Wise words: Interesting (best) Quotes | Misemo yenye hekima ndani yake

Nimeonelea nianzishe hii section ili watu tuwe tunapeana maneno ya hekima. Huu ni mwanzo na ruksa kuendeleza thread (mada) hii ili mradi uwe umejisajili. You may use any of the two official languages, Swahili or English.
Karibu
+++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++
If we don't change, we don't grow
If we don't grow, we aren't really living
The only human institution which rejects progress is the cemetery
The world hates change, yet it is the only thing that has brought progress
Change is inevitable - except from a vending machine
+++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++
Uzi maalumu wa kutupia nukuu zenye Hekima
“Knowing yourself is the beginning of all wisdom.”
― Aristotle
“No one can make you feel inferior without your consent.”
― Eleanor Roosevelt
“It is better to remain silent at the risk of being thought a fool, than to talk and remove all doubt of it.”
― Maurice Switzer
“The only true wisdom is in knowing you know nothing.”
― Socrates
“Count your age by friends, not years. Count your life by smiles, not tears.”
― John Lennon
“The secret of life, though, is to fall seven times and to get up eight times.”
― Paulo Coelho
“It is the mark of an educated mind to be able to entertain a thought without accepting it.”
― Aristotl
“If you're reading this...
Congratulations, you're alive.
If that's not something to smile about,
then I don't know what is.”
“The best index to a person's character is how he treats people who can't do him any good, and how he treats people who can't fight back.”
― Abigail Van Buren
“Any fool can know. The point is to understand.”
― Albert Einstein
“Think before you speak. Read before you think.”
― Fran Lebowitz
“Turn your wounds into wisdom.”
― Oprah Winfrey
“Never let your sense of morals prevent you from doing what is right.”
― Isaac Asimov
“The unexamined life is not worth living.”
― Socrates
“The simple things are also the most extraordinary things, and only the wise can see them.”
― Paulo Coelho
“By three methods we may learn wisdom: First, by reflection, which is noblest; Second, by imitation, which is easiest; and third by experience, which is the bitterest.”
― Confucius
“Angry people are not always wise.”
― Jane Austen
“Let no man pull you so low as to hate him.”
― Martin Luther King Jr
“You do not write your life with words...You write it with actions. What you think is not important. It is only important what you do.”
― Patrick Ness
“It is amazing how complete is the delusion that beauty is goodness.”
― Leo Tolstoy
“There are three things all wise men fear: the sea in storm, a night with no moon, and the anger of a gentle man.”
― Patrick Rothfuss
“God will not look you over for medals, degrees or diplomas but for scars.”
― Elbert Hubbard
“I know not with what weapons World War III will be fought, but World War IV will be fought with sticks and stones.”
― Albert Einstein
“Knowing others is intelligence;
knowing yourself is true wisdom.
Mastering others is strength;
mastering yourself is true power.”
“Yesterday I was clever, so I wanted to change the world. Today I am wise, so I am changing myself.”
“The man of knowledge must be able not only to love his enemies but also to hate his friends.”
“The only way to get through life is to laugh your way through it. You either have to laugh or cry. I prefer to laugh. Crying gives me a headache.”
“I'm not young enough to know everything.”
“Trees are poems the earth writes upon the sky, We fell them down and turn them into paper,
That we may record our emptiness.”
Mwalimu Nyerere;
Nelson Mandela;
- "Ni bora kuishi na fikra hai kuliko kuishi na fikra zilizokufa"
- "Unaweza kuwadanganya watu wote kwa muda fulani na baadhi ya watu wakati wote ila huwezi kuwadanganya watu wote kwa wakati wote"
- "Elimu ni silaha yenye nguvu yenye uwezo wa kuibadilisha dunia."
- "Kichwa kizuri na moyo mzuri huwa na ushirika".
- "Kama unataka kutengeneza amani na adui yako, tengeneza nae urafiki kisha atakuwa rafiki yako".
- "Inatupasa tutumie muda vizuri na siku zote tukumbuke ya kwamba muda huenda sahihi"
Abrahamu Lincoln (Rais wa 16 wa nchi ya Marekani): "Serikali ya watu, inayowatumikia watu na iliyowekwa na watu haitapotea duniani".
Thomas Jefferson: "Uaminifu ni ukurasa wa kwanza wa kitabu cha hekima".
Lucille Ball: "Huwa najutia mambo niliyoyatenda kuliko yale ambayo sikuyatenda"
Confucius: "Ukimia ni chanzo kikubwa cha nguvu"
Lao Tzu: "Kuwajua wengine ni hekima, kujijua mwenyewe ni maarifa makubwa"
Benjamini Franklin: "Uaminifu ni sera nzuri"
Abrahan Maslow: "Ukiwa na nyundo unaona kila tatizo kama msumari"
Publilius Syrus: "Kutokana na makosa ya wengine mwenye hekima hujisahihisha"
Aritotle: "Matumaini ni matumaini yanayotembea"
Plato: "Maamuzi mazuri huegemea maarifa na sio umri"
John F. Kennedy: "Samehe adui zako lakini usisahau majina yao" | "Ushindi una baba wengi ila kushindwa ni yatima"
----------
NB: Nawe ongezea ya kwako au nukuu nyingine zaidi za watu mashuhuri, kabla ya kuchangia.