WhatsApp to stop working on millions of phones on 1 February, 2020.

MziziMkavu

MziziMkavu

JF-Expert Member
Joined
Feb 3, 2009
Messages
40,255
Points
2,000
MziziMkavu

MziziMkavu

JF-Expert Member
Joined Feb 3, 2009
40,255 2,000
WhatsApp will soon stop working on millions of phones after the messaging app announced it will stop supporting older devices.

The Facebook-owned company revealed on its support page which smartphones would no longer be able to access the app, claiming the move was necessary to ensure the security of its users.

Various versions of Android, iPhone and Windows Phone are affected, with the official support period ending on

WhatsApp will no longer work on any i Phones running iOS 8 or earlier, which was first introduced by Apple in 2014. This means anyone with an iPhone 6 or newer will not need to worry about losing WhatsApp.

“For the best experience, we recommend you use the latest version of iOS available for your phone,” WhatsApp said in a blog spot.

Android phones using an older version than 2.3.3 – also known as Gingerbread – will also no longer be supported and anyone attempting to create a new account or verify an existing account using older Androids will be blocked.

Android Gingerbread came out in 2010, so nearly a decade’s worth of Samsung, Huawei, Sony and Google smartphones are safe from the cull.

Windows Phones running the mobile operating system Windows Phone 8.1 or beyond will continue to be supported by WhatsApp.

Any WhatsApp users affected could theoretically update their OS in order to continue using WhatsApp, however many older phone models will either have difficulty running newer operating systems, or will simply not allow them to be installed.

It is not the first time WhatsApp has ended support for older phones and has previously described it as a “tough decision” to cut off users for the sake of safety and functionality.


WhatsApp to stop working on millions of phones.jpeg
 
Pakawa

Pakawa

JF-Expert Member
Joined
Mar 11, 2009
Messages
5,621
Points
2,000
Pakawa

Pakawa

JF-Expert Member
Joined Mar 11, 2009
5,621 2,000
Tutadownload Telegram wabakie na WhatsApp yao
Wanalazimisha watu wanunue matoleo mapya
Kuna wajanja watakuja na mbadala
Owner wa Facebook Insta WhatsApp amekuwa na tamaa mbaya kha
 
kissange

kissange

JF-Expert Member
Joined
Nov 21, 2015
Messages
356
Points
500
kissange

kissange

JF-Expert Member
Joined Nov 21, 2015
356 500
Hapo labda kwa hao wenye iphone 5 kurudi chini lakini kwa android sidhani kwa sababu matoleo ya android kwa sasa sidhani kama yupo bado ananiliki simu yenye gingerbread..
Wengi wanaotumia android kwa miaka hii wanaanzia android KIT KAT na kuendelea...
 
Mwifwa

Mwifwa

JF-Expert Member
Joined
Apr 3, 2017
Messages
34,711
Points
2,000
Mwifwa

Mwifwa

JF-Expert Member
Joined Apr 3, 2017
34,711 2,000
Pakawa said:
Tutadownload Telegram wabakie na WhatsApp yao
Wanalazimisha watu wanunue matoleo mapya
Kuna wajanja watakuja na mbadala
Owner wa Facebook Insta WhatsApp amekuwa na tamaa mbaya kha
Click to expand...
Kimeo changu cha tangu mwaka 2016 nilipokitoa dukani, kwa sasa hakisupport Twitter na sitarajii kununua kingine kwa siku za karibuni.

WhatsApp waendelee na ujinga wao hawawezi kunikwamisha
 
Mwifwa

Mwifwa

JF-Expert Member
Joined
Apr 3, 2017
Messages
34,711
Points
2,000
Mwifwa

Mwifwa

JF-Expert Member
Joined Apr 3, 2017
34,711 2,000
GODZILLA said:


Sent using Jamii Forums mobile app
Click to expand...
Kwenye sherehe za Ballon D'or juzi kati kule Ufaransa, Didier Drogba alionekana akipiga selfie na Simu yake iPhone 6, akazua gumzo watu wakawa wanamshangaa kulingana na hadhi yake na utajiri wake pia.

Cha kufurahisha Drogba aliishia kusema "If you can't afford the latest gadget in the market, you are not a failure!"
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
FRANC THE GREAT WhatsApp kusitisha huduma kwa mamilioni ya simu (Smartphones) Tech, Gadgets & Science Forum 12
optimist Najaribu ku install androids apps kama whatsapp, na google play hazikubali Tech, Gadgets & Science Forum 2
jknhfdd Wana tech msaada wa app ya Whatsapp inayoruhusu kuforward kwa watu wengi Tech, Gadgets & Science Forum 6
kyesha WhatsApp na iPhone 4 Tech, Gadgets & Science Forum 10
Yes iam Tatizo: Unfortunately WhatsApp has stopped Tech, Gadgets & Science Forum 46
Similar threads
WhatsApp kusitisha huduma kwa mamilioni ya simu (Smartphones)
Najaribu ku install androids apps kama whatsapp, na google play hazikubali
Wana tech msaada wa app ya Whatsapp inayoruhusu kuforward kwa watu wengi
WhatsApp na iPhone 4
Tatizo: Unfortunately WhatsApp has stopped

Forum statistics

Threads 1,366,721
Members 521,555
Posts 33,376,454

FOLLOW US

Top