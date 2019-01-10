Why Magufuli is spying on his ministers and government officials?

Thursday January 10 2019



Tanzanian President John Magufuli revealed on Wednesday that he monitors the phone conversations of his government appointees and urged them to improve their working relations.

The President said that, to some extent, his recent decision to move Dr Zainab Chaula to the Ministry of Health as permanent secretary from the Local Government ministry where she was a deputy PS was informed by his tracking of conversations between her and the Health minister Ms

In his mini-reshuffle announced on Tuesday, the President promoted Mr Dotto Biteko to head the Minerals ministry where he was serving as its deputy.

Mr Biteko replaced Ms Angella Kairuki who was moved to the Office of the Prime Minister as the Minister of State for Investment.

Dr Chaula replaced Dr Mpoki Ulisubisya as the Health PS while the latter has now been appointed as an ambassador.

Ummy Mwalimu.

“When I tracked the telephone message communication between the Minister of Health and Dr Chaula, I noticed a strain in their working relationship. So to make their quarrels come to a stop, I decided to place them under the same ministry," Dr Magufuli said.

He was speaking during the swearing-in ceremony of newly appointed cabinet members, permanent secretaries and other senior officials at State House, Dar es Salaam.

He cautioned the new appointees saying he had noted that there were quarrels on decisions made by his government. “I am watching them. This should stop," he warned.

Dr Magufuli also revealed that in his watch-list.



