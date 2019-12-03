World Bank Report: Transforming Agriculture | Realizing the Potential of Agriculture for Inclusive Growth and Poverty Reduction



Benki ya Dunia inazindua sasisho la 13 la Uchumi wa Tanzania lenye jina la 'Mabadiliko katika Kilimo: Kutambua Uwezo wa Kilimo kwa Ukuaji wa Pamoja na Kupunguza Umasikini,' linalotoa udharura katika kuunga mkono sera za umma na kusaidia Umati wa Watu katika uwekezaji wa sekta binafsi na kuchukua fursa ya mabadiliko ya sekta ya Kilimo yanayoendeleHafla hiyo inaendeshwa na Bi. Bella Bird, Mkurugenzi wa Benki ya Dunia ya Benki ya Dunia kwa Tanzania, Malawi, Zambia na Zimbabwe, na kusimamiwa na Mhe. Japhet Hasunga, Waziri wa Kilimo****The World Bank launch the 13th Tanzania Economic Update titled,which makes the case for urgent supportive public policies and spending to help crowd in private sector investment and take advantage of the sector’s transformation which is currently underway.The event will be hosted by Ms Bella Bird, World Bank Country Director for Tanzania, Malawi, Zambia and Zimbabwe, and will be graced by Hon. Japhet Hasunga, Minister of Agriculture.The Agriculture sector provides livelihoods directly to around 55 percent of the population (and three quarters of the poor) and indirectly to a further 15 percent within related value chain functions such as traders, transporters and processors.The Tanzanian government recognizes the centrality of Agriculture to realizing its objectives of socioeconomic development, which are well-articulated in the Second Agriculture Sector Development Program (ASDP II).