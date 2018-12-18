World Balance of Power, Patriotism and Political Situation in Tanzania

Salaam members.

For some days I have given my self a time to reflect on what is going on in Tanzania.This reflection of mine was further influenced by EU and US resolutions on Tanzania.



A lot has been said on EU and US being imperialists and therefore their motives are nothing but economically driven. To me I would say, yes this is true, who want a chaotic world by the way. For prosper world economy we all need safer world and that begins with individual countries.



On the other hand, as a super power, US has an obligation alongside UN (not official) to safeguard world peace and order. It is its noble duty to raise concern when things are not in the right track.



Yes, they might have their hidden agendas (not sure which ones) but as a country we provided room for international interference. How come you ask people to exercise pratiotism at the expense of someone's political gain? Take an example of 15 EU resolutions to Tanzania, tell me what lies have been said by this reputable international board? Instead of discussing all the resolutions, we are only discussing about just one on LGTB. Even that one, politicians are convening the wrong message to the mass, and to my opinion this is intentionally done for some reasons of which I have no idea of.



If Africa need its real sovereignty, then it need to manifest to its own people by observing democratic ideas. It should stop killing its own people and foster a situation where every one feels at home. Patriotism is built not preached. Do good to your people and they will do the same to you and their countries.



The people who are now supporting US and EU resolutions ate doing so because it seems that (international pressure) is the only way to bring about desired situation as no way we can do internal.



I am a patriot therefore will support those who are truly against dictatorial regimes.



"jadili hoja usilete viroja"



Good morning Tanzania, good morning Africa