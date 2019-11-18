While JKIA 4th busiest in Africa, other airports r proving to be birds' nests

Actually this is after Kisumu Airport and Eldoret airport proved to be big white elephants!

Meanwhile zanzibar, Kilimanjaro, Songwe and Mwanza r all being expanded while dodoma needs a completely new facility!

Let Kenya keeps everything in Nairobi in trying to prop n keep a stronghold on a hub concept n continue to have proper secondary cities as Uganda, Rwanda n other landlocked neighbours that Kenya depended for transit customers via Nairobi r introducing directly flights to Mombasa outside Nairobi.

Kisumu and Eldoret Airports Underutilized?

Transport Principal Secretary Irungu Nyakera yesterday told a parliamentary committee that Kisumu and Eldoret airports were under-utilised after billions of shillings were used to improve their status. Mr Nyakera said the ministry will open the new Isiolo Airport mid next month and was also undertaking a major infrastructural expansion of Kakamega and Ukunda airstrips.

Eldoret International Airport
Eldoret International Airport

The PS told the National Assembly Committee on Transport, Infrastructure and Housing that the mega-investments were not making economic sense because they are under-utilised, even as the legislators lobbied for the improvement of airstrips across the country.

Nyakera said Kisumu Airport only attracts eight flight landings a day and a similar number of take-offs, which he said was way below its capacity.

“WE HAVE TO ENSURE THAT NATIONAL RESOURCES ARE WELL SPENT. THE UTILISATION OF THESE FACILITIES IS WANTING. WHEN YOU CONSIDER THAT ONLY EIGHT FLIGHTS LAND IN A DAY AT THE KISUMU AIRPORT, YET SH3 BILLION WAS SPENT ON THE FACILITY, THEN YOU REALISE THE BENEFITS OF THE GOVERNMENT INVESTMENT ARE NOT BEING REALISED,” HE SAID.
Nyakera told the committee chaired by Starehe MP Maina Kamanda that the utilisation rate of the Eldoret Airport, which was to help handle cargo flights, was only at 15 per cent.

The PS said works on the Sh2.7 billion Isiolo International Airport were almost complete. The airport was expected to start receiving its scheduled flights this month. The airport, boasting a 5,000-square-metre terminal, which can handle up to 125,000 passengers, is part of Vision 2030 flagship projects intended to promote growth and unlock the economic potential of northern Kenya and neighbouring counties.

Nyakera said they will seek additional funds in the next financial year to improve its 1.4km runway and expand it to 2.5km.

Geza Ulole said:

Actually this is after Kisumu Airport and Eldoret airport proved to be big white elephants!

Meanwhile zanzibar, Kilimanjaro, Songwe and Mwanza r all being expanded while dodoma needs a completely new facility!

Let Kenya keeps everything in Nairobi in trying to prop n keep a stronghold on a hub concept n continue to have proper secondary cities as Uganda, Rwanda n other landlocked neighbours that Kenya depended for transit customers via Nairobi r introducing directly flights to Mombasa outside Nairobi.

Kisumu and Eldoret Airports Underutilized?

Transport Principal Secretary Irungu Nyakera yesterday told a parliamentary committee that Kisumu and Eldoret airports were under-utilised after billions of shillings were used to improve their status. Mr Nyakera said the ministry will open the new Isiolo Airport mid next month and was also undertaking a major infrastructural expansion of Kakamega and Ukunda airstrips.

Eldoret International Airport
Eldoret International Airport

The PS told the National Assembly Committee on Transport, Infrastructure and Housing that the mega-investments were not making economic sense because they are under-utilised, even as the legislators lobbied for the improvement of airstrips across the country.

Nyakera said Kisumu Airport only attracts eight flight landings a day and a similar number of take-offs, which he said was way below its capacity.

Nyakera told the committee chaired by Starehe MP Maina Kamanda that the utilisation rate of the Eldoret Airport, which was to help handle cargo flights, was only at 15 per cent.

