We live in a world where 2 + 2 = 5



Just as 1 + 1 +1 = 1



If you are confused



Who is god?, Jesus



Is Jesus the son of Mary?, Yes



Who created Mary?, God.



Who is God?, Jesus



Jesus is the begotten son., Yes



Who is his father?, God.



Who is God?, Jesus.



Jesus is a servant of God?, Yes



Who is God?, Jesus.



Jesus died on the cross?Yes



Who resurrected him?, God.



Who is God?, Jesus



Jesus is a messenger?, Yes



Who sent him?, God.



Who is God?, Jesus.



Did Jesus worship while on earth?, Yes



Whom did he worship?, God.



Who is God?, Jesus.



Did God have a beginning?, No



Then who was born on 25 DEC?, Jesus.



Who is God?, Jesus



Where's God?, In heaven



How many are there in heaven?, Only one God.



Where's Jesus?, He is sitted on the right hand of his father.



Who is God?, Jesus.



Then how many are they in heaven?, Only one God



Then how many seats?, One



Where's Jesus?, Seated next to God.



Then how are they seated?, On one chair



Its only understood by those with the holy spirit.



Who is God?Jesus.



Ha haha what a confusion