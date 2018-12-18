World Balance of Power, Patriotism and Political Situation in Tanzania


Salaam members.
For some days I have given my self a time to reflect on what is going on in Tanzania.This reflection of mine was further influenced by EU and US resolutions on Tanzania.

A lot has been said on EU and US being imperialists and therefore their motives are nothing but economically driven. To me I would say, yes this is true, who want a chaotic world by the way. For prosper world economy we all need safer world and that begins with individual countries.

On the other hand, as a super power, US has an obligation alongside UN (not official) to safeguard world peace and order. It is its noble duty to raise concern when things are not in the right track.

Yes, they might have their hidden agendas (not sure which ones) but as a country we provided room for international interference. How come you ask people to exercise pratiotism at the expense of someone's political gain? Take an example of 15 EU resolutions to Tanzania, tell me what lies have been said by this reputable international board? Instead of discussing all the resolutions, we are only discussing about just one on LGTB. Even that one, politicians are convening the wrong message to the mass, and to my opinion this is intentionally done for some reasons of which I have no idea of.

If Africa need its real sovereignty, then it need to manifest to its own people by observing democratic ideas. It should stop killing its own people and foster a situation where every one feels at home. Patriotism is built not preached. Do good to your people and they will do the same to you and their countries.

The people who are now supporting US and EU resolutions ate doing so because it seems that (international pressure) is the only way to bring about desired situation as no way we can do internal.

I am a patriot therefore will support those who are truly against dictatorial regimes.

"jadili hoja usilete viroja"

Good morning Tanzania, good morning Africa
 
From its very beginning you have conclude in the wrong footing, its obvious EU and US are not interested with your peace or call it safety, the proof on it you just look every place they entevene for the same reasons they just stir more and fuel the crises until when it end in the civil war! Its not my intention to mention those places but if you insist I will. And is it a coincidence that every country which is doing well to rebuild its inflasture and general welfare becomes the fighting arena for they theories especially those with different apptoach from them. Look at the last Kenya general election, the state did many inhuman things, the opposition cried loudly but instead those whites sided with the government, you know why?! Akili mukichwa ndugu
 
Puppet of former colonial masters is busy at work. Let us pray to God that evil intentions better known to them are bound to totally fail.
 
mmh said:
From its very beginning you have conclude in the wrong footing, its obvious EU and US are not interested with your peace or call it safety, the proof on it you just look every place they entevene for the same reasons they just stir more and fuel the crises until when it end in the civil war! Its not my intention to mention those places but if you insist I will. And is it a coincidence that every country which is doing well to rebuild its inflasture and general welfare becomes the fighting arena for they theories especially those with different apptoach from them. Look at the last Kenya general election, the state did many inhuman things, the opposition cried loudly but instead those whites sided with the government, you know why?! Akili mukichwa ndugu
Sasa kama Serikali ya kenya ina Wana Fanyiwa wakenya inhumane.
Unataka na Serikali ya Tanzania iwatese watanzania.
 
Nice article, clear elaboration.
 
You'll never find lumumba halfwits and imbeciles commenting in these kinda' threads.
 
US and EU have an obligation to safeguard international peace and order,If jiwe causes chaos they will intervene
 
Fantastic article, I think it will be an article of the day though its trending in case of comments is too slow, may be b'se of the medium used.
 
Ndio kusema kama tunataka Uhuru wa kweli tuoneshe kwa vitendo sio kunyanyasa na kuonea raia wetu. Hao mabeberu huwa siku zote hawakurupuki, tunawapa entry points
 
I AGREE WITH THE GOVERNMENT THAT IT SHOULD MODERATE SOME OF THE RIGHTS, ESPECIAL FREEDOM OF SPEECH, IN ORDER TO SAFEGUARD PEACE AND UNITY IN OUR COUNTRY, AND AT THE SAME TIME EDUCATING THE CITIZENRY HOW TO PROPERLY EXERCISING THOSE RIGHTS, BUT ON THE OTHER HAND GOVERNMENT SHOULD REFRAIN FROM TIGHTEN TOO MUCH THIS RIGHTS.
 
Mkuu tunaweza kujadili kwa kiswahili tuu. Nilitaka Uzi huu uwafikie wengi Ila kiswazi ndio mwake
 