The PS said works on the Sh2.7 billion Isiolo International Airport were almost complete. The airport was expected to start receiving its scheduled flights this month. The airport, boasting a 5,000-square-metre terminal, which can handle up to 125,000 passengers, is part of Vision 2030 flagship projects intended to promote growth and unlock the economic potential of northern Kenya and neighbouring counties.

Nyakera said they will seek additional funds in the next financial year to improve its 1.4km runway and expand it to 2.5km.

All your airports combined = Half of JKIA traffic.
All your banks combined = Half of KCB profit.
All your telcos combined = A tenth of Safaricom profit.

Stick to comparing yourself with Burundi, your peer.

Also, this should tell you that building and expanding new airports does not translate to increased traffic.
I'm looking at that ugly white elephant you've built at JNIA thinking you will come after Nairobi traffic. 😂 😂 😂 😂
 
According to flight radar between now and 2pm there will be a total of 9 departures from Kisumu airport.
Scheduled

1:00 PM K5758 Nairobi(WIL)
DH1SeaPort Airlines
Scheduled
1:55 PM P2552 Maasai Mara(ANA)
DHTAirkenya Express
Scheduled
1:55 PM P21552 Maasai Mara(HKR)
DHTAirkenya Express
Scheduled
1:55 PM P22552 Maasai Mara(KEU)
DHTAirkenya Express
Scheduled
1:55 PM P23552 Maasai Mara(KTJ)
DHT
Scheduled
1:55 PM P23552 Maasai Mara(KTJ)
DHTAirkenya Express
Scheduled
1:55 PM P24552 Medfra(MDR)
DHTAirkenya Express
Scheduled
1:55 PM P25552 Masai Mara(MRE)
DHTAirkenya Express
Scheduled
1:55 PM P26552 Maasai Mara(OLG)
DHTAirkenya Express
 
Sherlock said:
According to flight radar between now and 2pm there will be a total of 9 departures from Kisumu airport.
Scheduled

1:00 PM K5758 Nairobi(WIL)
DH1SeaPort Airlines
Scheduled
1:55 PM P2552 Maasai Mara(ANA)
DHTAirkenya Express
Scheduled
1:55 PM P21552 Maasai Mara(HKR)
DHTAirkenya Express
Scheduled
1:55 PM P22552 Maasai Mara(KEU)
DHTAirkenya Express
Scheduled
1:55 PM P23552 Maasai Mara(KTJ)
DHT
Scheduled
1:55 PM P23552 Maasai Mara(KTJ)
DHTAirkenya Express
Scheduled
1:55 PM P24552 Medfra(MDR)
DHTAirkenya Express
Scheduled
1:55 PM P25552 Masai Mara(MRE)
DHTAirkenya Express
Scheduled
1:55 PM P26552 Maasai Mara(OLG)
DHTAirkenya Express
Sherlock said:
According to flight radar between now and 2pm there will be a total of 9 departures from Kisumu airport.
Scheduled

1:00 PM K5758 Nairobi(WIL)
DH1SeaPort Airlines
Scheduled
1:55 PM P2552 Maasai Mara(ANA)
DHTAirkenya Express
Scheduled
1:55 PM P21552 Maasai Mara(HKR)
DHTAirkenya Express
Scheduled
1:55 PM P22552 Maasai Mara(KEU)
DHTAirkenya Express
Scheduled
1:55 PM P23552 Maasai Mara(KTJ)
DHT
Scheduled
1:55 PM P23552 Maasai Mara(KTJ)
DHTAirkenya Express
Scheduled
1:55 PM P24552 Medfra(MDR)
DHTAirkenya Express
Scheduled
1:55 PM P25552 Masai Mara(MRE)
DHTAirkenya Express
Scheduled
1:55 PM P26552 Maasai Mara(OLG)
DHTAirkenya Express
Sherlock said:
According to flight radar between now and 2pm there will be a total of 9 departures from Kisumu airport.
Scheduled

1:00 PM K5758 Nairobi(WIL)
DH1SeaPort Airlines
Scheduled
1:55 PM P2552 Maasai Mara(ANA)
DHTAirkenya Express
Scheduled
1:55 PM P21552 Maasai Mara(HKR)
DHTAirkenya Express
Scheduled
1:55 PM P22552 Maasai Mara(KEU)
DHTAirkenya Express
Scheduled
1:55 PM P23552 Maasai Mara(KTJ)
DHT
Scheduled
1:55 PM P23552 Maasai Mara(KTJ)
DHTAirkenya Express
Scheduled
1:55 PM P24552 Medfra(MDR)
DHTAirkenya Express
Scheduled
1:55 PM P25552 Masai Mara(MRE)
DHTAirkenya Express
Scheduled
1:55 PM P26552 Maasai Mara(OLG)
DHTAirkenya Express
And u still call that airport an international airport?

