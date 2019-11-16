Tetesi: What if it was KQ?., airline industry is no joke Tz

Hili lingefanyika Kenya joto la jiwe, akili punguani with their grand master Geza wangemwaga dharau tele., Airline industry Tanzania hamtoweza kamwe, with the ccm ideology and stance hapa hamtaweza., maybe later with a new regime or individual with global mindset.

South African Airways hit by crippling strike
nation.co.ke Nov 15, 2019 2:09 PM
SAA (South African Airways) workers and union members sing and dance during a picket protest
SAA (South African Airways) workers and union members sing and dance during a picket protest outside O.R. Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg, South Africa, on November 15, 2019. PHOTO | MICHELE SPATARI | AFP
Johannesburg

South African Airways workers on Friday embarked on an indefinite strike for higher wages and against the national carrier's retrenchment plan, forcing the cash-strapped airline to ground hundreds of flights.

The strike has forced South Africa's largest carrier to cancel more than 200 domestic, regional and international flights between Friday and Saturday.

The company has asked travellers who had flights booked between Friday and Saturday not to turn up at airports and offered them a chance to rebook for free or to fly on other flights operated by partner airlines.

More than 3,000 workers, including cabin crew, check-in, ticket sales, technical and ground staff, are taking part in the open-ended strike, according to unions.

Hundreds of placard-waving workers picketed near O.R. Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg - one of the continent's busiest airport - singing and dancing.

"We will continue with the strike (until demands are met)," Sifiso Mabena, an aircraft mechanic at the airport told AFP.

FAILED TALKS

Unions pressed on with the walkout after talks with management deadlocked.

Zazi Nsibanyoni-Mugambi, president of the South African Cabin Crew Association (SACCA), however said a new round of mediated talks with the airline was expected on Saturday.

"We have always and will always be willing to negotiate and talk to management, we have told them this time and time again," Nsibanyoni-Mugambi told AFP.

The airline, which employs more than 5,000 workers, is one of the biggest in Africa, with a fleet of more than 50 aircrafts providing dozens of domestic, regional and European flights each day.

But the company is deep in debt despite several government bailouts, and has not recorded a profit since 2011.

UNION DEMANDS

The unions are pressing for a three-year guarantee of job security and an eight percent across-the-board wage hike. The airline is offering a 5.9 percent increase.

The unions said "inflated contracts" outsourcing work were "crippling SAA's finances (and) literally bleeding SAA dry every day."

Finance Minister Tito Mboweni announced in February that the government would reimburse the company's 9.2-billion-rand ($620-million) debt over the next three years.

South Africa is struggling to get its state-owned companies back on track after nine years of corruption and mismanagement under former president Jacob Zuma
 
South Africa na Kenya ni nchi zenye matatizo yanayofanana, lazima zipate matatizo. Zote zina matatizo ya
1)Tribalism
2)Nepotism
3)Xenophobia
4)Crime
5)Slums
6)Corruption
7)Land injustice/ Land is owned by whites
8)Unemployment
9)Slums
10)Big gap between rich and poor
11)Few people own GDP
 
Hili lingefanyika Kenya joto la jiwe, akili punguani with their grand master Geza wangemwaga dharau tele., Airline industry Tanzania hamtoweza kamwe, with the ccm ideology and stance hapa hamtaweza., maybe later with a new regime or individual with global mindset.

South Africa na Kenya ni nchi zenye matatizo yanayofanana, lazima zipate matatizo. Zote zina matatizo ya
1)Tribalism
2)Nepotism
3)Xenophobia
4)Crime
5)Slums
6)Corruption
7)Land injustice/ Land is owned by whites
8)Unemployment
9)Slums
10)Big gap between rich and poor
11)Few people own GDP
Tanzania has everything resourceful but stupid ideology(ccm), superstition and extreme poverty swept under the carpet and sugercoated by propaganda., mko ovyo!
 
Dua la kuku wa kikenya halimpati mwewe.
Sasa nimeconfirm kweli wakenya wengi mna wivu sana na Air Tz na CCM. Duh.
Eti hamtoweza kamwe, with de ccm ideology, as if air tz ni ya ccm.
Stupidness and jealousness of the highest order.
 
Dua la kuku wa kikenya halimpati mwewe.
Sasa nimeconfirm kweli wakenya wengi mna wivu sana na Air Tz na CCM. Duh.
Eti hamtoweza kamwe, with de ccm ideology, as if air tz ni ya ccm.
Stupidness and jealousness of the highest order.
kwani Tanzania ni ya wa Tanzania ama ya CCM?., anyone with dissent opinion is silenced., media ain't free., ccm calls the shots left, right and centre, wengine ni kushangilia propaganda and things that won't help the common mwananchi kama wewe.
 
Tanzania has everything resourceful but stupid ideology(ccm), superstition and extreme poverty swept under the carpet and sugercoated by propaganda., mko ovyo!
Hahahaha, Tanzania
1) Among top 5 with fastest economic growth in Africa.
2)Among top ten rich African countries
3) Among top 3 rich countries in SADC
4)The second rich countries in EAC
5)The first country in tourism revenue in EAC
6)Fourth country in Africa for tourism revenue in Africa
7)The second in Food production in SADC after South Africa
8)The first country in Food production in EAC
9)It feeds ten countries in EAC and SADC blocks including Kenya
10) The first in Subsahara Africa in Inclusiveness index
 
