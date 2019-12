Yawezekana TISS imeiga mifumo ya ki Freemason kwenye kupata ma agent wao.

Kuna kitabu cha Sir Andy Chande nakisoma kuna page nimefika pale alikuwa akielezea ni namna gani alijiunga na Freemason, na kuanza kueleza kwamba ilimchukua karibu miaka miwili.



......." Instead of receiving a nearly invitation to join them, as I had clearly expected, I was made to wait for almost two years while my suitability as a Mason was assessed. During that time my daily activities, inside and outside of work, were carefully scrutinised. So too were the activities and opinions of my immediate family and close friends. Though I was the scion of one of theforemost Indian business families in East Africa, there were no shortcuts for me, there was no easy access. It was only on October 25th, 1954,that I was at last initiated into the Guiding Star Lodge No. 5299. ".......



Baada ya kupitia hiyo paragraph nikagundua njia ilikuwa ikitumika na Freemason kwenye kupata members wake diyo hiyo hiyo inayotumika na TISS kupata ma agents wao.



Nakumbuka nilivomaiza chuo, badhi ya marafiki zangu walipata bahati ya kutafutwa na TISS walivomaliza tu chuo. Kwa sababu walikuwa ni washkaji wa damu walikuwa wakitutonya kila process ilivokuwa inaenda. Na ilifanana kabisa na hiyo ya ki freemason maana ma jamaa walikuwa wanaenda mpaka kwenye familia zao kupembua. Walikuwa mpaka wanafuatilia kuhusu marafiki zao wa karibu. Yaani infact walikuwa wanafuatilia na kufukua kila kaburi lako ili tu wakujue wewe ni nani.



Katika hiyo due diligence kuna wengi walifeli na pia kuna waliopita mpaka sasa ni ma agents wa TISS. Ila tu ni kwamba waliopata ndo urafiki wetu ukafia hapo hapo, sijui ni kwanini ila unahisi hawapo real tena.