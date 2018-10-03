World Bank withholds grant for Tanzania over Magufuli restrictions on statistics


World Bank withholds grant for Tanzania over restrictions on statistics
Nwafor Polycarp
19 hours ago

The World Bank on Tuesday confirmed it was withholding 50 million dollars of grant for Tanzania because the bank was deeply concerned about restrictions that the government has placed on freedom of speech concerning statistics.
The grant was intended to support government statistical activities in Tanzania but latest reports indicated that this support may have to wait longer.

“We are in discussions with the government of Tanzania on whether further support to building sustainable statistical systems is appropriate at this time,’’ the bank in a terse statement said.
President John Magufuli was expected to sign into law the new Statistics Act which was passed on Sept. 10, by Parliament in the capital Dodoma.
Report says the new act seeks to criminalise the collection, analysis, and dissemination of any data without first obtaining authorisation from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).
The World Bank on Monday said it had “shared’’ its concerns with the Tanzanian government and was “in discussions’’ with officials about the new act.
The new statistics law criminalises the dissemination of “any statistical information which is intended to invalidate, distort or discredit official statistics.’’
Offenses are punishable by a 6,000-dollars fine or a three-year prison term

This emperor is slowly taking Tz to its grave. Banning things left & right without doing homework on reward vs repercussions.

Tanzania is about to outlaw fact checking: here’s why that’s a problem - From Poverty to Power

Tanzania law punishing critics of statistics 'deeply concerning': World Bank | Reuters
 
Sasa sisi tunaotegemea statistics kama kitega uchumi tutaenda wapi? Wanauchumi wa Tanzania wataumia sana. Hii ni udikteta sasa.
 
Safi sana WB..

Hii Sheria ya kuzuia Utoaji wa Takwimu usifanywe na watu Binafsi au Taasisi zisizo za serikali mpaka kupata kibali cha Ofisi Kuu ya Takwimu ya Serikalini ni ya OVYO kabisa.

Na aliesababisha Serikali kutunga hii Sheria ni Mbunge Zitto Kabwe ambaye amekuwa anatoa Takwimu nyingi za mwenendo wa ukuaji wa Uchumi wa Tanzania ambazo ni za kweli lakini serikali inakuwa inapingana nazo..

Safi sana World Bank kamatieni hapohapo mpaka Dikteta apate akili..

Shame.
 
Sasa sisi tunaotegemea statistics kama kitega uchumi tutaenda wapi? Wanauchumi wa Tanzania wataumia sana. Hii ni udikteta sasa.
Huyu Dikteta anavuruga Nchi kabisa..
Anataka Takwimu zote zitolewe na National Bureau of Statistics ambazo zitakuwa in his favour/ govt side
Na hii ni baada ya Mbunge Zitto Kabwe kutoa data za ukuaji Uchumi akisema takwimu za ukuaji Uchumi were not realistic.
Shame.
 
Huyu Dikteta anavuruga Nchi kabisa..
Anataka Takwimu zote zitolewe na National Bureau of Statistics ambazo zitakuwa in his favour/ govt side
Na hii ni baada ya Mbunge Zitto Kabwe kutoa data za ukuaji Uchumi akisema takwimu za ukuaji Uchumi were not realistic.
Shame.
Ni huzuni sana serikali ikijaribu kukataza watu kuchambua mambo ya uchumi. Ati lazima uombe permission ndio uchambue data. Hio haijawahi fanyika anywhere. Anyway unajua kujaribu kumfunza nyani kuendesha baisikeli ni kazi bure kwa maana atashuka na kupanda mti kama kawaida yake. Unajua ukijaribu kumfunza mtu mshamba umuhimu wa hizi data, hawezi elewa maana yeye amezoea vitu simple simple tu, anaona kama data ni kitu useless.
 
Vipi WB juzi imetoa hela ndefu kwa Sector Mingi Tz tena kwa Riba ya karibu bure?
Msidanganywe wadau, WB inafahamu kwamba Tz ni Nchi ambayo ina uwezo mkubwa wa kuchukua Mikopo kwa riba ya juu lakini takwimu zake zinafanywa ukarabati zikae za ki-LDC ili mikopo iwe garama ya chini kwa walipa kodi.
TZS pia hupigwa ukarabati iwe chini kwa dollar kama vile china na Japan hufanya kwao..Maana ya hii niku promote exports
Hakuna vile nchi ambayo ina FDI ya juu kabisa na Pesa ya utalii ni sawa na ya EAC combined inaweza kuwa na fedha kama madafu..
UJAJA ni muhimu kwa biashara, ukitaka kufaulu lazima ujifanye wewe bado maskini ili watu wasi take advatage yako
 
