres, and the width of the fuselage is 6.5 metres. The maximum speed is almost 1,000 kilometres per hour and the flight range of the basic version is approximately 14,000 kilometres.
Similar to Russia’s IL-96-300PU, the extensive modification of the two Boeing 747-200Bs was specifically designed for the President of the United States. The VC-25A has better fuel economy and an increased flight range over the original model. Alterations allowing refuelling of the airliner during flight theoretically allow the aircraft to remain in the sky for an indefinite period of time.
Special features
Similar to Vladimir Putin’s IL-96-300PU, Trump’s VC-25A serves as a chief government management centre during prolonged flights. Air Force One has a number of secure communication channels including satellite. The aircraft’s security systems are prepared to protect from standard attacks as well as any unusual occurrences such as targeted electromagnetic impulses. The VC-25A is also equipped with a medical suite that acts as a fully functional operating room.
Aircraft interior
The first interior of the Boeing VC-25A was designed by Nancy Reagan, the wife of President Ronald Reagan, in an American Southwest style that has since been updated. The airliners have been occasionally modernised to improve the radio navigation and the communication equipment features and to alter the aircraft’s interior according to the new president's preferences.
The President of the United States has substantial living space on board. With a cabin area exceeding 370 square metres, the president’s accommodations include a bedroom, bathroom, gym and offices. Of course, the president is unable to travel alone and is always accompanied by a large retinue. Air Force One has personal space for each of the retinue members. Higher ranks have separate offices at their disposal, while others have a place to work and to rest. There is a separate area for the accompanying news reporters. Altogether, the presidential aircraft is capable of comfortably accommodating 70 passengers and 26 members of the crew.
Estimated aircraft model cost
As with Russia’s airplane, it is difficult to calculate the exact cost of the VC-25A. We do know that at the time of construction in 1990, the cost of the passenger version was 100 million dollars. The modifications and improvements of the flight characteristics, the installation of the communication equipment and security systems will have increased the cost of the aircraft substantially. Bearing in mind that each of the VC-25As were modernised and reworked, we could speculate that an estimated 1 billion dollars may have been spent on each of the American President’s Boeing 747-200Bs.
Xi Jinping
Xi Jinping and his Boeing valued at $250 000 000
Unlike his colleagues who have multiple airplanes, General Secretary of the Communist Party of China, Xi Jinping does not own a personal aircraft. The leader of the People’s Republic of China uses two Boeing 747-400’s belonging to Air China airlines (tail numbers B-2447 and B-2472) for his government visits and business trips. The catalogue value of these planes at the time of construction was approximately 250 million dollars each.
Both of the airliners are used for regular passenger flights by Air China airlines. However, as soon as the president plans an upcoming foreign visit, the airplanes are carefully examined by the leader’s security service, which may take up to several weeks. After the examinations, the aircraft are sent to refitting during which some of the cabin’s seats are dismantled and replaced with a spacious living room, a bedroom and an office. Specific details of the ongoing manipulations are not known. After the government leader’s return to his native land, the airplanes are given back to Air China and returned to the original state to be used for passenger flights again.
Xin Jinping’s aircraft interior
It is only possible to view the interior of the president’s altered Air China Boeing 747-400s through a limited number of official photographs taken on board, in particular those taken during the negotiations of Xi Jinping with the president of Kazakhstan, Nursultan Nazarbayev. Several sources report that the interior design of the PRC’s presidential aircraft is rather austere and far from lavish or luxurious.
Why hasn’t the president of the People’s Republic gotten his own permanent aircraft? This question has already been raised by one of the predecessors of Xi Jinping, Jiang Zemin. Newly purchased airplanes, which were planned to be the analogues to the Russian and American presidential airliners, were delivered to the San Antonio airport (United States) for refitment. However, the Chinese leaders have never used them after the remodelling was completed.
According to the American press, it is possible that upon the airplane's arrival, members of the PRC’s national security system found a number of listening devices in the cabin. China’s only commentary came a few months later from the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, stating “there was no objective need for eavesdropping.”
Angela Merkel
The $300 000 000 Konrad Adenauer for Angela Merkel
(Angela Merkel on the right and her private jet landing on the left)
German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s most famous aircraft is an Airbus A340-313X VIP referred to as the Konrad Adenauer after the first postwar Chancellor of Germany. In addition to the Konrad Adenauer, Chancellor Merkel has several other planes at her disposal, all managed by the the German armed forces.
German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s most famous aircraft is an Airbus A340-313X VIP referred to as the Konrad Adenauer after the first postwar Chancellor of Germany. In addition to the Konrad Adenauer, Chancellor Merkel has several other planes at her disposal, all managed by the the German armed forces.
Presidential fleet
The fleet available to Chancellor Merkel and her closest advisors is quite extensive and handles a wide range of tasks. A Eurocopter AS532 can be used for flights around Germany and other close countries. For longer flights up to 2,000 kilometres, Angela Merkel has access to four business jets, including a Bombardier Global 5000 valued at around 70 million dollars and two Airbus A319-133X CJs each costing more than 150 million dollars. The Airbus has a range of over 6,000 kilometres, but is rarely used for transcontinental flights.
The most famous planes in the German government’s fleet are its flagship, the Airbus A340-313X VIP known as “Konrad Adenauer” and its twin, “Theodor Heuss.” The Konrad Adenauer is named after the first Chancellor of (West) Germany and Theodor Heuss is named for its first President. At the end of March 2011, the planes were transferred from Lufthansa airline to the special unit of the military’s administration dedicated to government transport. Until then, the airplanes had been used for regular passenger flights for Lufthansa Airlines.
Aircraft Interior
After numerous remodelling and reconstruction projects, the aircraft were transformed into comfortable, modern, and secure personal aircraft for Angela Merkel. The Airbus A340-313X VIPs can accommodate approximately 150 passengers each. There are apartments with showers, bedrooms, offices, a conference hall with video communication equipment and a completely soundproof room for negotiations.
The air fleet of the German Chancellor is equipped with the IFF (identification, friend or foe) system, systems of missile defence, as well as additional fuel tanks, allowing for non-stop flights up to 13,500 kilometres. This impressive range is enough to get from Berlin to Washington, Beijing or Rio de Janeiro.
Aircraft model estimated base cost
The Konrad Adenauer and the Theodor Heuss are in no way inferior to Donald Trump’s Air Force One or Putin’s IL-96-300PU. Compared to Trump’s Boeing 747-200B, Germany’s Airbus A340-313X VIP can carry more passengers (147 instead of 102). Konrad Adenauer and Theodor Heuss cost approximately 300 million dollars each.
