Wise words: Interesting (best) Quotes | Misemo yenye hekima ndani yake

Invisible

Invisible

Robot
Joined
Feb 11, 2006
Messages
9,102
Points
2,000
Invisible

Invisible

Robot
Joined Feb 11, 2006
9,102 2,000
Nimeonelea nianzishe hii section ili watu tuwe tunapeana maneno ya hekima. Huu ni mwanzo na ruksa kuendeleza thread (mada) hii ili mradi uwe umejisajili. You may use any of the two official languages, Swahili or English.

Karibu

+++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++
If we don't change, we don't grow

If we don't grow, we aren't really living

The only human institution which rejects progress is the cemetery

The world hates change, yet it is the only thing that has brought progress

Change is inevitable - except from a vending machine
+++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++

Beef Lasagna said:
Uzi maalumu wa kutupia nukuu zenye Hekima



“Knowing yourself is the beginning of all wisdom.”
Aristotle

“No one can make you feel inferior without your consent.”
Eleanor Roosevelt

“It is better to remain silent at the risk of being thought a fool, than to talk and remove all doubt of it.”
Maurice Switzer

“The only true wisdom is in knowing you know nothing.”
Socrates

“Count your age by friends, not years. Count your life by smiles, not tears.”
John Lennon

“The secret of life, though, is to fall seven times and to get up eight times.”
Paulo Coelho

“It is the mark of an educated mind to be able to entertain a thought without accepting it.”
Aristotl

“If you're reading this...
Congratulations, you're alive.
If that's not something to smile about,
then I don't know what is.”

“The best index to a person's character is how he treats people who can't do him any good, and how he treats people who can't fight back.”
Abigail Van Buren

“Any fool can know. The point is to understand.”
Albert Einstein

“Think before you speak. Read before you think.”
Fran Lebowitz

“Turn your wounds into wisdom.”
Oprah Winfrey

“Never let your sense of morals prevent you from doing what is right.”
Isaac Asimov

“The unexamined life is not worth living.”
Socrates

“The simple things are also the most extraordinary things, and only the wise can see them.”
Paulo Coelho

“By three methods we may learn wisdom: First, by reflection, which is noblest; Second, by imitation, which is easiest; and third by experience, which is the bitterest.”
Confucius

“Angry people are not always wise.”
Jane Austen

“Let no man pull you so low as to hate him.”
Martin Luther King Jr

“You do not write your life with words...You write it with actions. What you think is not important. It is only important what you do.”
Patrick Ness

“It is amazing how complete is the delusion that beauty is goodness.”
Leo Tolstoy

“There are three things all wise men fear: the sea in storm, a night with no moon, and the anger of a gentle man.”
Patrick Rothfuss

“God will not look you over for medals, degrees or diplomas but for scars.”
Elbert Hubbard

“I know not with what weapons World War III will be fought, but World War IV will be fought with sticks and stones.”
Albert Einstein

“Knowing others is intelligence;
knowing yourself is true wisdom.
Mastering others is strength;
mastering yourself is true power.”

“Yesterday I was clever, so I wanted to change the world. Today I am wise, so I am changing myself.”

“The man of knowledge must be able not only to love his enemies but also to hate his friends.”

“The only way to get through life is to laugh your way through it. You either have to laugh or cry. I prefer to laugh. Crying gives me a headache.”

“I'm not young enough to know everything.”