Here is Mwanza airport mind u not an international airport

General Arrivals Departures On GroundReviewsRoutesWeather

Arrivals Show all arrivals

Scheduled
3:30 PM
TC122
Dar-es-Salaam(DAR)
223

Air Tanzania
Scheduled
4:10 PM
PW492
Dar-es-Salaam(DAR)
ATR

Precision Air
Scheduled
4:45 PM
CQ2232
Seronera(SEU)
CNC

Coastal Aviation
Scheduled
4:45 PM
CQ232
Grumeti Game Reserve(GTZ)
CNC

Coastal Aviation
Scheduled
6:15 PM
PW493
Bukoba(BKZ)
ATR

Precision Air
Scheduled
9:15 PM
TC102
Dar-es-Salaam(DAR)
223

Air Tanzania
Scheduled
7:30 AM
TC110
Dar-es-Salaam(DAR)
223

Air Tanzania
Scheduled
8:00 AM
CQ231
Kigali(KGL)
CNC

Coastal Aviation
Departures Show all departures

Scheduled
4:10 PM
TC123
Dar-es-Salaam(DAR)
223

Air Tanzania
Scheduled
4:35 PM
PW492
Bukoba(BKZ)
ATR

Precision Air
Scheduled
5:00 PM
CQ232
Kigali(KGL)
CNC

Coastal Aviation
Scheduled
6:45 PM
PW493
Dar-es-Salaam(DAR)
ATR

Precision Air
Scheduled
9:55 PM
TC103
Dar-es-Salaam(DAR)
223

Air Tanzania
Scheduled
8:10 AM
TC111
Dar-es-Salaam(DAR)
223

Air Tanzania
Scheduled
8:30 AM
CQ231
Grumeti Game Reserve(GTZ)
CNC

Coastal Aviation
Scheduled
8:30 AM
CQ2231
Seronera(SEU)
CNC

Coastal Aviation
* All times are in local timezone
 
Geza Ulole said:
And u still call that airport an international airport?

Here is Mwanza airport mind u not an international airport

General Arrivals Departures On GroundReviewsRoutesWeather

Arrivals Show all arrivals

Scheduled
3:30 PM
TC122
Dar-es-Salaam(DAR)
223

Air Tanzania
Scheduled
4:10 PM
PW492
Dar-es-Salaam(DAR)
ATR

Precision Air
Scheduled
4:45 PM
CQ2232
Seronera(SEU)
CNC

Coastal Aviation
Scheduled
4:45 PM
CQ232
Grumeti Game Reserve(GTZ)
CNC

Coastal Aviation
Scheduled
6:15 PM
PW493
Bukoba(BKZ)
ATR

Precision Air
Scheduled
9:15 PM
TC102
Dar-es-Salaam(DAR)
223

Air Tanzania
Scheduled
7:30 AM
TC110
Dar-es-Salaam(DAR)
223

Air Tanzania
Scheduled
8:00 AM
CQ231
Kigali(KGL)
CNC

Coastal Aviation
Departures Show all departures

Scheduled
4:10 PM
TC123
Dar-es-Salaam(DAR)
223

Air Tanzania
Scheduled
4:35 PM
PW492
Bukoba(BKZ)
ATR

Precision Air
Scheduled
5:00 PM
CQ232
Kigali(KGL)
CNC

Coastal Aviation
Scheduled
6:45 PM
PW493
Dar-es-Salaam(DAR)
ATR

Precision Air
Scheduled
9:55 PM
TC103
Dar-es-Salaam(DAR)
223

Air Tanzania
Scheduled
8:10 AM
TC111
Dar-es-Salaam(DAR)
223

Air Tanzania
Scheduled
8:30 AM
CQ231
Grumeti Game Reserve(GTZ)
CNC

Coastal Aviation
Scheduled
8:30 AM
CQ2231
Seronera(SEU)
CNC

Coastal Aviation
* All times are in local timezone
Geza Ulole said:
And u still call that airport an international airport?