Elizabeth II
Elizabeth II and No. 32nd Squadron costing $100 000 000
(Elizabeth II on the right and her private jet in flight on the left)
The Queen of England, members of the Royal family and Great Britain’s government rely upon the 32nd squadron of the United Kingdom for transportation. These include two AW109 helicopters for travelling distances under 1,000 kilometres, six BAE-125 airplanes with a flight range up to 3000 kilometres, as well as four mid-sized reactive BAE-146 airplanes that are used primarily on the territory of the United Kingdom. Queen Elizabeth II also has a personal helicopter, Sikorsky S-76 Spirit, as part of the Royal Household. The total cost of the 32nd squadron fleet of the United Kingdom is around 100 million dollars. Until recently, the Royal Family leased ordinary Boeing 747s or Boeing 777s from British Airways or Virgin Atlantic airways for travelling long distances. Currently, the Queen and her family members can be transported for important events by the airplanes and helicopters of the Royal Air Force.
Theresa May
Theresa May and her Airbus A330 costing $250 000 000
(Theresa May on the right and her private jet on a runway on the left)
Recently, the 32nd squadron of United Kingdom acquired its own Airbus A330 for 250 million dollars. The main purpose of the new airliner is to carry the British Prime Minister, Theresa May, on official government trips. Compared to the air management centres of other leaders of nuclear powers, the aircraft of the United Kingdom is generally an ordinary passenger airplane, with some minor alterations in the cabin planning and in-flight refuelling capabilities.
According to the press, the modifications of the airplane were conducted in accordance with conditions of the economy. The refitment of the British Prime Minister’s airplane cost a modest 20 million dollars. It is also noted that utilising the government Airbus resulted in saving up to almost 2 million dollars on plane charters.
Aircraft interior
The aircraft of Theresa May is modest in terms of the materials used and the cabin configuration. A small VIP area with two ottoman chairs is located in the front part of the Airbus A330. If desired, the sliding curtains can be closed to offer some privacy from the rest of the delegation. The main body of the aircraft cabin is occupied by 58 business class seats created for the accommodation of ministers and their deputies. The tail portion is occupied by 100 economy class seats, made for the journalists publicising the work of the Ministry Cabinet.
Interestingly, the former British Prime Minister David Cameron previously used public airline services on a number of occasions, seated among regular passengers.
Shinzo Abe
The $600,000,000 Japanese fleet for Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, Emperor Akihito and his entourage
Emperor of Japan Akihito with Empress Michiko on the right and their private jet on the left
The Japanese Imperial family’s fleet includes two Boeing 747 aircraft, used by the Emperor, Empress, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and other high-ranking officials for international travel. Additionally, these aircraft are used to evacuate Japanese citizens from abroad in case of emergency.
The aircraft order from Japan coincided with the construction of a new model of Boeing 747-400, and accordingly their fleet includes more modern aircraft than that of the USA, even though they have been in use since approximately the same time. In 2019, the Japanese government plans to bring their fleet up to date with the purchase of a Boeing 777-300ER.
All crew members undergo special training to respond quickly in case of emergency, and both aircraft usually fly together for safety reasons.
Boeing 747 Characteristics
The Boeing 747-400 is the largest, most technologically advanced, and best-selling model of the 747 series. Due to its increased lift capacity, it’s also two to three times more expensive than similar models.
The Japanese fleet features two identical aircraft, each with a capacity of about 150 passengers and 17-19 crew members. Both aircraft are equipped with the same General Electric turbojet engines as the American Air Force one.
The 747-400’s size is impressive: its wing-tip clearance stands at 64.44 m, and it has a length of 70.66 m and a height of 19.41 m. The Boeing 747-400 is capable of a top speed of up to 933 km/h.
Boeing 747 Interior design
The Japanese presidential Boeing 747 features many interior design improvements over the standard cabin. Special attention has been paid to communication equipment, which is necessary for government officials to carry out their duties and solve problems directly on board. The aircraft also has an office for Imperial family representatives, an administrative office, a media area, a meeting room, and sections for VIP guests and other passengers.
Boeing 747 approximate price
The price of a standard Boeing 747 doesn’t typically exceed $300,000,000, but the Imperial model Boeing 747 aircraft for the government of Japan are more expensive. The two aircraft cost the state around $600,000,000.
Kim Jong-un
Kim Jong-un and his Chammae-1
(Kim Jong-un pictured making a speech alongside the quad-engine Chammae-1 at Sunan Airport, North Korea)
North Korea is the most secretive country in the world, however some details of Kim Jong-un’s private plane are available. The Supreme Leader of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea travels in a modified Cold War-era Ilyushin IL-62 named “Chammae-1” after a hawk species native to North Korea. The IL-62 was the largest jet airliner in the world when it first flew in 1963, was produced until 1995. Now, due to the aircraft’s age and high operating costs, no more than 14 are in government or commercial operation.
Interior of Kim Jong-un’s Ilyushin IL-62
While a fully-equipped Ilyushin IL-62 can accommodate 200 passengers, Kim Jong-un’s aircraft is a VIP configuration similar in scale to the United States’ Air Force One. Photos released by the state-run Korean Central News Agency show Kim Jong-un inside his lavishly-decorated aircraft. The photos show a plush interior, decorated with oversized white leather chairs, shiny rosewood tables and a crystal ashtray.
Cost of the Chammae-1
The cost of the original plane and its subsequent modifications are unknown. A photo that can be dated between 2012 and 2014 shows Kim Jong-un inside the IL-62 when it was outfitted with outdated 1980s-style decor and since then, the interior of the plane appears to have undergone significant renovations. Official photos of Kim Jong-un inside the aircraft were released by the Korean Central News Agency in February 2015.
The Supreme Leader’s love of flying
Kim Jong-un’s father, former North Korea leader Kim Jong-il, was afraid of flying and traveled to China and Russia by private armored train. Kim Jong-un, on the other hand, is reported to have a deep admiration for aviation. Since he came into power, he has built small runways long enough to land light aircraft near each of his family compounds. The country’s state television channel has shown videos – which may be doctored – of Kim piloting planes, including a small single-engined plane similar to a Cessna that was manufactured in North Korea.