“Trees are poems the earth writes upon the sky, We fell them down and turn them into paper,
That we may record our emptiness.”
Click to expand...

kbm said:
Mwalimu Nyerere;
  • "Ni bora kuishi na fikra hai kuliko kuishi na fikra zilizokufa"
  • "Unaweza kuwadanganya watu wote kwa muda fulani na baadhi ya watu wakati wote ila huwezi kuwadanganya watu wote kwa wakati wote"
Nelson Mandela;
  • "Elimu ni silaha yenye nguvu yenye uwezo wa kuibadilisha dunia."
  • "Kichwa kizuri na moyo mzuri huwa na ushirika".
  • "Kama unataka kutengeneza amani na adui yako, tengeneza nae urafiki kisha atakuwa rafiki yako".
  • "Inatupasa tutumie muda vizuri na siku zote tukumbuke ya kwamba muda huenda sahihi"

Abrahamu Lincoln (Rais wa 16 wa nchi ya Marekani): "Serikali ya watu, inayowatumikia watu na iliyowekwa na watu haitapotea duniani".

Thomas Jefferson: "Uaminifu ni ukurasa wa kwanza wa kitabu cha hekima".

Lucille Ball: "Huwa najutia mambo niliyoyatenda kuliko yale ambayo sikuyatenda"

Confucius: "Ukimia ni chanzo kikubwa cha nguvu"

Lao Tzu: "Kuwajua wengine ni hekima, kujijua mwenyewe ni maarifa makubwa"

Benjamini Franklin: "Uaminifu ni sera nzuri"

Abrahan Maslow: "Ukiwa na nyundo unaona kila tatizo kama msumari"

Publilius Syrus: "Kutokana na makosa ya wengine mwenye hekima hujisahihisha"

Aritotle: "Matumaini ni matumaini yanayotembea"

Plato: "Maamuzi mazuri huegemea maarifa na sio umri"

John F. Kennedy: "Samehe adui zako lakini usisahau majina yao" | "Ushindi una baba wengi ila kushindwa ni yatima"
----------

NB: Nawe ongezea ya kwako au nukuu nyingine zaidi za watu mashuhuri, kabla ya kuchangia.
Click to expand...
 
Invisible

Invisible

Robot
Joined
Feb 11, 2006
Messages
9,102
Points
2,000
Invisible

Invisible

Robot
Joined Feb 11, 2006
9,102 2,000
What saves a man is to take a step. Then another step. It is always the same step, but you have to take it. ~Antoine de Saint-Exupéry, Wind, Sand and Stars, 1939, translated from French by Lewis Galantière

Remember, if you're headed in the wrong direction, God allows U-turns! ~Allison Gappa Bottke

Enjoy when you can, and endure when you must. ~Johann Wolfgang von Goethe

Never miss an opportunity to make others happy, even if you have to leave them alone in order to do it. ~Author Unknown

Seek freedom and become captive of your desires. Seek discipline and find your liberty. ~Frank Herbert, Dune Chronicles

The first and greatest victory is to conquer yourself; to be conquered by yourself is of all things most shameful and vile. ~Plato

God grant me the serenity to accept the people I cannot change, the courage to change the one I can, and the wisdom to know it's me.

People cannot go wrong, if you don't let them. They cannot go right, unless you let them. ~Augustus William Hare and Julius Charles Hare, Guesses at Truth, by Two Brothers, 1827

The difference between ordinary and extraordinary is that little extra. ~Jimmy Johnson

There is a time for departure even when there's no certain place to go. ~Tennessee Williams (Thomas Lanier)

Face what you think you believe and you will be surprised. ~William Hale White

Time you enjoy wasting, was not wasted. ~John Lennon

If you have to do it every day, for God's sake learn to do it well. ~Mignon McLaughlin, The Neurotic's Notebook, 1960

Giving up doesn't always mean you are weak. Sometimes it means that you are strong enough to let go. ~Author Unknown

Promise only what you can deliver. Then deliver more than you promise. ~Author Unknown

While seeking revenge, dig two graves - one for yourself. ~Doug Horton

To do nothing is sometimes a good remedy. ~Hippocrates

The best way to predict your future is to create it. ~Peter Drucker

There is often less danger in the things we fear than in the things we desire. ~John C. Collins

The great secret of success is to go through life as a man who never gets used up. ~Albert Schweitzer

