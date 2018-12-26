- Joined
We live in a world where 2 + 2 = 5
Just as 1 + 1 +1 = 1
If you are confused
Who is god?, Jesus
Is Jesus the son of Mary?, Yes
Who created Mary?, God.
Who is God?, Jesus
Jesus is the begotten son., Yes
Who is his father?, God.
Who is God?, Jesus.
Jesus is a servant of God?, Yes
Who is God?, Jesus.
Jesus died on the cross?Yes
Who resurrected him?, God.
Who is God?, Jesus
Jesus is a messenger?, Yes
Who sent him?, God.
Who is God?, Jesus.
Did Jesus worship while on earth?, Yes
Whom did he worship?, God.
Who is God?, Jesus.
Did God have a beginning?, No
Then who was born on 25 DEC?, Jesus.
Who is God?, Jesus
Where's God?, In heaven
How many are there in heaven?, Only one God.
Where's Jesus?, He is sitted on the right hand of his father.
Who is God?, Jesus.
Then how many are they in heaven?, Only one God
Then how many seats?, One
Where's Jesus?, Seated next to God.
Then how are they seated?, On one chair
Its only understood by those with the holy spirit.
Who is God?Jesus.
Ha haha what a confusion