Moon Jae-in
President Moon Jae-in’s fleet
(A Korean Air Boeing 747-400 as used by President Moon Jae-in, pictured while making a speech)
The President of South Korea’s flagship aircraft is a Boeing 747-400, on lease from Korean Air. The president’s impressive fleet also includes one Sikorsky S-92 helicopter, two military CASA CN-235s and a Boeing 737-300, which he uses for domestic travel. The entire fleet is painted white, with a red and blue line along the side and a blue and red design on the tail.
Inside Moon Jae-in’s Boeing 747-400
There are limited details available on the interior of the Jae-in’s Boeing 747-400. The base cost of a Boeing 747-400 is approximately 240 million dollars, however the cost of the lease agreement with Korean Air has not been reported.
Possible upgrade to a Boeing 747-800
There is speculation that South Korea plans to replace President Moon Jae-in’s 747-400 with a 747-800 for international travel. This four-engine aircraft is one of Boeing’s newest models, with the capacity to carry between 210 and 330 passengers. The 747-800 is heralded as one of the most fuel-efficient aircraft on the market and is made primarily with composite materials. The four-engine jet would cost approximately $350 million if the purchase goes through.
Benjamin Netanyahu
Benjamin Netanyahu's “Israeli Air Force One”
Benjamin Netanyahu on the right and his private jet in flight on the left
In 2014, the Israeli government approved a plan to purchase a private jet for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. The budget for the aircraft, which will also be used by Israeli President Reuven Rivlin, is $70 million. The plane will feature advanced defense technologies and specialized communications systems, with a long range allowing nonstop flights from Israel to North America.
Details on the Israeli presidential plane
Israel’s Channel 2 reports that the aircraft is a Boeing 767 that is currently being outfitted by Israel Aerospace Industries. The photos broadcast by the network were blurred to comply with military censorship. The Boeing 767 is a wide-body twin-engine jet airliner with the capacity to accommodate up to 375 passengers, depending on its configuration.
Netanyahu’s current aircraft
Until the arrival of the new Israeli presidential plane, the Prime Minister will continue chartering aircraft. Each time he makes a trip, all three of Israel’s airlines compete to provide a charter – however, as El Al is the only airline with the capacity to accommodate long-range flights, it has a monopoly on most of the Prime Minister’s international travel. Before 2003, the highest government officials traveled in an Air Force 707, which also served as a refueling plane and was rumored to be uncomfortable. In 1997, a window cracked while Netanyahu was on board, so the pilot had to fly at a low altitude.
Controversy surrounding the plane
While the plan to provide the Israeli Prime Minister with a new private jet is well underway, many Israelis consider it to be an extravagant expense. In 2013, Netanyahu came under fire from the media for spending $127,000 to outfit an El Al plane with a double bed for a five-hour flight to London when the aircraft already had a business or first class cabin with reclining seats. However, the government considers the aircraft to fill a major national security need.
Abdel-Fattah Khalil el-Sisi
Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah Khalil el-Sisi’s $ 166,000,000 Airbus A340-200
(Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah Khalil el-Sisi on the right and his private jet on the left)
Since 2014, Abdel-Fattah Khalil el-Sisi, the 6th President of Egypt, has flown on one of the most expensive aircraft in the country’s fleet: the Airbus A340-200. That said, Egyptian officials have flown in the A340-200 since long before el-Sisi came into power: it’s been in near-continuous use since 1995.
Airbus A340-200 specifications
The A340-200 is the only model of the A340 series with a fuselage length smaller than its wingspan. The aircraft measures 16.8 m in height, the length from nose to tail is 59.4 m, and the wingspan from end to end totals 60.3 m. The plane is capable of reaching speeds up to 1054 km/h, and can cover a distance of 12,400 km on a single tank.
President el-Sisi’s A340-200 has four CFM56-5C[1] CFM International engines, each worth about $10,000,000, which puts the cost of only the engines at around $40,000,000.
Airbus A340-200 interior
According to the manufacturer, the A340-200 cabin – among the most comfortable and noise-isolated in the world – was designed specifically for the Egyptian president, and is equipped with LCD screens, an onboard entertainment center and fewer windows than the commercial airliner model. The interior of presidential ?340-200 was created by renowned French designer Jacques Pierrejean, which puts it in a league of its own in terms of comfort and interior design.
Airbus A340-200 estimated price
The price of an ordinary Airbus A340-200 aircraft ranges from $70 to $90 million. However, the custom model, created specifically for the president, costs about $166 million due to its improved performance and luxurious interior.
Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani
Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and his $1 500 000 000 fleet
(Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani on the right and his private jet on a runway on the left)
Emir of Qatar, Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani is one of the wealthiest people on the planet. As such, he is the owner of a truly spectacular air fleet used by numerous members of his royal family.
On official trips of the Emir of Qatar, Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani is accompanied by an entourage of at least 1,000 people including family members, members of the delegation and service staff. The weight of the carried cargo is measured in tonnes, and consists not only of various personal items for Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, but even includes limousines to be used by Emir in the destination country.
One aircraft, whether passenger or military, is not capable of such a large-scale transfer. This is why most of the Emir of Qatar’s trips, both official and unofficial, are completed by multiple airplanes. Qatar’s delegation once arrived to negotiations with the prime minister of Japan using 10 aircraft, and to Switzerland using 8 aircraft.
The individual transportation of the head of the government, his family members, and higher government officials is carried out by a separate VIP airline, Qatar Amiri Flight, set up in 1977 and property of Qatar’s government. Most of the airplanes in Qatar’s fleet have the colours of the official national carrier of Qatar, Qatar Airways, on their sides.
Qatari royal fleet
By the end of August 2016, the VIP fleet of the Qatar Amiri Flight airline consisted of 14 aircraft, the cost of each exceeding 100 million dollars. The Emir of Qatar, Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani has an Airbus A319-100 (CJ), three Airbus A320-200s, two Airbus A330-200s, two Boeing 747-8 BBJs, an Airbus ?310-300, an Airbus ?340-200, an Airbus ?340-300 and Airbus ?340-500 at his disposal.
Other than the aircraft mentioned above, the Emir of Qatar occasionally uses a business jet Bombardier Global Express BD-700-1A10 and a military transport airplane, the Boeing C-17 Globemaster III, for personal use. Both of the aircraft are painted in the official livery of Qatar Airways.
Bashar al-Assad
Bashar al-Assad and his Falcon 900
(Bashar al-Assad on the right and his private jet in flight on the left)
Syrian President Bashar al-Assad and his entourage travel in a Dassault Falcon 900. Details on the presidential plane are scarce, but the aircraft likely has a highly advanced security system. The Falcon 900 is a large-cabin trijet lauded for its performance, efficiency and comfort. The aircraft cruises at about 555 mph, while burning 30-40% less fuel than other jets in its category. A range of over 5,000 miles allows for flights from Damascus to destinations as far away as Beijing.
