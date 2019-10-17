World War 3: Turkey's Erdogan calls for 'ARMY of Islam' to ATTACK Israel on all sides

TURKEY’S President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) have announced they want to create an “army of Islam” to wage war against Israel, it has been revealed.Less than a month ago the Turkish state’s mouthpiece the daily Yeni Şafak ran an article for Erdogan titled “A call for urgent action” and on the newspaper’s website headlined “What if an army of Islam formed against Israel?”It called for the 57 member states of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) to form a joint army to simultaneously attack Israel from all sides.The article said: “If the member states of the OIC unite militarily, they will form the world’s largest and most comprehensive army.“The number of active soldiers would be at least 5,206,100, while the defence budget would reach approximately $175billion (£124billion).”The article provided additional details of the plan, saying: “It is expected that 250,000 soldiers will participate in the first of a possible operation.“Land, air and naval bases of member states located in the most critical regions will be used.“Joint bases will be constructed in a short period of time… It is possible for 500 tanks and armoured vehicles, 100 planes and 500 attack helicopters and 50 ships to mobilise quickly.”