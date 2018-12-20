Zijue Ndege Binafsi Za Viongozi Mashuhuri Duniani!

Private Jets of the Most Influential Leaders on Earth!

It’s no secret that the world’s most powerful leaders are often transported by highly specialized aircraft. Some manage with only one, while others have entire fleets of customized aircraft at their disposal.

Vladimir Putin

Donald Trump

Xi Jinping

Angela Merkel

Elizabeth II

Theresa May

Shinzo Abe

Kim Jong-un

Moon Jae-in

Benjamin Netanyahu

Abdel-Fattah Khalil el-Sisi

Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani

Bashar al-Assad

Petro Poroshenko

Pope Francis