Interior of President Assad’s Falcon 900
No details are available on the interior of Bashar al-Assad’s presidential plane. The cabin of a Falcon 900 is typically configured into three distinct areas, with a separate lounge, an office and a master bedroom with queen-sized bed and spacious shower.
The cost of Bashar al-Assad’s presidential plane
The cost of the plane and its subsequent security modifications are unknown, however in 2015 the catalogue cost of a Dassault Falcon 900LX was $43.3 million.
Petro Poroshenko
Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko’s ‘inherited’ $142,000,000 fleet
(Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko on the right and his private jet on the left)
Petro Poroshenko’s fleet is maintained and serviced by state airline, Ukraine International Airlines. The president’s fleet includes two Ukrainian-made Antonov aircraft – an AN-74 and AN-148 – as well as an $86,000,000 French Airbus A319CJ and a Mil Mi-8 helicopter.
While Petro Poroshenko’s fleet is by no means conservative, the current president takes a more modest approach to flying than his predecessor Viktor Yanukovych, who leased two additional planes during his term which added around $86,700 to the annual state budget of Ukraine.
Characteristics of the Airbus A319CJ, Antonov AN-74 and AN-148, and Mil Mi-8
This is a business-class aircraft with an increased range, capable of travelling as far as 11,100 km on a single tank. The A-319 features a wingspan and length of 35.8 and 33.84 m respectively, and a height of 11.76 m. The cruising speed is approximately 870 km/h, while its and maximum speed approaches 1005 km/h.
The Antonov AN-74TK-300 VIP is a mere 10.5m in length, with a maximum speed of 740 km/h, and travels at an altitude of 10,100 m. It is able to cover a distance of 5,050 km on a single tank and accommodates up to 52 passengers on board.
The Antonov AN-148 is a reactive regional aircraft with two engines, flies at a maximum speed of 870 km/h, and a maximum altitude of 12,200 m.
The Mil Mi-8 is on among the most popular helicopters in the history of aviation. The length reaches 18.17 m, and it’s capable of travelling at speeds of up to 250 km/h.
Interior of the Airbus A319CJ
The A319CJ includes a meeting room, a section dedicated to guests and luggage, an on-board kitchen, an office and a recreation area. It’s also not lacking in luxury: the aircraft includes items such as a gilded cock and a pink marble sink.
Estimated cost of the Ukrainian fleet
The Ukrainian state’s Airbus A319CJ was purchased for $86,000,000. The estimated cost of a standard-model Antonov AN-74 is cheaper —around $10,000,000 – and the exact cost of the AN-148 is unknown. However, Aeroflot refused to purchase the same aircraft for $ 30,000,000 in 2012, and the aircraft insurance costs the Ukrainian budget around $7,400,00 annually, which gives some indication of its price. The price of the Mil Mi-8 fluctuates between $14-18 million. In total, the approximate cost of the presidential aviation fleet is in the region of $142,000,000.
Pope Francis
Pope Francis and his chartered Airbus A330-200
(Pope Francis waving on the right and an Alitalia Airbus A330-200)
Famous for his frugality, it’s no surprise that Pope Francis doesn’t own a private jet. Instead, the Vatican chooses private jet charter, hiring an Airbus A330-200 from Alitalia for the Pope’s intercontinental travels. When the Pope is onboard, the aircraft is called the “Raffaello Sanzio”, named after the Renaissance painter who painted the Popes of his time, and is marked with the Papal shield.
Inside the Raffaello Sanzio
The Airbus A330 is a twin-aisle wide body plane considered to be among the most reliable aircraft in the sky. The cabin is quite large, with the capacity to carry 247 passengers. Unlike many planes in a presidential aircraft fleet, the Airbus A330-200 is not equipped with an office, conference room or private bedroom. Instead, the Raffaello Sanzio is the same plane Alitalia uses for commercial flights, with 20 business class seats and 263 in coach. The Pope typically sits in the first row of business class, with the entire row to himself.
The Pope’s entourage
The only time the Pope grants interviews to reporters is while he’s in-flight. As such, the plane’s coach cabin is typically filled with journalists from international newspapers, magazines and television networks. Alitalia offers a discounted charter rate to the Pope and the journalists pay their own fare. Befitting of his nickname, “The People’s Pope”, Pope Francis typically spends time on board bantering with the journalists and giving blessings in the coach cabin.
Full List: Private Jets of the Most Influential Leaders on Earth.
Source: Air Charter Service, Wikipedia
It’s no secret that the world’s most powerful leaders are often transported by highly specialized aircraft. Some manage with only one, while others have entire fleets of customized aircraft at their disposal.
Vladimir Putin
Vladimir Putin’s aircraft with an on-board management centre is valued at $500 000 000
Vladimir Putin’s flagship aircraft is the Russian-made IL-96-300PU. It is a wide-bodied, long-haul airliner that is easily distinguishable from the passenger model by its extended fuselage fairing. The government installed an advanced communication system on board that allows the aircraft to act as a management centre capable of carrying out the prompt commandment of troops in case of unexpected conflict.
Putin’s IL-96-300PU aircraft specifications
The sheer size of the snow-white airliner demands respect. Its length reaches almost 65 metres, and the wingspan exceeds 65 metres. The differences between the technical characteristics of the IL-96-300PU and the basic passenger model are minimal. Like the original, the maximum takeoff mass of the presidential aircraft is around 270 tonnes and max cruising speed tops out at 900 kilometres per hour. The service ceiling of the aircraft is 12,000 metres. However, modifications have been made to the maximum flight length without refuelling. Putin’s IL-96-300PU has a significantly longer range than the standard model.
Aircraft interior
While the exterior of the aircraft looks largely the same as the basic model, the cabin is lavishly decorated with tapestries and gold accents. The furniture and interior décor are finished in the neoclassical style. The current interior design was completed according to the sketches of Ivan Glazunov, the son of revered Russian artist Ilya Glazunov. The interior has been fully customized to allow the president to work and rest in comfort. The presidential airplane is equipped with a spacious office, a bedroom and a fully-equipped gym.
Special features
Of course, an airliner as large as the IL-96-300PU requires superior security. This coverage is provided by the pilots of the Russian Aerospace Forces’ special squad, both inside and outside of Russian territory. Putin’s personal aircraft has several layers of protection against potential attacks from land or from the air. The aircraft’s body has a special coating that makes the plane less visible to RCS, an automated system of jamming and disorienting radars, as well as its own anti-aircraft defence system. Further details on the plane’s security are a state secret protected by the Federal Security Service.
