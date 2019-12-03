World Bank Report: Transforming Agriculture | Realizing the Potential of Agriculture for Inclusive Growth and Poverty Reduction

Benki ya Dunia inazindua sasisho la 13 la Uchumi wa Tanzania lenye jina la 'Mabadiliko katika Kilimo: Kutambua Uwezo wa Kilimo kwa Ukuaji wa Pamoja na Kupunguza Umasikini,' linalotoa udharura katika kuunga mkono sera za umma na kusaidia Umati wa Watu katika uwekezaji wa sekta binafsi na kuchukua fursa ya mabadiliko ya sekta ya Kilimo yanayoendele

Hafla hiyo inaendeshwa na Bi. Bella Bird, Mkurugenzi wa Benki ya Dunia ya Benki ya Dunia kwa Tanzania, Malawi, Zambia na Zimbabwe, na kusimamiwa na Mhe. Japhet Hasunga, Waziri wa Kilimo


The World Bank launch the 13th Tanzania Economic Update titled, Transforming Agriculture: Realizing the Potential of Agriculture for Inclusive Growth and Poverty Reduction,’ which makes the case for urgent supportive public policies and spending to help crowd in private sector investment and take advantage of the sector’s transformation which is currently underway.

The event will be hosted by Ms Bella Bird, World Bank Country Director for Tanzania, Malawi, Zambia and Zimbabwe, and will be graced by Hon. Japhet Hasunga, Minister of Agriculture.
The Agriculture sector provides livelihoods directly to around 55 percent of the population (and three quarters of the poor) and indirectly to a further 15 percent within related value chain functions such as traders, transporters and processors.

The Tanzanian government recognizes the centrality of Agriculture to realizing its objectives of socioeconomic development, which are well-articulated in the Second Agriculture Sector Development Program (ASDP II).
 
IS IT THE FIRST EVER "PROJECT" TO BE LAUNCHED IN TANZANIA? There were similar like HIPC, MKUKUTA, MKURABITA and name others. Where did they take us?

JUST MY RESERVATIONS THOUGH!
 
Mimi nafuga na pia ninalima, ila ni mwaka wa kumi sasa sijawahi kutembelewa na bwana mifugo ama bwana shamba ....au sijawahi kuona shamba darasa la umma ili sisi wakulima twende kujifunza...nauliza hivi hawa wataalam sijui bado wapo? kama wapo mbona hatuwaoni mashambani kwetu?

nikiwa mdogo sana miaka hiyo nilikuwa ninawaona kwenye mapikipiki yao wakipita mashambani kuwaelimisha wazazi wetu juu ya kilimo cha kisasa kwenye ile dhana ya Siasa ni Kilimo.

Bila kilimo cha kisasa, naapa Tanzania hii kamwe haichomoki kwenye dimbwi la umaskini.
 
MKWEPA KODI said:
Unalima mazao yako hawatoi mchango wowote Ila ukivuna tu, utawasikia hakuna kuuza nje chakula, nipeni Basi Bei nzuri ya faida wanakataa, ndiyo maana watu wamekata tamaa kulima chakula
Kaa chini fikiria mkuu..

Hii yote ni kama box, watu wa chini wakipewa haki wanayostahili, bei za vyakula na vitu vingine vitapanda na kupelekea gharama ya maisha kuwa juu. Ikiwa hivi bhasi watu wa sekta zingine wataomba kuongezwa mishahara na kupelekea social unrests.
 
Taarifa muhimu sana hii kwa Mkulima, na hili bandiko ni mahsusi kwa sisi Wakulima.

Nami kwa kuona umuhimu huo nimemfowadia Mama yangu kijijini hivyo hivyo ulivyopost jukwaani, na kwa hivi anavyotabasamu nadhani bila shaka atakuwa amesoma na kuelewa bandiko, nani alisema lugha ni kikwazo..haswa kwa sisi Wakulima?
mama mkulima.jpg
 
Bushmamy said:
There's no Tanzania of Viwanda without Agricultural Revolution
Viongozi wanachanganya siasa na uchumi
Shaurizo
Kwani wenye viwanda sasa hivi vimetoka wapi? au huko kwa wenzetu kwenye viwanda tu na hakuna raw materials ina kuwaje?

Unatakiwa uelewe kwanini kilimo chetu kipo hivyo na jinsi gani ya kukibadili ili kiwe na tija zaidi.na sio kusema no agriculture revolution no viwanda.
 
Kawe Alumni said:
Hii ni hatua nzuri Serkali ijikite zaidi kwenye kilimo
Ndio umejua leo, kila siku tulikuwa tunasema hapa, kununua ndege kama kipaombele ni ubegwe kwa ubwege mwingine huku tukikipuuza kilimo. Saa hii tumewekeza hela nyingi kwenye ndege biashara yenye utata, halafu kwenye kilimo tunasubiri pesa za wazungu! Kweli rangi ya nyeusi ni shida.
 
May Day said:
Taarifa muhimu sana hii kwa Mkulima, na hili bandiko ni mahsusi kwa sisi Wakulima.

Nami kwa kuona umuhimu huo nimemfowadia Mama yangu kijijini hivyo hivyo ulivyopost jukwaani, na kwa hivi anavyotabasamu nadhani bila shaka atakuwa amesoma na kuelewa bandiko, nani alisema lugha ni kikwazo..haswa kwa sisi Wakulima?
Mkuu yaani huyo mwanaume kwenye picha ndio unasema ni mama yako!?
 
Hapa ndipo serikali ya awamu ya tano imefeli kabisa maana haina sera ya kilimo. Awamu ya Tano wameamua kutelekeza kilimo kinachojumuisha wanyonge wengi . Kwa miaka minne imekazania ma flyover, ndege, mradi wa SGR reli mpya ambao hata miaka 15 utakuwa haujaisha kwa kufuatana na ujenzi wake unavyoenda n.k

Kilimo kufuatana na barabara zilizojengwa hadi awamu ya Kikwete na awamu hii ingekarabati reli zote za mkoloni na ya TAZARA tu kisha fedha 'zetu za ndani' zinazojenga SGR RELI, ununuzi wa ndege kwa cash zingeelekezwa ktk sekta ya kilimo yaani kuboresha kilimo kiwe cha kisasa na kuwekeza ktk masoko na viwanda vya kusindika mazao ya kilimo, mifugo na uvuvi nchi hii ya Tanzania ingekuwa kiuchumi na kuwa donor country.

Sasa wananchi awamu hii kilimo, ufugaji na uvuvi watu wanaambiwa wafanye kazi wakati wapo na juhudi wanJibidisha (resilient ) bila kukata tamaa serikali imewapuuza kwa kutowekeza sera madhubuti ktk kilimo.
 
Eyce said:
Kaa chini fikiria mkuu..

Hii yote ni kama box, watu wa chini wakipewa haki wanayostahili, bei za vyakula na vitu vingine vitapanda na kupelekea gharama ya maisha kuwa juu. Ikiwa hivi bhasi watu wa sekta zingine wataomba kuongezwa mishahara na kupelekea social unrests.
Dah.. Asee!!
 
