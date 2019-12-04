WHO: Maleria yaua watu 405,000 kwa mwaka 2018

1575436178055.png


Malaria bado inawaumiza mamilioni ya watu na kuua zaidi ya watu 400,000 kila mwaka - hasa watoto wanaoishi Africa - shirika la Afya duniani WHO lilisema

=====
Funding for the global battle against malaria - which kills a child every two minutes - is broadly flat, the WHO warned, and because of ongoing transmission via mosquitoes, half the world's population remains at risk of contracting the disease.
The organisation called on donor nations and governments in countries affected by the disease to step up the fight.

"The world has shown that progress can be made," the WHO's malaria expert, Pedro Alonso, told reporters. He cited significant reductions in malaria cases and deaths since 2010, when case numbers fell from 239 million to 214 million in 2015, and deaths fell from 607,000 to around 500,000 in 2013.

"But progress has slowed down," he said. "And we have stabilised at ... an unacceptably high level."
 