Here is Mwanza airport mind u not an international airport

Toggle navigation AIRPORTS
MWZ/HTMW
Mwanza Airport
Tanzania

25 °C
WEATHER

22 km/h
WIND

180 °
DIRECTION


45%
MY FLIGHTRADAR24
RATING


N/A
ARRIVAL
DELAY INDEX


N/A
DEPARTURE
DELAY INDEX
General Arrivals Departures On GroundReviewsRoutesWeather

Arrivals Show all arrivals

Scheduled
3:30 PM
TC122
Dar-es-Salaam(DAR)
223

Air Tanzania
Scheduled
4:10 PM
PW492
Dar-es-Salaam(DAR)
ATR

Precision Air
Scheduled
4:45 PM
CQ2232
Seronera(SEU)
CNC

Coastal Aviation
Scheduled
4:45 PM
CQ232
Grumeti Game Reserve(GTZ)
CNC

Coastal Aviation
Scheduled
6:15 PM
PW493
Bukoba(BKZ)
ATR

Precision Air
Scheduled
9:15 PM
TC102
Dar-es-Salaam(DAR)
223

Air Tanzania
Scheduled
7:30 AM
TC110
Dar-es-Salaam(DAR)
223

Air Tanzania
Scheduled
8:00 AM
CQ231
Kigali(KGL)
CNC

Coastal Aviation
* All times are in local timezone
Departures Show all departures


Scheduled
4:10 PM
TC123
Dar-es-Salaam(DAR)
223

Air Tanzania
Scheduled
4:35 PM
PW492
Bukoba(BKZ)
ATR

Precision Air
Scheduled
5:00 PM
CQ232
Kigali(KGL)
CNC

Coastal Aviation
Scheduled
6:45 PM
PW493
Dar-es-Salaam(DAR)
ATR

Precision Air
Scheduled
9:55 PM
TC103
Dar-es-Salaam(DAR)
223

Air Tanzania
Scheduled
8:10 AM
TC111
Dar-es-Salaam(DAR)
223

Air Tanzania
Scheduled
8:30 AM
CQ231
Grumeti Game Reserve(GTZ)
CNC

Coastal Aviation
Scheduled
8:30 AM
CQ2231
Seronera(SEU)
CNC

Coastal Aviation
* All times are in local timezone
Kisumu International Airport Arrival
KIS ARRIVALS
Date:Mon 18-Nov-2019
Departures Arrivals
Airport:(KIS) Kisumu Airport
Kisumu, KE


FlightCarrierOriginArrivalStatus
5H 407Fly540(NBO) Nairobi6:45 AMScheduled
KQ 650Kenya Airways(NBO) Nairobi7:05 AMLanded
AZ 4588 ^Alitalia(NBO) Nairobi7:05 AMLanded
KL 4212 ^KLM(NBO) Nairobi7:05 AMLanded
JM* 8650Jambojet Limited(NBO) Nairobi7:20 AMEn Route
KQ 8650 ^Kenya Airways(NBO) Nairobi7:20 AMEn Route
K5A 750Silverstone Air Services(WIL) Nairobi7:40 AMScheduled
JM* 8652Jambojet Limited(NBO) Nairobi10:00 AMEn Route
KQ 654Kenya Airways(NBO) Nairobi10:15 AMLanded
AF 8097 ^Air France(NBO) Nairobi10:15 AMLanded
AZ 4589 ^Alitalia(NBO) Nairobi10:15 AMLanded
DL 9170 ^Delta Air Lines(NBO) Nairobi10:15 AMLanded
KL 4201 ^KLM(NBO) Nairobi10:15 AMLanded
KQ 656Kenya Airways(NBO) Nairobi1:25 PMLanded
JM* 8654Jambojet Limited(NBO) Nairobi2:05 PMEn Route
KQ 8654 ^Kenya Airways(NBO) Nairobi2:05 PMEn Route
KQ 674Kenya Airways(NBO) Nairobi2:40 PMScheduled
K5A 755Silverstone Air Services(WIL) Nairobi5:10 PMScheduled
KQ 670Kenya Airways(NBO) Nairobi6:00 PMScheduled
EY 4069 ^Etihad Airways(NBO) Nairobi6:00 PMScheduled
F2* 83Safarilink(WIL) Nairobi6:35 PMScheduled
5H 409Fly540(NBO) Nairobi7:30 PMScheduled
5H 1409Fly540(NBO) Nairobi7:30 PMScheduled
JM* 8656Jambojet Limited(NBO) Nairobi8:00 PMScheduled
KQ 8656 ^Kenya Airways(NBO) Nairobi8:00 PMScheduled

