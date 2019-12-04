Zaidi ya watu 30 wahofiwa kufariki katika matope yaliyosababishwa na mafuriko katika wilaya ya Bubuda



baadhi eneo lililoathirika na Mafiriko na matope

​

Zaidi Soma:

More than 30 people are feared dead in the fresh mudslides that hit Bududa District in Eastern Uganda on Tuesday. The mudslides affected the villages of Namasa and Naposhi, all in Bushika Sub County.



Mr Gerald Fungo, the chairman of Bumasa Village said that a number of people are still buried in the soggy ground, and can hardly be accessed due to the shortage of personnel and equipment. The tragedy followed five hours of consistent and heavy rainfall.



Floods reportedly swept into 20 houses and crop gardens. Most roads in the district were also flooded, making movement rather difficult. Mr Moses Lukuya, the chairman Namali village said they can hardly cross to their homes from work.



Mr Godfrey Watenga Nabutanyi, the Lutseshe county MP told this reporter on phone that the rains washed away many bridges paralyzing movement in the district.



“The most affected are the bridges connecting Bubiita and Buwali sub counties, Buwali and Kwushu town council, Bulucheke Sub County and Bushiyi Sub County across Manafa River. In Bushika, landslides buried five houses. About six people are believed to be trapped in the ground. So far only one body has been recovered,” he said.



According to Watenga, although the Bududa District Police Commander dispatched a team to help with the rescue efforts, the officers have failed to cross to the affected areas because the roads are cut off.



By press time Tuesday evening, only residents were involved in the rescue efforts. Bushika Sub County Councilor, Mr Simuya Mabuko appealed to government to expedite the relocation of people from the mudslide-prone areas in Bududa District.



Last year, more than 850 people were displaced and other 51 died, when mudslides hit Bukalasi and Buwali sub-counties in Bududa district. The areas were also hit by another landslide in June this year, which left at least three people dead.



SOURCE: Daily Monitor

Zaidi ya watu 30 wa Wilaya ya Bududa iliyopo Uganda Mashariki wamehofiwa kufariki kutokana na kufukiwa na matope yaliyosababishwa na mafuriko yaliyotokea katika eneo hilo kufuatia mvua kali ya saa tano mfululizo. Mafuriko hayo yamesababisha kukithiri kwa matope katika vijiji vya vijiji vya Namasa na Naposhi, vinavyopatikana katika Kaunti ndogo ya Bushika.Mafuriko hayo yaliripotiwa kuingia katika nyumba zaidi ya 20, mashambani na kusababisha Barabara nyingi wilayani hiyo kujaa maji jambo lililosababisha harakati za uokoaji kuwa ngumu. katika hatua nyingine Mwenyekiti wa kijiji cha Namali Bwana Moses Lukuya, alisisitiza maji yamefurika kiasi ambacho hawawezi kuvuka kwenda nyumbani wakitokea kazini.Akifafanua zaidi kuhusu tukio hilo, Mwenyekiti wa Kijiji cha Bumasa Bwana Gerald Fungo, alisema kuwa "watu kadhaa bado wamezikwa katika matope na wanashindwa kupatikana kutokana na kuwapo kwa uhaba wa wafanyikazi na vifaa.taarifa zaidi zinaeleza kuwa mafuriko hayo yaliathiri na kuvunja madaraja ya kuunganisha kaunti za Bubiita na Buwali, Halmashauri ya jiji la Buwali na Kwushu, Kaunti ndogo ya Bulucheke na Kaunti ndogo ya Bushiyi kuvuka Mto Manafa. Huko Bushika, maporomoko ya ardhi yalizika nyumba tano. Karibu watu sita wanaelezwa kuzikwa katika nyumba hizo lakini mpaka sasa ni mwili mmoja tu uliopatikana.Kulingana na Watenga, ingawa Kamanda wa Polisi wa Wilaya ya Bududa alituma timu kusaidia katika juhudi za uokoaji, maafisa wameshindwa kuvuka kwenye maeneo yaliyoathirika kwa sababu barabara hazipitiki.Diwani wa Kata ya Bushika, Bwana Simuya Mabuko aliiomba serikali kuwahamisha watu kutoka katika maeneo yaliyoathirika na matope wilayani hapo.Aidha, Mwaka jana, zaidi ya watu 850 walihamishwa makazi yao na wengine 51 walikufa, kutokana na mafuriko na matope yaliyozikumba kaunti za Bukalasi na Buwali wilayani Bududa. Maeneo hayo pia yaliguswa na mmomonyoko mwingine wa ardhi mnamo Juni mwaka huu, ambao uliwaacha watu wasiokufa watatu.