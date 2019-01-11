Wenzetu wanasonga mbele:Iran kupeleka sattelite mbili kwenye Orbit week zijazo

- Joined
kimsboy
Iran-made rockets will take new satellites into orbit in coming weeks: Rouhani
Home / Iran
/ Defence
Iran's President Hassan Rouhani speaks at a ceremony held to commemorate the second passing anniversary of former president Ayatollah Akbar Hashemi Rafsanjani in Tehran on January 10, 2018. (Photo by president.ir)
Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani says domestically-manufactured rockets will carry two new satellites into orbit “in the coming weeks.”
Rouhani made the remarks during a ceremony held to commemorate the second passing anniversary of former president and chairman of the Expediency Council Ayatollah Akbar Hashemi Rafsanjani in Tehran on Thursday.
Rouhani said, “Missiles are our defensive tool and we are proud of it,” adding, “In the coming weeks, we will send two new satellites into space using our domestically-built rockets.”
He also described Iran’s defense power and technology achievements as relics of Ayatollah Hashemi.
Last November, Deputy Defense Minister General Qassem Taqizadeh announced that Iran would launch three satellites into space “on various orbits” within a few months.
Permanent Mission of I.
@PMIRAN_Vienna
Space is a source of inspiration and Ir believes all states should be able to benefit from it. Final tests of 2 new Iranian satellites, before launching, w will constitute Iran's efforts on developing space technologies.
Earlier this month, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo claimed that Iran’s planned launch of space rockets and missiles breaches Security Council Resolution 2231 that endorsed the 2015 nuclear deal.
Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif dismissed Pompeo’s claim, saying Washington has already violated that resolution and thus cannot “lecture” Tehran on it.
PressTV-Zarif: US not qualified to lecture Iran on UNSC Res. 2231
Foreign Minister Zarif says the US, which is itself in 'material breach' of Security Council Resolution 2231, is in no position to lecture Iran on its obligations under that document.
The top Iranian diplomat was referring to Washington’s unilateral withdrawal from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) in defiance of international objections.
Since its JCPOA exit, the administration of US President Donald Trump has unleashed its “toughest ever” sanctions against Iran. It has also warned of severe penalties for companies that evade the bans and engage in business dealings with the Islamic Republic.
Iranian Minister of Information and Communications Technology Mohammad Javad Azari Jahromi said recently that new Iranian satellites had successfully passed pre-launch tests.
MJ Azari Jahromi
@azarijahromi
ﺳﺎﻝ۸۷، ﺑﻨﺎ ﺑﻮﺩ ﺑﺎ ﻫﻤﮑﺎﺭﯼ ﺑﯿﻦ ﺍﻟﻤﻠﻠﯽ ﻣﺎﻫﻮﺍﺭﻩﺍﯼ ﺑﺴﺎﺯﻧﺪ ﮐﻪ ﺩﻗﺖ ﺗﺼﻮﯾﺮﺑﺮﺩﺍﺭﯼ ۱۰۰۰ﻣﺘﺮﯼ ﺩﺍﺷﺘﻪ ﺑﺎﺷﺪ، ﺣﺎﺿﺮ ﺑﻪ ﻫﻤﮑﺎﺭﯼ ﺑﺎ ﺍﯾﺮﺍﻥ ﻧﺸﺪﻧﺪ، ﺑﺮﻧﺎﻣﻪ ﻋﻮﺽ ﺷﺪ ﺗﻮﻟﯿﺪ ﺩﺍﺧﻠﯽ ﺑﺎ ﺩﻗﺘﯽ ۲۵ﺑﺮﺍﺑﺮ، ﻃﻮﻻﻧﯽ ﺷﺪ، ﺍﻣﺎ ﺳﺎﺧﺘﻪ ﺷﺪ ﻭ ﺩﺭ ﺧﺪﻣﺖ ﮐﺸﺎﻭﺭﺯﯼ، ﻣﺤﯿﻂ ﺯﯾﺴﺖ ﻭ ﻣﺪﯾﺮﯾﺖ ﺁﺏ . ﺩﯾﺸﺐ ﺗﺴﺖ ﻣﺎﻫﻮﺍﺭﻩﻫﺎﯼ ﺍﯾﺮﺍﻧﯽ ﺑﺎ ﻣﻮﻓﻘﯿﺖ ﭘﺎﺱ ﺷﺪ .
“A satellite with the resolution of 1,000 meters was due to be manufactured through international cooperation 10 years ago, but they (international partners) didn’t cooperate with Iran,” he tweeted.
“The program was changed and the production of a domestically-made satellite with a 25 times higher resolution was prolonged, but it was made to serve in agricultural, environmental and water management fields,” he added.
My take:Sisi tupo bize kuua upinzani, kununua viongozi,kukamata wakaguzi, na kubangua korosho na meno huku wenzetu wakiwa mwezini
My take:Sisi tupo bize kuua upinzani, kununua viongozi,kukamata wakaguzi, na kubangua korosho na meno huku wenzetu wakiwa mwezini