Russia’s presidential fleet
The presidential air squad is comprised of four of the president‘s first-choice aircraft rather than one. This is not a case of reliability, but one of security. As soon as knowledge of an international flight is public, all four aircraft are readied for departure. The specific plane to be used by Vladimir Putin is not known until take-off. After the choice is made, either one or all three of the remaining airplanes follow the president as the reserve. In total, the air squad's fleet is made up of 68 airplanes. 64 of them are utilised, while the remaining four are kept in storage.
Estimated aircraft model cost
What is the total building cost of each presidential IL-96-300PU? It is impossible to find an exact answer based on the available information. However, we are able to estimate that the basic cost of the IL-96-300PU is around 60 million dollars. On top of that, the price of the presidential passenger cabin, security measures, communication systems and changes in airliner construction could raise this cost substantially.
Donald Trump
Donald Trump’s $1 000 000 000 Air Force One
Air Force One is the name of any United States Air Force aircraft carrying the President of the United States at any time. Unlike the Russian leader, Donald Trump relies primarily on two identical customized aircraft. The aircraft are heavily modified Boeing 747-200B models and are referred to within the government by their military designation, VC-25A. If an airport is unable to accommodate the VC-25A due to its landing strip capacity, a more compact Boeing C-32 is used. The presidential air fleet is positioned under the administration of the 89th airlift wing, located at Andrews Air Force Base in Maryland.
Air Force One specifications
The Boeing 747 is the first double-decker, long-haul, wide-bodied passenger airplane in the world. From the moment of production it was the largest aircraft of the civic air force. Even now, its dimensions are impressive: the length is over 70 metres, the wingspan is 65 metres, and the width of the fuselage is 6.5 metres. The maximum speed is almost 1,000 kilometres per hour and the flight range of the basic version is approximately 14,000 kilometres.
Similar to Russia’s IL-96-300PU, the extensive modification of the two Boeing 747-200Bs was specifically designed for the President of the United States. The VC-25A has better fuel economy and an increased flight range over the original model. Alterations allowing refuelling of the airliner during flight theoretically allow the aircraft to remain in the sky for an indefinite period of time.
Special features
Similar to Vladimir Putin’s IL-96-300PU, Trump’s VC-25A serves as a chief government management centre during prolonged flights. Air Force One has a number of secure communication channels including satellite. The aircraft’s security systems are prepared to protect from standard attacks as well as any unusual occurrences such as targeted electromagnetic impulses. The VC-25A is also equipped with a medical suite that acts as a fully functional operating room.
Aircraft interior
The first interior of the Boeing VC-25A was designed by Nancy Reagan, the wife of President Ronald Reagan, in an American Southwest style that has since been updated. The airliners have been occasionally modernised to improve the radio navigation and the communication equipment features and to alter the aircraft’s interior according to the new president's preferences.
The President of the United States has substantial living space on board. With a cabin area exceeding 370 square metres, the president’s accommodations include a bedroom, bathroom, gym and offices. Of course, the president is unable to travel alone and is always accompanied by a large retinue. Air Force One has personal space for each of the retinue members. Higher ranks have separate offices at their disposal, while others have a place to work and to rest. There is a separate area for the accompanying news reporters. Altogether, the presidential aircraft is capable of comfortably accommodating 70 passengers and 26 members of the crew.
Estimated aircraft model cost
As with Russia’s airplane, it is difficult to calculate the exact cost of the VC-25A. We do know that at the time of construction in 1990, the cost of the passenger version was 100 million dollars. The modifications and improvements of the flight characteristics, the installation of the communication equipment and security systems will have increased the cost of the aircraft substantially. Bearing in mind that each of the VC-25As were modernised and reworked, we could speculate that an estimated 1 billion dollars may have been spent on each of the American President’s Boeing 747-200Bs.
Xi Jinping
Xi Jinping and his Boeing valued at $250 000 000
Unlike his colleagues who have multiple airplanes, General Secretary of the Communist Party of China, Xi Jinping does not own a personal aircraft. The leader of the People’s Republic of China uses two Boeing 747-400’s belonging to Air China airlines (tail numbers B-2447 and B-2472) for his government visits and business trips. The catalogue value of these planes at the time of construction was approximately 250 million dollars each.
Both of the airliners are used for regular passenger flights by Air China airlines. However, as soon as the president plans an upcoming foreign visit, the airplanes are carefully examined by the leader’s security service, which may take up to several weeks. After the examinations, the aircraft are sent to refitting during which some of the cabin’s seats are dismantled and replaced with a spacious living room, a bedroom and an office. Specific details of the ongoing manipulations are not known. After the government leader’s return to his native land, the airplanes are given back to Air China and returned to the original state to be used for passenger flights again.
Xin Jinping’s aircraft interior
It is only possible to view the interior of the president’s altered Air China Boeing 747-400s through a limited number of official photographs taken on board, in particular those taken during the negotiations of Xi Jinping with the president of Kazakhstan, Nursultan Nazarbayev. Several sources report that the interior design of the PRC’s presidential aircraft is rather austere and far from lavish or luxurious.
Why hasn’t the president of the People’s Republic gotten his own permanent aircraft? This question has already been raised by one of the predecessors of Xi Jinping, Jiang Zemin. Newly purchased airplanes, which were planned to be the analogues to the Russian and American presidential airliners, were delivered to the San Antonio airport (United States) for refitment. However, the Chinese leaders have never used them after the remodelling was completed.
According to the American press, it is possible that upon the airplane's arrival, members of the PRC’s national security system found a number of listening devices in the cabin. China’s only commentary came a few months later from the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, stating “there was no objective need for eavesdropping.”
Angela Merkel
The $300 000 000 Konrad Adenauer for Angela Merkel
(Angela Merkel on the right and her private jet landing on the left)
German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s most famous aircraft is an Airbus A340-313X VIP referred to as the Konrad Adenauer after the first postwar Chancellor of Germany. In addition to the Konrad Adenauer, Chancellor Merkel has several other planes at her disposal, all managed by the the German armed forces.
German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s most famous aircraft is an Airbus A340-313X VIP referred to as the Konrad Adenauer after the first postwar Chancellor of Germany. In addition to the Konrad Adenauer, Chancellor Merkel has several other planes at her disposal, all managed by the the German armed forces.
