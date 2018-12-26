Who is God


We live in a world where 2 + 2 = 5

Just as 1 + 1 +1 = 1

If you are confused

Who is god?, Jesus

Is Jesus the son of Mary?, Yes

Who created Mary?, God.

Who is God?, Jesus

Jesus is the begotten son., Yes

Who is his father?, God.

Who is God?, Jesus.

Jesus is a servant of God?, Yes

Who is God?, Jesus.

Jesus died on the cross?Yes

Who resurrected him?, God.

Who is God?, Jesus

Jesus is a messenger?, Yes

Who sent him?, God.

Who is God?, Jesus.

Did Jesus worship while on earth?, Yes

Whom did he worship?, God.

Who is God?, Jesus.

Did God have a beginning?, No

Then who was born on 25 DEC?, Jesus.

Who is God?, Jesus

Where's God?, In heaven

How many are there in heaven?, Only one God.

Where's Jesus?, He is sitted on the right hand of his father.

Who is God?, Jesus.

Then how many are they in heaven?, Only one God

Then how many seats?, One

Where's Jesus?, Seated next to God.

Then how are they seated?, On one chair

Its only understood by those with the holy spirit.

Who is God?Jesus.

Ha haha what a confusion
 
Dini ililetwa kwa ajili ya kutumikisha binadamu tu basi. Dini ni ngonjera tu kama ngonjera zingine.
 
Dah ukitaka uamini Mungu yupo pata matatizo ndugu yangu

Kama Mpendwa wangu Tundu lissu alivyonusurika , kwa akili za kibinadamu haieleweki !!

Au kimaajabu ajabu naenda kuwa prof wa neuro , hapo ndipo napoaminigi Sir God yupo

Ila wazungu walileta ramli chinganishi nyingi
 