Geza Ulole said:
And u still call that airport an international airport?

Here is Mwanza airport mind u not an international airport

Toggle navigation AIRPORTS
MWZ/HTMW
Mwanza Airport
Tanzania

25 °C
WEATHER

22 km/h
WIND

180 °
DIRECTION


45%
MY FLIGHTRADAR24
RATING


N/A
ARRIVAL
DELAY INDEX


N/A
DEPARTURE
DELAY INDEX
General Arrivals Departures On GroundReviewsRoutesWeather

Arrivals Show all arrivals

Scheduled
3:30 PM
TC122
Dar-es-Salaam(DAR)
223

Air Tanzania
Scheduled
4:10 PM
PW492
Dar-es-Salaam(DAR)
ATR

Precision Air
Scheduled
4:45 PM
CQ2232
Seronera(SEU)
CNC

Coastal Aviation
Scheduled
4:45 PM
CQ232
Grumeti Game Reserve(GTZ)
CNC

Coastal Aviation
Scheduled
6:15 PM
PW493
Bukoba(BKZ)
ATR

Precision Air
Scheduled
9:15 PM
TC102
Dar-es-Salaam(DAR)
223

Air Tanzania
Scheduled
7:30 AM
TC110
Dar-es-Salaam(DAR)
223

Air Tanzania
Scheduled
8:00 AM
CQ231
Kigali(KGL)
CNC

Coastal Aviation
* All times are in local timezone
Departures Show all departures


Scheduled
4:10 PM
TC123
Dar-es-Salaam(DAR)
223

Air Tanzania
Scheduled
4:35 PM
PW492
Bukoba(BKZ)
ATR

Precision Air
Scheduled
5:00 PM
CQ232
Kigali(KGL)
CNC

Coastal Aviation
Scheduled
6:45 PM
PW493
Dar-es-Salaam(DAR)
ATR

Precision Air
Scheduled
9:55 PM
TC103
Dar-es-Salaam(DAR)
223

Air Tanzania
Scheduled
8:10 AM
TC111
Dar-es-Salaam(DAR)
223

Air Tanzania
Scheduled
8:30 AM
CQ231
Grumeti Game Reserve(GTZ)
CNC

Coastal Aviation
Scheduled
8:30 AM
CQ2231
Seronera(SEU)
CNC

Coastal Aviation
* All times are in local timezone
KIS DEPARTURES
Date:Mon 18-Nov-2019
Departures Arrivals
Airport:(KIS) Kisumu Airport
Kisumu, KE


