Webmaster: Je, unahitaji Mtu wa kusimamia Website yako na Kufanya Updates muda wote?

Microsafi Online Webmaster Services
Larger companies usually have a webmaster or the whole IT department on staff, but smaller companies frequently cannot afford such an expense. Of course, if you have the time and skills, you can play the role of a webmaster, but maybe it is better to rather spend your time on your core business and let others worry about the nuts and bolts of your online presence.

Microsafi Online offer webmaster services on a retainer basis. We charge typically between Tsh 20,000/= – Tsh 700,000/= per month plus VAT, depending on the type of site, functionalities to be supported, how busy is the site, number of users, how critical is the site – in other words how much time we need to spend to spend to maintain the site and what is the likelihood of something going wrong.

Dynamic websites (e.g.busy blogs, forums, membership sites or ecommerce sites), require regular looking after. If you are not a programmer, don’t know much about databases, ftp transfers, caching, .htaccess files and so on, best to employ a professional webmaster.

If a website is left unattended, it may be subject to all sorts of problems – unscrupulous hackers can inject malicious code, viruses or even hijack your website, your website can crash without you knowing about it or your bandwidth can be exceeded and your website may be taken down by the hosting company.

If you need some extra work done e.g. come content updates, pictures upload etc. we can also add that to the package. Our hourly rate is only Tsh 20,000/= plus VAT but it works out a bit cheaper if you are on our monthly webmaster services package.

Start Plan
Tsh 100,000/= / mo
5 hours of webmaster time to use as you need on your site.
5 hrs / mo
1 Websites
Tsh 20,000/= / hr overage rate

Office: +255 712 450 136
Whats App: 0788 450 136
E-mail : info@microsafi.com
Microsafi Technologies Ltd
1st Floor, NHC Building, Plot No. 114/59 , Samora Road, Posta: P. O. Box 7064, Dar es Salaam, Tanzania
 
Start Plan
Tsh 100,000/= / mo
5 hours of webmaster time to use as you need on your site.
5 hrs / mo
1 Websites
Tsh 20,000/= / hr overage rate
 
Online Marketing When You Are Busy
Your company website is the center of your marketing plan. One of the major benefits of having a webmaster resource is to keep things going when you get swamped
 
Office: +255 712 450 136
Whats App: 0788 450 136
E-mail : info@microsafi.com
Microsafi Technologies Ltd
1st Floor, NHC Building, Plot No. 114/59 , Samora Road, Posta: P. O. Box 7064, Dar es Salaam, Tanzania
 
You Got a Professional Webmaster
If you have not had a dedicated webmaster before, you may have to make the case to get one. Starting out, the cost of using a service will be less then hiring an internal resource. That’s an easy argument. Here are more operational benefits of professional webmaster services.
 
Start Plan
Tsh 100,000/= / mo
5 hours of webmaster time to use as you need on your site.
5 hrs / mo
1 Websites
Tsh 20,000/= / hr overage rate
 
Define the Need. A pro can help you figure out what it takes to keep your website going before you commit to an employee. Working with a professional can help you define the job, before you have to on-board a new hire. Especially if you are responsible for managing a webmaster and this is not your skill set
 
Website updates on-time. A webmaster’s main function is maintaining your website. You will have someone who focuses on website updates and no more waiting for you to make time
 
Solve problems faster. Websites have issues every once in a while. Usually the timing is bad. With a webmaster on call, you can delegate problem solving. They won’t have to research the issue. They will have seen if before and can get the website running smooth again faster
 
Start Plan
Tsh 100,000/= / mo
5 hours of webmaster time to use as you need on your site.
5 hrs / mo
1 Websites
Tsh 20,000/= / hr overage rate
 
See Trouble Coming. Your website is having regular problems. Should it be? What are your missing? Are their security issues I don’t know about? A professional webmaster can add a level of technical expertise that your team is missing
 
Best practices in action. They will have the benefit of experience with many websites. Ideas and advice you can tap into to grow your own website.
 
Start Plan
Tsh 100,000/= / mo
5 hours of webmaster time to use as you need on your site.
5 hrs / mo
1 Websites
Tsh 20,000/= / hr overage rate
 
Many Resources Available. When you hire a webmaster service, they will have a team of people available for your website. You even have the option to add more website resources when things get busy. You are not relying on one person.
 
Staff Continuity. At Microsafi, we have often stepped up to help when marketing team turnover happens. Or we cover vacations or employee leave. Often when the primary website contact is out, someone has to cover that is not as familiar with the website.
 
