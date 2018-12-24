Zaidi ya waisrael milioni 1.8 na watoto laki 8 wanaishi katika umasikini mbaya na wa kutupwa pamoja na misaada wanayopewa na nchi za magharibi


Some 1.8 million Israelis, including 842,300 children, were living in poverty in 2016, according to new figures released by the National Insurance Institute this month.
The poorest region in the country continued to be Jerusalem, where some 55 percent of children live under the poverty line (down from 58% in 2015), followed by northern and southern Israel.
The annual report underlined improvements in reducing poverty and inequality compared to previous years, though Israel remained in a worrisome position by Western standards, it said.
“Despite the marked improvements in the poverty an inequality rates in 2016, and a drop of a full percentage point i two years in the incidence of poverty among individuals even according to OECD calculations, Israel’s relative position internationally continues to be grave,” it said.
An Israeli woman searches for objects of worth in a garbage container in the cente of Jerusalem. February 16, 2015. (Nati Shohat/Flash90)
“In the rankings of OECD countries, Israel continues to place at the top of the poverty scale,” it said. “At the same time in terms of inequality, its position is better.”
Being poor in the State of Israel in 2016, for an individual, meant taking home a net monthly paycheck of NIS 3,260 ($920) or less; for a couple, earning less than NIS 5,216 ($1,480); and for a family of five, less than NIS 10,000 ($2,800).
The report saw fewer impoverished Arab families compared to the previous year (falling from 53.5% to 49.4%), though the ultra-Orthodox still represented 15% of poor families in the country, three times above their share of the Israeli families in the general population.
A homeless man asks for money on the streets in the center of Jerusalem. April 13, 2014. (Nati Shohat/Flash90)
The report for the first time in four years obtained accurate figures on poverty among Israel’ Bedouin population, noting that 58% of the population of 17,000 families, and 70% of its children, live under the poverty line.
As unemployment rates shrank from 5.3% to 4.8% between 2015 and 2016, poverty among the employed rose slightly, while the rates dropped among the unemployed for the first time in years (from 73% to 70%), according to the report.
Among immigrants, the proportion of impoverished dropped from 17.7% in 2015 to 17% in 2016, continuing a years-long trend, it said. However, measures of the depth and severity of poverty among those immigrants continued to be high it said.
The report marked a 3.8% rise i the Israeli standard of living, adjusting the poverty line accordingly.
Israel’s welfare agency attributed overall positive developments to the government raising of the minimum wage and higher child and elderly welfare allowances, and higher employment rates among Israel’s lower socioeconomic classes. For the latter, it stressed that while more Israelis are employed, thei working conditions and salaries still require improvement.
Though it touted the rise in minimum wage, the report stressed that a single mother with one child working full-time at minimum wage and receiving child allowances would still be poor, though her condition is much improved as compared to previous years.
Following the report’s release, opposition lawmakers accused the government of failing to reduce the gaps.
“The uncaring coalition dedicates hundreds of hours to corrupt bills for its own survival, while nearly two million people are living in dire poverty,” said Zionist Union MK Shelly Yachimovich. “This isn’t predestined. If they would dedicate just 10% of their time to this, we could give up our humiliating top spot on the OEC poverty [scale].”
In response to the report, Joint (Arab) List MK Dov Khenin vowed to seek another bump to the minimum wage, which rose this month to NIS 5,300.
“The bleak figures in the poverty report among working families show that the minimum wage is still not sufficiently high and must be raised further,” he said.
source':Jarida la kizayuni la timesforisrael.com

My take: Netanyahu apeleke maji na madawa vijijini pamoja na misaada bado israel ni masikini kiasi hichi ni laana gani wanayo?maana wanapewa mapesa mengi mno
 
Nyie pamoja na misaada mnayopewa mmefanya nn?...
 
KWA UFUPI WALE WENZANGU NA MIMI AMBAO HAMJAELEWA

Baadhi ya Waisraeli milioni 1.8, ikiwa ni pamoja na watoto 842,300, walikuwa wanaishi katika umasikini mwaka 2016, kulingana na takwimu mpya zilizotolewa na Taasisi ya Bima ya Taifa mwezi huu. Mkoa maskini zaidi nchini aliendelea kuwa Yerusalemu, ambapo asilimia 55 ya watoto wanaishi chini ya mstari wa umasikini (chini ya 58% mwaka 2015), ikifuatiwa na Waisraeli wa kaskazini na kusini.

Ripoti ya mwaka ilisisitiza kuboresha umasikini na kutofautiana ikilinganishwa na umaskini na miaka iliyopita, ingawa Israeli aliendelea kuwa na nafasi mbaya kwa viwango vya magharibi, alisema. "Pamoja na maboresho yaliyotokana na umaskini wa viwango vya usawa katika mwaka wa 2016, na kushuka kwa asilimia ya asilimia ya umasikini kati ya matukio ya umaskini kati ya matukio ya watu wa EACCD kati ya watu binafsi, kulingana na Ofisi ya Umoja wa Mataifa." Lakini alisema kuwa mwanamke wa Israeli wa kimataifa akiwa na umri wa miaka ya kimataifa. "Februari 16, 2015.

(MASHARA wa Israeli wa kutafuta nafasi ya thamani ya taifa, lakini alisema." Mwanamke wa Israeli anaendelea kuwa na kaburi la kimataifa.

NB: hii tarifaa ya 2016
 
Yani bora usingetranslate kuliko kutuwekea Google translation hapa
 
Bilionea kid said:
Tuletee hii thread kwa kiswahili ili na sisi.waswahili tuchangie mkuu
Click to expand...
Huyo akishaona tuu neno israel ama america hata kama ni positive news yeye anaweka negative kwa hio kwa kiseahili hapo tutasubir mpaka jiwe atoke madarakan
 
JMWAKA said:
Yani bora usingetranslate kuliko kutuwekea Google translation hapa
Click to expand...
Nimejaribu kidogo kutoa mwangaza hii thread haina kichwa wala miguu copy and paste

Habar hii sio ya mwaka huu yeye mwenye hajui alichokileta
Ndio maana unaona kimya kaingia mitini 👅👅👅
 
Ndio maana kaingia mitini
 
article iko kwenye veteranstoday.com
 