FlightCarrierDestinationDepartureStatus
5H 408Fly540(NBO) Nairobi7:30 AMScheduled
JM* 8651Jambojet Limited(NBO) Nairobi7:40 AMLanded
KQ 8651 ^Kenya Airways(NBO) Nairobi7:40 AMLanded
KQ 651Kenya Airways(NBO) Nairobi7:45 AMLanded
EY 4065 ^Etihad Airways(NBO) Nairobi7:45 AMLanded
K5A 751Silverstone Air Services(WIL) Nairobi8:00 AMScheduled
JM* 8653Jambojet Limited(NBO) Nairobi10:20 AMLanded
KQ 655Kenya Airways(NBO) Nairobi10:55 AMLanded
EY 4066 ^Etihad Airways(NBO) Nairobi10:55 AMLanded
KQ 657Kenya Airways(NBO) Nairobi2:05 PMScheduled
AZ 4590 ^Alitalia(NBO) Nairobi2:05 PMScheduled
KL 4200 ^KLM(NBO) Nairobi2:05 PMScheduled
JM* 8655Jambojet Limited(NBO) Nairobi2:25 PMScheduled
KQ 8655 ^Kenya Airways(NBO) Nairobi2:25 PMScheduled
KQ 675Kenya Airways(NBO) Nairobi3:10 PMScheduled
K5A 756Silverstone Air Services(WIL) Nairobi5:30 PMScheduled
KQ 671Kenya Airways(NBO) Nairobi6:40 PMScheduled
AF 8207 ^Air France(NBO) Nairobi6:40 PMScheduled
AZ 4591 ^Alitalia(NBO) Nairobi6:40 PMScheduled
DL 9162 ^Delta Air Lines(NBO) Nairobi6:40 PMScheduled
KL 4205 ^KLM(NBO) Nairobi6:40 PMScheduled
F2* 84Safarilink(WIL) Nairobi6:45 PMScheduled
5H 1409Fly540(EDL) Eldoret7:50 PMScheduled
5H 410Fly540(NBO) Nairobi7:50 PMScheduled
JM* 8657Jambojet Limited(NBO) Nairobi8:20 PMScheduled
KQ 8657 ^Kenya Airways(NBO) Nairobi8:20 PMScheduled

Geza Ulole said:
And u still call that airport an international airport?

Here is Mwanza airport mind u not an international airport

Toggle navigation AIRPORTS
MWZ/HTMW
Mwanza Airport
Tanzania

25 °C
WEATHER

22 km/h
WIND

180 °
DIRECTION


45%
MY FLIGHTRADAR24
RATING


N/A
ARRIVAL
DELAY INDEX


N/A
DEPARTURE
DELAY INDEX
General Arrivals Departures On GroundReviewsRoutesWeather

Arrivals Show all arrivals

Scheduled
3:30 PM
TC122
Dar-es-Salaam(DAR)
223

Air Tanzania
Scheduled
4:10 PM
PW492
Dar-es-Salaam(DAR)
ATR

Precision Air
Scheduled
4:45 PM
CQ2232
Seronera(SEU)
CNC

Coastal Aviation
Scheduled
4:45 PM
CQ232
Grumeti Game Reserve(GTZ)
CNC

Coastal Aviation
Scheduled
6:15 PM
PW493
Bukoba(BKZ)
ATR

Precision Air
Scheduled
9:15 PM
TC102
Dar-es-Salaam(DAR)
223

Air Tanzania
Scheduled
7:30 AM
TC110
Dar-es-Salaam(DAR)
223

Air Tanzania
Scheduled
8:00 AM
CQ231
Kigali(KGL)
CNC

Coastal Aviation
* All times are in local timezone
Departures Show all departures


Scheduled
4:10 PM
TC123
Dar-es-Salaam(DAR)
223

Air Tanzania
Scheduled
4:35 PM
PW492
Bukoba(BKZ)
ATR

Precision Air
Scheduled
5:00 PM
CQ232
Kigali(KGL)
CNC

Coastal Aviation
Scheduled
6:45 PM
PW493
Dar-es-Salaam(DAR)
ATR

Precision Air
Scheduled
9:55 PM
TC103
Dar-es-Salaam(DAR)
223

Air Tanzania
Scheduled
8:10 AM
TC111
Dar-es-Salaam(DAR)
223

Air Tanzania
Scheduled
8:30 AM
CQ231
Grumeti Game Reserve(GTZ)
CNC

Coastal Aviation
Scheduled
8:30 AM
CQ2231
Seronera(SEU)
CNC

Coastal Aviation
* All times are in local timezone
Sherlock said:
According to flight radar between now and 2pm there will be a total of 9 departures from Kisumu airport.
Scheduled

