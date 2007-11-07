Wise words: Interesting (best) Quotes | Misemo yenye hekima ndani yake

What saves a man is to take a step. Then another step. It is always the same step, but you have to take it. ~Antoine de Saint-Exupéry, Wind, Sand and Stars, 1939, translated from French by Lewis Galantière



Remember, if you're headed in the wrong direction, God allows U-turns! ~Allison Gappa Bottke



Enjoy when you can, and endure when you must. ~Johann Wolfgang von Goethe



Never miss an opportunity to make others happy, even if you have to leave them alone in order to do it. ~Author Unknown



Seek freedom and become captive of your desires. Seek discipline and find your liberty. ~Frank Herbert, Dune Chronicles



The first and greatest victory is to conquer yourself; to be conquered by yourself is of all things most shameful and vile. ~Plato



God grant me the serenity to accept the people I cannot change, the courage to change the one I can, and the wisdom to know it's me.



People cannot go wrong, if you don't let them. They cannot go right, unless you let them. ~Augustus William Hare and Julius Charles Hare, Guesses at Truth, by Two Brothers, 1827



The difference between ordinary and extraordinary is that little extra. ~Jimmy Johnson



There is a time for departure even when there's no certain place to go. ~Tennessee Williams (Thomas Lanier)



Face what you think you believe and you will be surprised. ~William Hale White



Time you enjoy wasting, was not wasted. ~John Lennon



If you have to do it every day, for God's sake learn to do it well.

~Mignon McLaughlin,

The Neurotic's Notebook