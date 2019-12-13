You probably didn’t know these popular movies were shot in Kenya

T

The Sheriff

Senior Member
Joined
Oct 10, 2019
Messages
100
Points
150
T

The Sheriff

Senior Member
Joined Oct 10, 2019
100 150
Kenyans are known to be good athletes and have produced some of the best Olympians and long-distance runners.

Not only do they produce talented sportsmen, but also boasts of teeming youth who are poised to change the status quo through technology.

Kenya is a multilingual country with Swahili being their dominant choice of communication.

In commemoration of its independence, Face2Face Africa brings you some popular movies that were shot in Kenya.

The Rise and Fall of Idi Amin

This movie stars actor Forest Whitaker and a host of other top stars. It details the life, controversies, and atrocities of the former Ugandan leader. The Rise and Fall of Idi Amin was co-produced by the United Kingdom, Nigeria, and Kenya with most of the filming done in Kenya.



Nowhere in Africa

Nowhere in Africa is an emotional movie based on the autobiography of novelist, Stefanie Zweig. It revolves around a Jewish-German family, who fled Nazi Germany to find refuge in Kenya.

The movie paints a picture of a family who showed courage and resilience in the face of some difficulty. It won Best Foreign Language Film and Best Feature Film in 2001.



Cry Freedom

Shot in Mombasa, a port city in Kenya, Cry Freedom stars Denzel Washington. The South African drama, casts the spotlight on the true horror of South Africa’s apartheid regime.

It centers around the weird friendship between Donald Woods, the white chief editor of a liberal newspaper, and a black activist, Steve Biko. Although initially a critic of Biko, Donald changes his stance after meeting him.



The First Grader

Inspired by the life story of an ex Mau Mau (Freedom fighter), the movie shot in Kenya’s Great Rift Valley region, details the biography of the 84-year-old students who were enrolled in an elementary class.

Despite his age, he takes advantage and is seen in class with six-year-old.



Tomb Raider: The Cradle of Life

One of the breakout movies of the 21st century, Tomb Raider: The Cradle of Life was shot in the beautiful Hell’s Gate National Park in Kenya, just two hours drive from the capital, Nairobi.

In the movie scenes, you can see the beautiful gorges, cliffs, and rocks that provide an additional effect to the movie.



Source: Face2Face Africa
 
pingli-nywee

pingli-nywee

JF-Expert Member
Joined
Sep 16, 2015
Messages
9,277
Points
2,000
pingli-nywee

pingli-nywee

JF-Expert Member
Joined Sep 16, 2015
9,277 2,000
MK254 said:
Wonderful...a lovely country with exhilarating landscape
I always get inebriated by Angelina Jolie's beauty....
Click to expand...
Hell's Gate NP is the ultimate movie setting. This setting from Hell's Gate was featured prominently in the Tomb Raider.
Amboseli National Park was also featured, home to largest elephant packs in the world and the best view of Mt. Kilimanjaro in the backdrop.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
El Capitan Kenya takes popular Tinga Tinga Tales show to U.S. Kenyan News and Politics 12
Bitter pill TZ railway probable Africa's best. Kenyan News and Politics 100
Geza Ulole Insecurity in Kenya: Magufuli just like Netanyahu didn't attend Kasarani for Uhuru's swearing in! Kenyan News and Politics 53
Iconoclastes A Run- off Highly Probable In The Next Elections- IPSOS Kenyan News and Politics 59
Cicero Kenya says will investigate claims that some EAC members didn't vote for Amina Kenyan News and Politics 43
Similar threads
Kenya takes popular Tinga Tinga Tales show to U.S.
TZ railway probable Africa's best.
Insecurity in Kenya: Magufuli just like Netanyahu didn't attend Kasarani for Uhuru's swearing in!
A Run- off Highly Probable In The Next Elections- IPSOS
Kenya says will investigate claims that some EAC members didn't vote for Amina

Forum statistics

Threads 1,366,801
Members 521,572
Posts 33,377,966

FOLLOW US

Top