To know the road ahead, ask those coming back. ~Chinese Proverb

God is good, but never dance in a small boat. ~Irish Saying
 
Kinyau

Kinyau

JF-Expert Member
Joined
Nov 24, 2006
Messages
875
Points
500
Kinyau

Kinyau

JF-Expert Member
Joined Nov 24, 2006
875 500
Making the decision to have a child - it's momentous. It is to decide forever to have your heart go walking outside your body.
by Elizabeth stone


Important families are like potatoes. The best parts are underground.by Francia Bacon

I have found the best way to give advice to your children is to find out what they want and then advise them to do it.by Harry Truman

The most important thing a father can do for his children is to love their mother.by Theodor Hersburg
 
B

babelwa1971

Member
Joined
Jun 27, 2007
Messages
11
Points
0
B

babelwa1971

Member
Joined Jun 27, 2007
11 0
Invisible said:
Nimeonelea nianzishe hii section ili watu tuwe tunapeana maneno ya hekima. Huu ni mwanzo na ruksa kuendeleza thread (mada) hii ili mradi uwe umejisajili. You may use any of the two official languages, Swahili or English.
Click to expand...
Count your life by smiles not tears, count your age by friends not years
 
Mbu

Mbu

JF-Expert Member
Joined
Jan 11, 2007
Messages
12,747
Points
1,500
Mbu

Mbu

JF-Expert Member
Joined Jan 11, 2007
12,747 1,500
"kazi mbaya sio mchezo mwema!";

Poorness is the price you pay for leaving a job that paid well but also made your soul rot, then taking a job at a place you love that pays "half" of what you used to make.
Click to expand...
 
Mtoto wa Mkulima

Mtoto wa Mkulima

JF-Expert Member
Joined
Apr 12, 2007
Messages
688
Points
0
Mtoto wa Mkulima

Mtoto wa Mkulima

JF-Expert Member
Joined Apr 12, 2007
688 0
HOW HAPPY IS LIFE WITHOUT A GIRLFRIEND

1. You can stare at any Girl.......

2. You don't have to spend money on her.

3. You won't get boring result in your board papers.

4. No girlfriend, no emotional blackmailing.

5. If you don't have a girlfriend, she can't dump you.

6. Having a girlfriend is hot, not having a girlfriend is automatically cool, and every one loves to be a cool guy.

7. This can be more to life than just waiting for the bloody phone to ring.

8. You won't have to tolerate someone else defining, "right" and "wrong" for you.

9. Girlfriend can get so possessive that you can't do anything according your wishes anymore.

10. You can buy gifts for mom, dad, sis or grandpa instead of a girlfriend and have a happier family life.

11. You won't have to waste paper writing love letters. No more endless waiting for your date to arrive at some weird shop place.

12. You can have more friends, as u will have more time for them.

13. You wont have to see boring love stories instead of sports.

14. You wont have to tell lie to anybody and, therefore, u'll sin less.

15. You can have good night's sleep-no need to dream about her.

16. You wont have to fight over having a 'special' friend with your folks.

17. No nonstop nonsense.

18. You wont have drown in the pool of her tears.

19. No tension.

20. You can be "yourself"

21. You wont have to hide your telephone bills.....
 
U

under_age

JF-Expert Member
Joined
Apr 17, 2007
Messages
317
Points
0
U

under_age

JF-Expert Member
Joined Apr 17, 2007
317 0
kasoro zako zisome kwa tabia ya mwenzako.linalokukera wewe elewa kwamba linamkera na mwenzio,kupendwa na watu si jambo rahisi,jitolee muhanga kwa uvumilivu wa tabia mbaya za wenzio nao utawaona wanajitolea muhanga kukupenda na kuiga tabia zako.amini kwamba kuheshimiwa kunatokana na uvumilivu wako kwa wenzio.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Forum statistics

Threads 1,350,565
Members 517,724
Posts 33,005,912

FOLLOW US

Top