Vipi WB juzi imetoa hela ndefu kwa Sector Mingi Tz tena kwa Riba ya karibu bure?
Msidanganywe wadau, WB inafahamu kwamba Tz ni Nchi ambayo ina uwezo mkubwa wa kuchukua Mikopo kwa riba ya juu lakini takwimu zake zinafanywa ukarabati zikae za ki-LDC ili mikopo iwe garama ya chini kwa walipa kodi.
TZS pia hupigwa ukarabati iwe chini kwa dollar kama vile china na Japan hufanya kwao..Maana ya hii niku promote exports
Hakuna vile nchi ambayo ina FDI ya juu kabisa na Pesa ya utalii ni sawa na ya EAC combined inaweza kuwa na fedha kama madafu..
UJAJA ni muhimu kwa biashara, ukitaka kufaulu lazima ujifanye wewe bado maskini ili watu wasi take advatage yako
Teh teh teh tihiii
wachache SANA ndo watakuelewa.
wengi watakuwa gizani na wengine kukupinga.
Ahaaa haaa haaa
 
kama KWELI wako serious waanze na yule anayeipinga na anayeijibu anavyotaka International Criminal Court (ICC) nasikia anaanza kuwaagiza wanasheria waanze mchakato kutojihusisha nayo kama siyo kuifutilia mbali.
 
Meanwhile


Kenya wins bid to host International Open Data Conference in 2020 | IOL Business Report

JOHANNESBURG - Kenya's government said on Wednesday it had won a bid to host the 6th International Open Data Conference to be held in Africa for the first time in 2020.

The announcement was made at the closing ceremony of the recent 5th edition of the conference in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

The conference, held once every two years, brings together officials from governments, civil society, academia and innovators among others to discuss policies, technologies, tactics, tools and platforms for making data more open, accessible, available and interoperable in support of development priorities.

The IODC exists to accelerate collaboration and increase the impact of open data activities globally, across different workstreams such as agriculture, health, education, gender and fiscal transparency.
 
Vipi WB juzi imetoa hela ndefu kwa Sector Mingi Tz tena kwa Riba ya karibu bure?
Msidanganywe wadau, WB inafahamu kwamba Tz ni Nchi ambayo ina uwezo mkubwa wa kuchukua Mikopo kwa riba ya juu lakini takwimu zake zinafanywa ukarabati zikae za ki-LDC ili mikopo iwe garama ya chini kwa walipa kodi.
TZS pia hupigwa ukarabati iwe chini kwa dollar kama vile china na Japan hufanya kwao..Maana ya hii niku promote exports
Hakuna vile nchi ambayo ina FDI ya juu kabisa na Pesa ya utalii ni sawa na ya EAC combined inaweza kuwa na fedha kama madafu..
UJAJA ni muhimu kwa biashara, ukitaka kufaulu lazima ujifanye wewe bado maskini ili watu wasi take advatage yako
Siku zote nawaambia hakuna watu smart kama watu wakimya.hii ni kasumba alituambukiza mzee nyerere.

Leo hii mtu anashangaa kwanini kwa rasilimali zote hizi tz inakuwa na uchumi wa chini namna hii,why dollar inazidi kuinarika dhidi ya shilingi kila siku???

Ajabu tunazidi kukopa bila kuogopa,na tunachagua ni nani tunataka atukopeshe.
 
Safi sana WB..

Hii Sheria ya kuzuia Utoaji wa Takwimu usifanywe na watu Binafsi au Taasisi zisizo za serikali mpaka kupata kibali cha Ofisi Kuu ya Takwimu ya Serikalini ni ya OVYO kabisa.

Na aliesababisha Serikali kutunga hii Sheria ni Mbunge Zitto Kabwe ambaye amekuwa anatoa Takwimu nyingi za mwenendo wa ukuaji wa Uchumi wa Tanzania ambazo ni za kweli lakini serikali inakuwa inapingana nazo..

Safi sana World Bank kamatieni hapohapo mpaka Dikteta apate akili..

Shame.
Sheria imetungwa 2015, chini ya kikwete. Acha uwongo na uzushi.
Shame on your face
 
Ni huzuni sana serikali ikijaribu kukataza watu kuchambua mambo ya uchumi. Ati lazima uombe permission ndio uchambue data. Hio haijawahi fanyika anywhere. Anyway unajua kujaribu kumfunza nyani kuendesha baisikeli ni kazi bure kwa maana atashuka na kupanda mti kama kawaida yake. Unajua ukijaribu kumfunza mtu mshamba umuhimu wa hizi data, hawezi elewa maana yeye amezoea vitu simple simple tu, anaona kama data ni kitu useless.
Hii sheria imetungwa 2015. Do not be deceived. Hawa nyumbu wana uongo mwingi sana.
 