1:00 PM K5758 Nairobi(WIL)
DH1SeaPort Airlines
Scheduled
1:55 PM P2552 Maasai Mara(ANA)
DHTAirkenya Express
Scheduled
1:55 PM P21552 Maasai Mara(HKR)
DHTAirkenya Express
Scheduled
1:55 PM P22552 Maasai Mara(KEU)
DHTAirkenya Express
Scheduled
1:55 PM P23552 Maasai Mara(KTJ)
DHT
Scheduled
1:55 PM P23552 Maasai Mara(KTJ)
DHTAirkenya Express
Scheduled
1:55 PM P24552 Medfra(MDR)
DHTAirkenya Express
Scheduled
1:55 PM P25552 Masai Mara(MRE)
DHTAirkenya Express
Scheduled
1:55 PM P26552 Maasai Mara(OLG)
DHTAirkenya Express
Teargass said:
So Mwanza handles 16 flights a day while Kisumu handles 50 flights a day? Itold to never compare Mwanza with Kisumu
Hivi ninyi wakenya mnamatatizo gani?, hapa imewekwa link inayoonyesha viongozi wenu wanalalamika na kutoa takwimu za Flights za Kisumu Airport, ninyi mnakuja na "statistics" kupingana na viongozi wenu
1) Viongozi wenu ni waongo?
2) Ninyi hapa JF ni waongo?
3)Nyote kwa pamoja ni waongo?
joto la jiwe said:
Hivi ninyi wakenya mnamatatizo gani?, hapa imewekwa link inayoonyesha viongozi wenu wanalalamika na kutoa takwimu za Flights za Kisumu Airport, ninyi mnakuja na "statistics" kupingana na viongozi wenu
1) Viongozi wenu ni waongo?
2) Ninyi hapa JF ni waongo?
3)Nyote kwa pamoja ni waongo?
Chagua moja kati ya hapo
Geza Ulole said:

Actually this is after Kisumu Airport and Eldoret airport proved to be big white elephants!

Meanwhile zanzibar, Kilimanjaro, Songwe and Mwanza r all being expanded while dodoma needs a completely new facility!

Let Kenya keeps everything in Nairobi in trying to prop n keep a stronghold on a hub concept n continue to have proper secondary cities as Uganda, Rwanda n other landlocked neighbours that Kenya depended for transit customers via Nairobi r introducing directly flights to Mombasa outside Nairobi.

Kisumu and Eldoret Airports Underutilized?

Transport Principal Secretary Irungu Nyakera yesterday told a parliamentary committee that Kisumu and Eldoret airports were under-utilised after billions of shillings were used to improve their status. Mr Nyakera said the ministry will open the new Isiolo Airport mid next month and was also undertaking a major infrastructural expansion of Kakamega and Ukunda airstrips.

Eldoret International Airport
Eldoret International Airport

The PS told the National Assembly Committee on Transport, Infrastructure and Housing that the mega-investments were not making economic sense because they are under-utilised, even as the legislators lobbied for the improvement of airstrips across the country.

Nyakera said Kisumu Airport only attracts eight flight landings a day and a similar number of take-offs, which he said was way below its capacity.


Nyakera told the committee chaired by Starehe MP Maina Kamanda that the utilisation rate of the Eldoret Airport, which was to help handle cargo flights, was only at 15 per cent.

The PS said works on the Sh2.7 billion Isiolo International Airport were almost complete. The airport was expected to start receiving its scheduled flights this month. The airport, boasting a 5,000-square-metre terminal, which can handle up to 125,000 passengers, is part of Vision 2030 flagship projects intended to promote growth and unlock the economic potential of northern Kenya and neighbouring counties.

Nyakera said they will seek additional funds in the next financial year to improve its 1.4km runway and expand it to 2.5km.

amazingkisumu.co.ke

Kisumu and Eldoret Airports Underutilized? - Amazing Kisumu

Nyakera said Kisumu Airport only attracts eight flight landings a day and a similar number of take-offs, which he said was way below its capacity.
amazingkisumu.co.ke amazingkisumu.co.ke