Presidential fleet
The fleet available to Chancellor Merkel and her closest advisors is quite extensive and handles a wide range of tasks. A Eurocopter AS532 can be used for flights around Germany and other close countries. For longer flights up to 2,000 kilometres, Angela Merkel has access to four business jets, including a Bombardier Global 5000 valued at around 70 million dollars and two Airbus A319-133X CJs each costing more than 150 million dollars. The Airbus has a range of over 6,000 kilometres, but is rarely used for transcontinental flights.
The most famous planes in the German government’s fleet are its flagship, the Airbus A340-313X VIP known as “Konrad Adenauer” and its twin, “Theodor Heuss.” The Konrad Adenauer is named after the first Chancellor of (West) Germany and Theodor Heuss is named for its first President. At the end of March 2011, the planes were transferred from Lufthansa airline to the special unit of the military’s administration dedicated to government transport. Until then, the airplanes had been used for regular passenger flights for Lufthansa Airlines.
Aircraft Interior
After numerous remodelling and reconstruction projects, the aircraft were transformed into comfortable, modern, and secure personal aircraft for Angela Merkel. The Airbus A340-313X VIPs can accommodate approximately 150 passengers each. There are apartments with showers, bedrooms, offices, a conference hall with video communication equipment and a completely soundproof room for negotiations.
The air fleet of the German Chancellor is equipped with the IFF (identification, friend or foe) system, systems of missile defence, as well as additional fuel tanks, allowing for non-stop flights up to 13,500 kilometres. This impressive range is enough to get from Berlin to Washington, Beijing or Rio de Janeiro.
Aircraft model estimated base cost
The Konrad Adenauer and the Theodor Heuss are in no way inferior to Donald Trump’s Air Force One or Putin’s IL-96-300PU. Compared to Trump’s Boeing 747-200B, Germany’s Airbus A340-313X VIP can carry more passengers (147 instead of 102). Konrad Adenauer and Theodor Heuss cost approximately 300 million dollars each.
Elizabeth II
Elizabeth II and No. 32nd Squadron costing $100 000 000
(Elizabeth II on the right and her private jet in flight on the left)
The Queen of England, members of the Royal family and Great Britain’s government rely upon the 32nd squadron of the United Kingdom for transportation. These include two AW109 helicopters for travelling distances under 1,000 kilometres, six BAE-125 airplanes with a flight range up to 3000 kilometres, as well as four mid-sized reactive BAE-146 airplanes that are used primarily on the territory of the United Kingdom. Queen Elizabeth II also has a personal helicopter, Sikorsky S-76 Spirit, as part of the Royal Household. The total cost of the 32nd squadron fleet of the United Kingdom is around 100 million dollars. Until recently, the Royal Family leased ordinary Boeing 747s or Boeing 777s from British Airways or Virgin Atlantic airways for travelling long distances. Currently, the Queen and her family members can be transported for important events by the airplanes and helicopters of the Royal Air Force.
Theresa May
Theresa May and her Airbus A330 costing $250 000 000
(Theresa May on the right and her private jet on a runway on the left)
Recently, the 32nd squadron of United Kingdom acquired its own Airbus A330 for 250 million dollars. The main purpose of the new airliner is to carry the British Prime Minister, Theresa May, on official government trips. Compared to the air management centres of other leaders of nuclear powers, the aircraft of the United Kingdom is generally an ordinary passenger airplane, with some minor alterations in the cabin planning and in-flight refuelling capabilities.
According to the press, the modifications of the airplane were conducted in accordance with conditions of the economy. The refitment of the British Prime Minister’s airplane cost a modest 20 million dollars. It is also noted that utilising the government Airbus resulted in saving up to almost 2 million dollars on plane charters.
Aircraft interior
The aircraft of Theresa May is modest in terms of the materials used and the cabin configuration. A small VIP area with two ottoman chairs is located in the front part of the Airbus A330. If desired, the sliding curtains can be closed to offer some privacy from the rest of the delegation. The main body of the aircraft cabin is occupied by 58 business class seats created for the accommodation of ministers and their deputies. The tail portion is occupied by 100 economy class seats, made for the journalists publicising the work of the Ministry Cabinet.
Interestingly, the former British Prime Minister David Cameron previously used public airline services on a number of occasions, seated among regular passengers.
Shinzo Abe
The $600,000,000 Japanese fleet for Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, Emperor Akihito and his entourage
Emperor of Japan Akihito with Empress Michiko on the right and their private jet on the left
The Japanese Imperial family’s fleet includes two Boeing 747 aircraft, used by the Emperor, Empress, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and other high-ranking officials for international travel. Additionally, these aircraft are used to evacuate Japanese citizens from abroad in case of emergency.
The aircraft order from Japan coincided with the construction of a new model of Boeing 747-400, and accordingly their fleet includes more modern aircraft than that of the USA, even though they have been in use since approximately the same time. In 2019, the Japanese government plans to bring their fleet up to date with the purchase of a Boeing 777-300ER.
All crew members undergo special training to respond quickly in case of emergency, and both aircraft usually fly together for safety reasons.
Boeing 747 Characteristics
The Boeing 747-400 is the largest, most technologically advanced, and best-selling model of the 747 series. Due to its increased lift capacity, it’s also two to three times more expensive than similar models.
The Japanese fleet features two identical aircraft, each with a capacity of about 150 passengers and 17-19 crew members. Both aircraft are equipped with the same General Electric turbojet engines as the American Air Force one.
The 747-400’s size is impressive: its wing-tip clearance stands at 64.44 m, and it has a length of 70.66 m and a height of 19.41 m. The Boeing 747-400 is capable of a top speed of up to 933 km/h.
Boeing 747 Interior design
The Japanese presidential Boeing 747 features many interior design improvements over the standard cabin. Special attention has been paid to communication equipment, which is necessary for government officials to carry out their duties and solve problems directly on board. The aircraft also has an office for Imperial family representatives, an administrative office, a media area, a meeting room, and sections for VIP guests and other passengers.
Boeing 747 approximate price
The price of a standard Boeing 747 doesn’t typically exceed $300,000,000, but the Imperial model Boeing 747 aircraft for the government of Japan are more expensive. The two aircraft cost the state around $600,000,000.
