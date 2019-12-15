Wimbo wa King Kaka wa Wajinga nyinyi!!! (Kenya)

Tanzanian Idris Sultan 'held' for Magufuli face-swap

This is a clear display of the freedom of expression in Kenya. It is important to have a critique of the society!I don’t think this type of freedom of expression is tolerated anywhere else in East Africa.Popular Tanzanian comedian Idris Sultan is being held by police after sharing face-swap photos of himself and President John Magufuli, his lawyer says.His lawyer said he was being held under the controversial Cybercrimes Act, which forbids using a computer system to "impersonate" someone else.If charged and convicted, he could face up to seven years in prison.Sultan was called into a police station on Wednesday, according to a relative.Police and Mr Magufuli's office have yet to comment.Sultan, the one-time winner of Big Brother Africa, shared two photos on his social media accounts which have more than five million followers.One of the pictures shows Sultan posing on a presidential chair with the national seal, while the other shows Mr Magufuli's face on the comedian's body.The caption was in Swahili, and read: "We swapped roles for a day so that he could enjoy his birthday in peace."Shortly after the photos were posted, an Instagram comment, thought to be from Paul Makonda, the Regional Commissioner for Dar es Salaam, told Sultan to report to any police station in the city for further instructions, adding that he "doesn't know the boundaries of his work."