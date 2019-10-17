World War 3: Turkey's Erdogan calls for 'ARMY of Islam' to ATTACK Israel on all sides

TURKEY’S President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) have announced they want to create an “army of Islam” to wage war against Israel, it has been revealed.

Less than a month ago the Turkish state’s mouthpiece the daily Yeni Şafak ran an article for Erdogan titled “A call for urgent action” and on the newspaper’s website headlined “What if an army of Islam formed against Israel?”

It called for the 57 member states of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) to form a joint army to simultaneously attack Israel from all sides.

The article said: “If the member states of the OIC unite militarily, they will form the world’s largest and most comprehensive army.

“The number of active soldiers would be at least 5,206,100, while the defence budget would reach approximately $175billion (£124billion).”

The article provided additional details of the plan, saying: “It is expected that 250,000 soldiers will participate in the first of a possible operation.

“Land, air and naval bases of member states located in the most critical regions will be used.

“Joint bases will be constructed in a short period of time… It is possible for 500 tanks and armoured vehicles, 100 planes and 500 attack helicopters and 50 ships to mobilise quickly.”
Propaganda hizo

Erdogan kaikera Israel kwa kuingia Syria kawaharibia mahesabu yao sasa naona propagandist wanajaribu kurally christian world hususan Evangelicals dhidi yake

ni propaganda tu, hakuna kitu kama hicho
Kwanza Leo Erdagan Kawashambulia kishenzi Arab League kwa kupitisha resolution ya Kulaani Uturuki kuingiza majeshi Syria, Kawaambia hao Waarabu walikuwa wapi wasipokee wakimbizi wa Syria kipindi uturuki ikibeba mzigo wa hao wakimbizi?
 
nwankoe said:
Mwandishi badili "title" iwe Turkey- Israel war
Inaweza kua ndio WWW 3 ... Vita hii ni lazima Mrusi na mchina watakua upande wa Turkey..

Uku wamagharibi wakawa upande wa Israel.

Kama kunatukio litakaloweza sababisha vita ya tatu ya Dunia..ni LAZIMA LITAKUA LINAANZIA ISRAEL


Maana katika maandiko, ukimsoma Ezekiel , ametabiria ilo!!!
 
Alvin A. said:
This is not the first time for Islamic countries to dare Israel ,they tried it in 1967 only to realize they didn't know what they were fighting ,because they were all beaten up miserably just for 6 days ,as the mountains surrounds the city of Jerusalem so are Gods people ,!they can't take down the City of God ,
 
Ye bashar anasemaje khs Wakurdi kupigwa na waturuki ndani ya Ardhi yake(Syria).
Carlos The Jackal said:
Inaweza kua ndio WWW 3 ... Vita hii ni lazima Mrusi na mchina watakua upande wa Turkey..

Uku wamagharibi wakawa upande wa Israel.

Kama kunatukio litakaloweza sababisha vita ya tatu ya Dunia..ni LAZIMA LITAKUA LINAANZIA ISRAEL


Maana katika maandiko, ukimsoma Ezekiel , ametabiria ilo!!!
Sasa kwani Syria cyo nchi ya kiislam? Na je,Kurds wao siyo waislam? Mbona unashangilia damu ya mwislam inapomwagwa na mwislam!!? Kwanin aingie nchi ya mwenzie ubabe apeleke chooni.
Missile of the Nation said:
Propaganda hizo

Erdogan kaikera Israel kwa kuingia Syria kawaharibia mahesabu yao sasa naona propagandist wanajaribu kurally christian world hususan Evangelicals dhidi yake

ni propaganda tu, hakuna kitu kama hicho
Kwanza Leo Erdagan Kawashambulia kishenzi Arab League kwa kupitisha resolution ya Kulaani Uturuki kuingiza majeshi Syria, Kawaambia hao Waarabu walikuwa wapi wasipokee wakimbizi wa Syria kipindi uturuki ikibeba mzigo wa hao wakimbizi?
