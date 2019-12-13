You probably didn’t know these popular movies were shot in Kenya

Kenyans are known to be good athletes and have produced some of the best Olympians and long-distance runners.



Not only do they produce talented sportsmen, but also boasts of teeming youth who are poised to change the status quo through technology.



Kenya is a multilingual country with Swahili being their dominant choice of communication.



In commemoration of its independence, Face2Face Africa brings you some popular movies that were shot in Kenya.



The Rise and Fall of Idi Amin



This movie stars actor Forest Whitaker and a host of other top stars. It details the life, controversies, and atrocities of the former Ugandan leader. The Rise and Fall of Idi Amin was co-produced by the United Kingdom, Nigeria, and Kenya with most of the filming done in Kenya.







Nowhere in Africa



Nowhere in Africa is an emotional movie based on the autobiography of novelist, Stefanie Zweig. It revolves around a Jewish-German family, who fled Nazi Germany to find refuge in Kenya.



The movie paints a picture of a family who showed courage and resilience in the face of some difficulty. It won Best Foreign Language Film and Best Feature Film in 2001.







Cry Freedom



Shot in Mombasa, a port city in Kenya, Cry Freedom stars Denzel Washington. The South African drama, casts the spotlight on the true horror of South Africa’s apartheid regime.



It centers around the weird friendship between Donald Woods, the white chief editor of a liberal newspaper, and a black activist, Steve Biko. Although initially a critic of Biko, Donald changes his stance after meeting him.







The First Grader



Inspired by the life story of an ex Mau Mau (Freedom fighter), the movie shot in Kenya’s Great Rift Valley region, details the biography of the 84-year-old students who were enrolled in an elementary class.



Despite his age, he takes advantage and is seen in class with six-year-old.







Tomb Raider: The Cradle of Life



One of the breakout movies of the 21st century, Tomb Raider: The Cradle of Life was shot in the beautiful Hell’s Gate National Park in Kenya, just two hours drive from the capital, Nairobi.



In the movie scenes, you can see the beautiful gorges, cliffs, and rocks that provide an additional effect to the movie.







Source: Face2Face Africa