Webmaster: Je, unahitaji Mtu wa kusimamia Website yako na Kufanya Updates muda wote?

Microsafi Online Webmaster Services
Larger companies usually have a webmaster or the whole IT department on staff, but smaller companies frequently cannot afford such an expense. Of course, if you have the time and skills, you can play the role of a webmaster, but maybe it is better to rather spend your time on your core business and let others worry about the nuts and bolts of your online presence.
Microsafi Online offer webmaster services on a retainer basis. We charge typically between Tsh 20,000/= – Tsh 700,000/= per month plus VAT, depending on the type of site, functionalities to be supported, how busy is the site, number of users, how critical is the site – in other words how much time we need to spend to spend to maintain the site and what is the likelihood of something going wrong.
Dynamic websites (e.g.busy blogs, forums, membership sites or ecommerce sites), require regular looking after. If you are not a programmer, don’t know much about databases, ftp transfers, caching, .htaccess files and so on, best to employ a professional webmaster.
If a website is left unattended, it may be subject to all sorts of problems – unscrupulous hackers can inject malicious code, viruses or even hijack your website, your website can crash without you knowing about it or your bandwidth can be exceeded and your website may be taken down by the hosting company.
If you need some extra work done e.g. come content updates, pictures upload etc. we can also add that to the package. Our hourly rate is only Tsh 20,000/= plus VAT but it works out a bit cheaper if you are on our monthly webmaster services package.
Start Plan
Tsh 100,000/= / mo
5 hours of webmaster time to use as you need on your site.
5 hrs / mo
1 Websites
Tsh 20,000/= / hr overage rate
Office: +255 712 450 136
Whats App: 0788 450 136
E-mail : info@microsafi.com
Microsafi Technologies Ltd
1st Floor, NHC Building, Plot No. 114/59 , Samora Road, Posta: P. O. Box 7064, Dar es Salaam, Tanzania
