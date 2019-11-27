While Kenya's SGR maximum speed is 120km/h, the design for SGR Tanzania is 202km/h

Between Darussalam and Morogoro, all design works of 160 km single line railway with design speed 202 km / h, infrastructure construction works, rail laying, signaling, communication systems, spare parts supply, electrification and personnel training are included. Total 30 million m3 excavations will be carried out during the 3 monthly project period; 96 pieces total 6.500 m. bridge and underpass-overpass, 460 units culverts, 6 stations and repair-maintenance workshop will be built.

Turkish Companies Won in the World Market Rail System Tenders; Turkey, international construction period despite the recession and rising risk in the global market

Within the scope of the project to be built by Yapı Merkezi as a turnkey project;For this line, which will also pass through Dodoma, which will be built by Yapı Merkezi, Yapı Merkezi; It is a turnkey project covering all infrastructure and superstructure works including technological units such as electrification and signaling. The 409 railway, which will reach 36 kilometers in length with workshop areas, warehouse and side lines, will last for months.