While JKIA 4th busiest in Africa, other airports r proving to be birds' nests

Actually this is after Kisumu Airport and Eldoret airport proved to be big white elephants!Meanwhile zanzibar, Kilimanjaro, Songwe and Mwanza r all being expanded while dodoma needs a completely new facility!Let Kenya keeps everything in Nairobi in trying to prop n keep a stronghold on a hub concept n continue to have proper secondary cities as Uganda, Rwanda n other landlocked neighbours that Kenya depended for transit customers via Nairobi r introducing directly flights to Mombasa outside Nairobi.Kisumu and Eldoret Airports Underutilized?Transport Principal Secretary Irungu Nyakera yesterday told a parliamentary committee that Kisumu and Eldoret airports were under-utilised after billions of shillings were used to improve their status. Mr Nyakera said the ministry will open the new Isiolo Airport mid next month and was also undertaking a major infrastructural expansion of Kakamega and Ukunda airstrips.Eldoret International AirportThe PS told the National Assembly Committee on Transport, Infrastructure and Housing that the mega-investments were not making economic sense because they are under-utilised, even as the legislators lobbied for the improvement of airstrips across the country.Nyakera said Kisumu Airport only attracts eight flight landings a day and a similar number of take-offs, which he said was way below its capacity.Nyakera told the committee chaired by Starehe MP Maina Kamanda that the utilisation rate of the Eldoret Airport, which was to help handle cargo flights, was only at 15 per cent.The PS said works on the Sh2.7 billion Isiolo International Airport were almost complete. The airport was expected to start receiving its scheduled flights this month. The airport, boasting a 5,000-square-metre terminal, which can handle up to 125,000 passengers, is part of Vision 2030 flagship projects intended to promote growth and unlock the economic potential of northern Kenya and neighbouring counties.Nyakera said they will seek additional funds in the next financial year to improve its 1.4km runway and expand it to 2.5km.