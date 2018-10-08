Who is lemutuz?l


Lemtuz is somebody who is living on transfer earning but pretending that he has strugled to acquire wealth while in ifact it is not true. This man regards that all tanzanians are like him while in actual fact most have nothing to inherit and they have hstartd from the scratch. This mana is indifferent and infamous that every poor person like me hates. He bette die soon because he is proud of the wealth he hasnt fought four and suppors the rulling party which is making us pooor day after day and no one likes it especially youths except the diamonds and the lemutuzis.
 
Nadhani huyo unaemzungumzia anakuzidi kwenye punctuation na paragraphing.
 
Aisee! Kwa hiyo Lemutuz ni yeyote mwny sifa hizo.. Nilidhani kuna mtu flani specific
 
Le Mutuz hivi si alikuwa na mipango ya kufungua RADIO na TV yeye na DAVIS MOSHA imeishia wapi maana hata maombi yao niliyaona TCRA
 
Mpendakukimbiakimbia said:
Lemtuz is somebody who is living on transfer earning but pretending that he has strugled to acquire wealth while in ifact it is not true. This man regards that all tanzanians are like him while in actual fact most have nothing to inherit and they have hstartd from the scratch. This mana is indifferent and infamous that every poor person like me hates. He bette die soon because he is proud of the wealth he hasnt fought four and suppors the rulling party which is making us pooor day after day and no one likes it especially youths except the diamonds and the lemutuzis.
I am also proud supporter of the ccm,but the likes of Lemutuz is disgrace for sure .This old man behaves like a four years old.
 
Bogus kabisa, unataka kuandika lugha usiyoijuwa. Vilaza mna matatizo.
 
nimefurahishwa zaidi na kizungu chako , ujumbe umefika .
 