Kim Jong-un
Kim Jong-un and his Chammae-1
(Kim Jong-un pictured making a speech alongside the quad-engine Chammae-1 at Sunan Airport, North Korea)
North Korea is the most secretive country in the world, however some details of Kim Jong-un’s private plane are available. The Supreme Leader of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea travels in a modified Cold War-era Ilyushin IL-62 named “Chammae-1” after a hawk species native to North Korea. The IL-62 was the largest jet airliner in the world when it first flew in 1963, was produced until 1995. Now, due to the aircraft’s age and high operating costs, no more than 14 are in government or commercial operation.
Interior of Kim Jong-un’s Ilyushin IL-62
While a fully-equipped Ilyushin IL-62 can accommodate 200 passengers, Kim Jong-un’s aircraft is a VIP configuration similar in scale to the United States’ Air Force One. Photos released by the state-run Korean Central News Agency show Kim Jong-un inside his lavishly-decorated aircraft. The photos show a plush interior, decorated with oversized white leather chairs, shiny rosewood tables and a crystal ashtray.
Cost of the Chammae-1
The cost of the original plane and its subsequent modifications are unknown. A photo that can be dated between 2012 and 2014 shows Kim Jong-un inside the IL-62 when it was outfitted with outdated 1980s-style decor and since then, the interior of the plane appears to have undergone significant renovations. Official photos of Kim Jong-un inside the aircraft were released by the Korean Central News Agency in February 2015.
The Supreme Leader’s love of flying
Kim Jong-un’s father, former North Korea leader Kim Jong-il, was afraid of flying and traveled to China and Russia by private armored train. Kim Jong-un, on the other hand, is reported to have a deep admiration for aviation. Since he came into power, he has built small runways long enough to land light aircraft near each of his family compounds. The country’s state television channel has shown videos – which may be doctored – of Kim piloting planes, including a small single-engined plane similar to a Cessna that was manufactured in North Korea.
Moon Jae-in
President Moon Jae-in’s fleet
(A Korean Air Boeing 747-400 as used by President Moon Jae-in, pictured while making a speech)
The President of South Korea’s flagship aircraft is a Boeing 747-400, on lease from Korean Air. The president’s impressive fleet also includes one Sikorsky S-92 helicopter, two military CASA CN-235s and a Boeing 737-300, which he uses for domestic travel. The entire fleet is painted white, with a red and blue line along the side and a blue and red design on the tail.
Inside Moon Jae-in’s Boeing 747-400
There are limited details available on the interior of the Jae-in’s Boeing 747-400. The base cost of a Boeing 747-400 is approximately 240 million dollars, however the cost of the lease agreement with Korean Air has not been reported.
Possible upgrade to a Boeing 747-800
There is speculation that South Korea plans to replace President Moon Jae-in’s 747-400 with a 747-800 for international travel. This four-engine aircraft is one of Boeing’s newest models, with the capacity to carry between 210 and 330 passengers. The 747-800 is heralded as one of the most fuel-efficient aircraft on the market and is made primarily with composite materials. The four-engine jet would cost approximately $350 million if the purchase goes through.
Benjamin Netanyahu
Benjamin Netanyahu's “Israeli Air Force One”
Benjamin Netanyahu on the right and his private jet in flight on the left
In 2014, the Israeli government approved a plan to purchase a private jet for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. The budget for the aircraft, which will also be used by Israeli President Reuven Rivlin, is $70 million. The plane will feature advanced defense technologies and specialized communications systems, with a long range allowing nonstop flights from Israel to North America.
Details on the Israeli presidential plane
Israel’s Channel 2 reports that the aircraft is a Boeing 767 that is currently being outfitted by Israel Aerospace Industries. The photos broadcast by the network were blurred to comply with military censorship. The Boeing 767 is a wide-body twin-engine jet airliner with the capacity to accommodate up to 375 passengers, depending on its configuration.
Netanyahu’s current aircraft
Until the arrival of the new Israeli presidential plane, the Prime Minister will continue chartering aircraft. Each time he makes a trip, all three of Israel’s airlines compete to provide a charter – however, as El Al is the only airline with the capacity to accommodate long-range flights, it has a monopoly on most of the Prime Minister’s international travel. Before 2003, the highest government officials traveled in an Air Force 707, which also served as a refueling plane and was rumored to be uncomfortable. In 1997, a window cracked while Netanyahu was on board, so the pilot had to fly at a low altitude.
Controversy surrounding the plane
While the plan to provide the Israeli Prime Minister with a new private jet is well underway, many Israelis consider it to be an extravagant expense. In 2013, Netanyahu came under fire from the media for spending $127,000 to outfit an El Al plane with a double bed for a five-hour flight to London when the aircraft already had a business or first class cabin with reclining seats. However, the government considers the aircraft to fill a major national security need.
Abdel-Fattah Khalil el-Sisi
Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah Khalil el-Sisi’s $ 166,000,000 Airbus A340-200
(Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah Khalil el-Sisi on the right and his private jet on the left)
Since 2014, Abdel-Fattah Khalil el-Sisi, the 6th President of Egypt, has flown on one of the most expensive aircraft in the country’s fleet: the Airbus A340-200. That said, Egyptian officials have flown in the A340-200 since long before el-Sisi came into power: it’s been in near-continuous use since 1995.
Airbus A340-200 specifications
The A340-200 is the only model of the A340 series with a fuselage length smaller than its wingspan. The aircraft measures 16.8 m in height, the length from nose to tail is 59.4 m, and the wingspan from end to end totals 60.3 m. The plane is capable of reaching speeds up to 1054 km/h, and can cover a distance of 12,400 km on a single tank.
President el-Sisi’s A340-200 has four CFM56-5C[1] CFM International engines, each worth about $10,000,000, which puts the cost of only the engines at around $40,000,000.
Airbus A340-200 interior
According to the manufacturer, the A340-200 cabin – among the most comfortable and noise-isolated in the world – was designed specifically for the Egyptian president, and is equipped with LCD screens, an onboard entertainment center and fewer windows than the commercial airliner model. The interior of presidential ?340-200 was created by renowned French designer Jacques Pierrejean, which puts it in a league of its own in terms of comfort and interior design.
Airbus A340-200 estimated price
The price of an ordinary Airbus A340-200 aircraft ranges from $70 to $90 million. However, the custom model, created specifically for the president, costs about $166 million due to its improved performance and luxurious interior.
Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani
Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and his $1 500 000 000 fleet
(Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani on the right and his private jet on a runway on the left)
Emir of Qatar, Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani is one of the wealthiest people on the planet. As such, he is the owner of a truly spectacular air fleet used by numerous members of his royal family.
