Why Magufuli is spying on his ministers and government officials?


mkuuwakaya

mkuuwakaya

JF-Expert Member
#1
Joined
Mar 18, 2013
Messages
403
Likes
551
Points
180
Age
38
mkuuwakaya

mkuuwakaya

JF-Expert Member
Joined Mar 18, 2013
403 551 180
#1
Thursday January 10 2019

Tanzanian President John Magufuli revealed on Wednesday that he monitors the phone conversations of his government appointees and urged them to improve their working relations.
The President said that, to some extent, his recent decision to move Dr Zainab Chaula to the Ministry of Health as permanent secretary from the Local Government ministry where she was a deputy PS was informed by his tracking of conversations between her and the Health minister Ms
In his mini-reshuffle announced on Tuesday, the President promoted Mr Dotto Biteko to head the Minerals ministry where he was serving as its deputy.
Mr Biteko replaced Ms Angella Kairuki who was moved to the Office of the Prime Minister as the Minister of State for Investment.
Dr Chaula replaced Dr Mpoki Ulisubisya as the Health PS while the latter has now been appointed as an ambassador.
Ummy Mwalimu.
“When I tracked the telephone message communication between the Minister of Health and Dr Chaula, I noticed a strain in their working relationship. So to make their quarrels come to a stop, I decided to place them under the same ministry," Dr Magufuli said.
He was speaking during the swearing-in ceremony of newly appointed cabinet members, permanent secretaries and other senior officials at State House, Dar es Salaam.
He cautioned the new appointees saying he had noted that there were quarrels on decisions made by his government. “I am watching them. This should stop," he warned.
Dr Magufuli also revealed that in his watch-list.

Source: The East African
 
R

Rogojin The Idiot

JF-Expert Member
#4
Joined
Jul 25, 2017
Messages
635
Likes
582
Points
180
R

Rogojin The Idiot

JF-Expert Member
Joined Jul 25, 2017
635 582 180
#4
The message is clear....I watch every move you make. Sio mawaziri tu maana ameongelea mpaka ma DC
 
SMU

SMU

JF-Expert Member
#5
Joined
Feb 14, 2008
Messages
8,453
Likes
3,006
Points
280
SMU

SMU

JF-Expert Member
Joined Feb 14, 2008
8,453 3,006 280
#5
fikirikwanza said:
He wants to know them better, problem ni kusema hadharani lakni wengi hufanya
Click to expand...
Ana hilo tatizo sana. Hawezi kutunza siri. Sijui ni kutaka sifa ama nini? Hana maturity ya kushika madaraka makubwa kama ya urais. Hata kama unawafuatilia, kulikuwa hakuna umuhimu wa kusema hadharani kuwa amekuwa akiwafuatilia......unless kama alikuwa anawatania tu.
 
M

MENGELENI KWETU

JF-Expert Member
#7
Joined
Oct 23, 2013
Messages
7,714
Likes
17,018
Points
280
M

MENGELENI KWETU

JF-Expert Member
Joined Oct 23, 2013
7,714 17,018 280
#7
He lacks leadership maturity.
 
Frank Gotora

Frank Gotora

JF-Expert Member
#9
Joined
Oct 8, 2014
Messages
399
Likes
317
Points
80
Frank Gotora

Frank Gotora

JF-Expert Member
Joined Oct 8, 2014
399 317 80
#9
I was, and still reading few books about A. Lincoln the former USA president

I tried to compare him with JPM, when it comes to leadership skills

I have come to realize that we have a long way to go
 
mkuuwakaya

mkuuwakaya

JF-Expert Member
#13
Joined
Mar 18, 2013
Messages
403
Likes
551
Points
180
Age
38
mkuuwakaya

mkuuwakaya

JF-Expert Member
Joined Mar 18, 2013
403 551 180
#13
Frank Gotora said:
I was, and still reading few books about A. Lincoln the former USA president