On official trips of the Emir of Qatar, Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani is accompanied by an entourage of at least 1,000 people including family members, members of the delegation and service staff. The weight of the carried cargo is measured in tonnes, and consists not only of various personal items for Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, but even includes limousines to be used by Emir in the destination country.
One aircraft, whether passenger or military, is not capable of such a large-scale transfer. This is why most of the Emir of Qatar’s trips, both official and unofficial, are completed by multiple airplanes. Qatar’s delegation once arrived to negotiations with the prime minister of Japan using 10 aircraft, and to Switzerland using 8 aircraft.
The individual transportation of the head of the government, his family members, and higher government officials is carried out by a separate VIP airline, Qatar Amiri Flight, set up in 1977 and property of Qatar’s government. Most of the airplanes in Qatar’s fleet have the colours of the official national carrier of Qatar, Qatar Airways, on their sides.
Qatari royal fleet
By the end of August 2016, the VIP fleet of the Qatar Amiri Flight airline consisted of 14 aircraft, the cost of each exceeding 100 million dollars. The Emir of Qatar, Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani has an Airbus A319-100 (CJ), three Airbus A320-200s, two Airbus A330-200s, two Boeing 747-8 BBJs, an Airbus ?310-300, an Airbus ?340-200, an Airbus ?340-300 and Airbus ?340-500 at his disposal.
Other than the aircraft mentioned above, the Emir of Qatar occasionally uses a business jet Bombardier Global Express BD-700-1A10 and a military transport airplane, the Boeing C-17 Globemaster III, for personal use. Both of the aircraft are painted in the official livery of Qatar Airways.
Bashar al-Assad
Bashar al-Assad and his Falcon 900
(Bashar al-Assad on the right and his private jet in flight on the left)
Syrian President Bashar al-Assad and his entourage travel in a Dassault Falcon 900. Details on the presidential plane are scarce, but the aircraft likely has a highly advanced security system. The Falcon 900 is a large-cabin trijet lauded for its performance, efficiency and comfort. The aircraft cruises at about 555 mph, while burning 30-40% less fuel than other jets in its category. A range of over 5,000 miles allows for flights from Damascus to destinations as far away as Beijing.
Interior of President Assad’s Falcon 900
No details are available on the interior of Bashar al-Assad’s presidential plane. The cabin of a Falcon 900 is typically configured into three distinct areas, with a separate lounge, an office and a master bedroom with queen-sized bed and spacious shower.
The cost of Bashar al-Assad’s presidential plane
The cost of the plane and its subsequent security modifications are unknown, however in 2015 the catalogue cost of a Dassault Falcon 900LX was $43.3 million.
Petro Poroshenko
Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko’s ‘inherited’ $142,000,000 fleet
(Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko on the right and his private jet on the left)
Petro Poroshenko’s fleet is maintained and serviced by state airline, Ukraine International Airlines. The president’s fleet includes two Ukrainian-made Antonov aircraft – an AN-74 and AN-148 – as well as an $86,000,000 French Airbus A319CJ and a Mil Mi-8 helicopter.
While Petro Poroshenko’s fleet is by no means conservative, the current president takes a more modest approach to flying than his predecessor Viktor Yanukovych, who leased two additional planes during his term which added around $86,700 to the annual state budget of Ukraine.
Characteristics of the Airbus A319CJ, Antonov AN-74 and AN-148, and Mil Mi-8
This is a business-class aircraft with an increased range, capable of travelling as far as 11,100 km on a single tank. The A-319 features a wingspan and length of 35.8 and 33.84 m respectively, and a height of 11.76 m. The cruising speed is approximately 870 km/h, while its and maximum speed approaches 1005 km/h.
The Antonov AN-74TK-300 VIP is a mere 10.5m in length, with a maximum speed of 740 km/h, and travels at an altitude of 10,100 m. It is able to cover a distance of 5,050 km on a single tank and accommodates up to 52 passengers on board.
The Antonov AN-148 is a reactive regional aircraft with two engines, flies at a maximum speed of 870 km/h, and a maximum altitude of 12,200 m.
The Mil Mi-8 is on among the most popular helicopters in the history of aviation. The length reaches 18.17 m, and it’s capable of travelling at speeds of up to 250 km/h.
Interior of the Airbus A319CJ
The A319CJ includes a meeting room, a section dedicated to guests and luggage, an on-board kitchen, an office and a recreation area. It’s also not lacking in luxury: the aircraft includes items such as a gilded cock and a pink marble sink.
Estimated cost of the Ukrainian fleet
The Ukrainian state’s Airbus A319CJ was purchased for $86,000,000. The estimated cost of a standard-model Antonov AN-74 is cheaper —around $10,000,000 – and the exact cost of the AN-148 is unknown. However, Aeroflot refused to purchase the same aircraft for $ 30,000,000 in 2012, and the aircraft insurance costs the Ukrainian budget around $7,400,00 annually, which gives some indication of its price. The price of the Mil Mi-8 fluctuates between $14-18 million. In total, the approximate cost of the presidential aviation fleet is in the region of $142,000,000.
Pope Francis
Pope Francis and his chartered Airbus A330-200
(Pope Francis waving on the right and an Alitalia Airbus A330-200)
Famous for his frugality, it’s no surprise that Pope Francis doesn’t own a private jet. Instead, the Vatican chooses private jet charter, hiring an Airbus A330-200 from Alitalia for the Pope’s intercontinental travels. When the Pope is onboard, the aircraft is called the “Raffaello Sanzio”, named after the Renaissance painter who painted the Popes of his time, and is marked with the Papal shield.
Inside the Raffaello Sanzio
The Airbus A330 is a twin-aisle wide body plane considered to be among the most reliable aircraft in the sky. The cabin is quite large, with the capacity to carry 247 passengers. Unlike many planes in a presidential aircraft fleet, the Airbus A330-200 is not equipped with an office, conference room or private bedroom. Instead, the Raffaello Sanzio is the same plane Alitalia uses for commercial flights, with 20 business class seats and 263 in coach. The Pope typically sits in the first row of business class, with the entire row to himself.
The Pope’s entourage
The only time the Pope grants interviews to reporters is while he’s in-flight. As such, the plane’s coach cabin is typically filled with journalists from international newspapers, magazines and television networks. Alitalia offers a discounted charter rate to the Pope and the journalists pay their own fare. Befitting of his nickname, “The People’s Pope”, Pope Francis typically spends time on board bantering with the journalists and giving blessings in the coach cabin.
Full List: Private Jets of the Most Influential Leaders on Earth.
Source: Air Charter Service, Wikipedia