I tried to compare him with JPM, when it comes to leadership skills

I have come to realize that we have a long way to go
Click to expand...
tapatalk_1544853514742-jpeg.991338
 
mkuuwakaya

mkuuwakaya

JF-Expert Member
#15
Joined
Mar 18, 2013
Messages
403
Likes
551
Points
180
Age
38
mkuuwakaya

mkuuwakaya

JF-Expert Member
Joined Mar 18, 2013
403 551 180
#15
SMU said:
Ana hilo tatizo sana. Hawezi kutunza siri. Sijui ni kutaka sifa ama nini? Hana maturity ya kushika madaraka makubwa kama ya urais. Hata kama unawafuatilia, kulikuwa hakuna umuhimu wa kusema hadharani kuwa amekuwa akiwafuatilia......unless kama alikuwa anawatania tu.
Click to expand...
tapatalk_1544853514742-jpeg.991342
 
areafiftyone

areafiftyone

JF-Expert Member
#18
Joined
Jan 4, 2017
Messages
4,573
Likes
2,733
Points
280
areafiftyone

areafiftyone

JF-Expert Member
Joined Jan 4, 2017
4,573 2,733 280
#18
mkuuwakaya said:
Thursday January 10 2019

Tanzanian President John Magufuli revealed on Wednesday that he monitors the phone conversations of his government appointees and urged them to improve their working relations.
The President said that, to some extent, his recent decision to move Dr Zainab Chaula to the Ministry of Health as permanent secretary from the Local Government ministry where she was a deputy PS was informed by his tracking of conversations between her and the Health minister Ms
In his mini-reshuffle announced on Tuesday, the President promoted Mr Dotto Biteko to head the Minerals ministry where he was serving as its deputy.
Mr Biteko replaced Ms Angella Kairuki who was moved to the Office of the Prime Minister as the Minister of State for Investment.
Dr Chaula replaced Dr Mpoki Ulisubisya as the Health PS while the latter has now been appointed as an ambassador.
Ummy Mwalimu.
“When I tracked the telephone message communication between the Minister of Health and Dr Chaula, I noticed a strain in their working relationship. So to make their quarrels come to a stop, I decided to place them under the same ministry," Dr Magufuli said.
He was speaking during the swearing-in ceremony of newly appointed cabinet members, permanent secretaries and other senior officials at State House, Dar es Salaam.
He cautioned the new appointees saying he had noted that there were quarrels on decisions made by his government. “I am watching them. This should stop," he warned.
Dr Magufuli also revealed that in his watch-list.

Source: The East African
Click to expand...
This is normal,kiongozi lazima ajue mawazo ya appointees wake.This is done in every country,hakuna jipya.
 
GENTAMYCINE

GENTAMYCINE

JF-Expert Member
#19
Joined
Jul 13, 2013
Messages
30,768
Likes
39,090
Points
280
GENTAMYCINE

GENTAMYCINE

JF-Expert Member
Joined Jul 13, 2013
30,768 39,090 280
#19
shebination said:
Overthrow ni kitu kinachomtisha Mzee baba ngoja niende Congo kwanza ntarudi badae

Sent using Jamii Forums mobile app
Click to expand...
Uzi umeletwa kwa Lugha ya Kiingereza Wewe ' usiyekijua ' Mwenzangu umekuja Kuujibu kwa Kiswahili. Yaani Kiingereza chako kilichopo chumba chako cha Ubongo ni hilo neno tu hapo juu ya ' Overthrow ' au?
 
B

BEHOLD

JF-Expert Member
#20
Joined
Nov 17, 2013
Messages
3,261
Likes
5,426
Points
280
B

BEHOLD

JF-Expert Member
Joined Nov 17, 2013
3,261 5,426 280
#20
What do you expect when you send a stone to state house instead of an intellectual?
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Forum statistics

Threads 1,247,640
Members 479,763
Posts 29,633,916

FOLLOW US