Wazungu huwa wanajisifu wamefanya / wameleta Maendeleo gani katika Jamii zao ila Waswahili / Watanzania tunajisifu kusoma Vitabu


GENTAMYCINE

GENTAMYCINE

GENTAMYCINE

GENTAMYCINE

Kusoma Vitabu vingi siyo mbaya na ni jambo jema tu ila kama unajishebedua / unajibaragua kuwa unasoma Vitabu vingi lakini usomaji wako huo wa Vitabu hauna mabadiliko yoyote yale ya maisha ya Watanzania kwa mfano wa kutoka Mkoani Tanga hadi Kigoma hapo kuna Tija / Mantiki gani?

Wachina na Wajapani hata huo muda wa Kusoma Vitabu Wao huwa hawana ila Wao muda wote ni ' Kazi Kazi ' na bado tunaona wanavyoendelea tena kwa Kasi mno huku ' Teknolojia ' yao ikizidi Kushika Kasi lakini huku Tanzania Watu wa Tanga na Kigoma wanasoma sana Vitabu na bado hiyo Mikoa iko nyuma kweli kweli Kimaendeleo.

Acheni Wazungu waitwe Wazungu tu na wazidi Kutukimbia Kimaendeleo na Kututawala kila Uchao huku Sisi tukijisifu kwa Kusoma Vitabu 700 hadi 900 kwa Mwaka. Mpaka hivi sasa bado nahangaika ni wapi akina Barrack Obama au Donald Trump au Rais wa China au wa Korea ya Kaskazini au wa Urusi au hata Cyril Ramaphosa wa Afrika Kusini au Mwanamama Angela Merkel wamejisifu Kusoma Vitabu vingi bado sijaona sana sana naona tu wakisema wamezifanyia nini nchi zao kama Viongozi na Wanasiasa.

Anyways acha tuendelee na huu ' Ushamba ' wetu wa Kiswahili ambao tumeshauzoea!

Nawasilisha.
 
Petro E. Mselewa

Petro E. Mselewa

Petro E. Mselewa

popoma katika kiwango chake!
 
GENTAMYCINE

GENTAMYCINE

GENTAMYCINE

VAPS said:
Tembea uone,jifunze ama soma pata maarifa.Wachache Wenye ujasiri na uthubutu kutafuta maarifa ndio hao wanaolisaidia taifa kujikomboa ki fikra.

Na Wewe mwaka jana umesoma Vitabu vingapi Mkuu? Mimi nimesoma viwili tu vya Tanga Bumbuli Heritage na Kigoma Mjini Development na nimejifunza mengi sana humo hasa hasa ni jinsi gani Mwanadamu au Mswahili anaweza kuwa ' Mnafiki ' katika Jamii inayomzunguka.
 
Bujibuji

Bujibuji

Bujibuji

Tanzania INA mazuzu watupu, hatuwezi kuendelea. Rasilimali watu ili iwe yenye tija ni lazima iendelezwe kiakili, kiafya na kiroho.
Watanzania kiroho tuko very weak, ni wachawi, ni wezi na wazinzi. Tutaendelea SAA ngapi?
 
rr3

rr3

rr3

Upo sawa... Soma ila usiwe mtumwa wa vitabu... Kwasababu doers siku zote ndo huandika experience zao..

Hii ya kukazania kusoma kusoma kusoma bila target ni bure...

Na ndio maana Maprofessor wetu wanakuwa wanadesa....hawafanyi wao kazi kusoma mwishowe hana experience ya kuandika.
 
Petro E. Mselewa

Petro E. Mselewa

Petro E. Mselewa

GENTAMYCINE said:
Naona unanitafuta kwa Mwaka huu mpya wa 2019, hivyo endelea tu na utanipata si muda mrefu na najua Mimi siyo Mgeni Kwako hivyo tusilaumiane.
Ndugu acha kujishtukia. Nimekutafutaje? Wewe ni popoma? Hebu acha kujifanya ni bingwa wa matusi.Bure kabisa!
 
M

Mindi

M

GENTAMYCINE said:
Kusoma Vitabu vingi siyo mbaya na ni jambo jema tu ila kama unajishebedua / unajibaragua kuwa unasoma Vitabu vingi lakini usomaji wako huo wa Vitabu hauna mabadiliko yoyote yale ya maisha ya Watanzania kwa mfano wa kutoka Mkoani Tanga hadi Kigoma hapo kuna Tija / Mantiki gani?

Wachina na Wajapani hata huo muda wa Kusoma Vitabu Wao huwa hawana ila Wao muda wote ni ' Kazi Kazi ' na bado tunaona wanavyoendelea tena kwa Kasi mno huku ' Teknolojia ' yao ikizidi Kushika Kasi lakini huku Tanzania Watu wa Tanga na Kigoma wanasoma sana Vitabu na bado hiyo Mikoa iko nyuma kweli kweli Kimaendeleo.

Acheni Wazungu waitwe Wazungu tu na wazidi Kutukimbia Kimaendeleo na Kututawala kila Uchao huku Sisi tukijisifu kwa Kusoma Vitabu 700 hadi 900 kwa Mwaka. Mpaka hivi sasa bado nahangaika ni wapi akina Barrack Obama au Donald Trump au Rais wa China au wa Korea ya Kaskazini au wa Urusi au hata Cyril Ramaphosa wa Afrika Kusini au Mwanamama Angela Merkel wamejisifu Kusoma Vitabu vingi bado sijaona sana sana naona tu wakisema wamezifanyia nini nchi zao kama Viongozi na Wanasiasa.

Anyways acha tuendelee na huu ' Ushamba ' wetu wa Kiswahili ambao tumeshauzoea!

Nawasilisha.
Ndugu yangu kabla ya kuandika haya uliyoandika ungefanya kwanza kautafiti. Mimi kwa bahati njema najua maana ya kusoma, READING. inaweza kuwa kusoma vitabu, magazeti, taarifa mbalimbali, nk. Lakini pia vitabu viko vya aina nyingi. kuna Literature, kuna comics, kuna science fiction, kuna science, vitabu vya kuelimisha, kustarehesha na kuburudisha. Kusoma vitabu kwa ujumla ni jambo muhimu sana sana sana. mwalimu wangu wa darasa la nne alinifundisha kwamba akili ya mtu anayesoma vitabu ni kam duara kubwa, akachora duara kubwa ubaoni. akili ya mtu asiyesoma vitabu ni kama kadoti, akachora nukta ubaoni. Mpaka leo naamini hivyo, sijawahi kuona proof of otherwise. Wengine wanasema hivi kuhusu usomaji kwa ujumla:
"
The Importance Of Reading
Being able to read is one of the most important basic skills that a person can learn today. In fact, reading is crucial to being able to relate to and take part in society. It is required for reading traffic signs, medical instructions, and news stories. Additionally, accessing information online or in books and magazines helps keep people educated and informed about the world around them. The human brain needs constant development and reading is just the activity to help. Reading helps people create a more active imagination and leads to higher levels of creativity as well.
Zaidi soma hapa

Umetoa mfano wa Wachina na Wajapani kwamba "hawana muda wa kusoma vitabu".

"Reading in Japan has a rich history replete with transformative moments. The arrival of Chinese logographs by the 5th century necessitated the development of reading mechanisms adapting the logographs to the Japanese language which had previously lacked writing. In the Heian (794–1185) court, reading was often a social activity incorporating performance. Small reading communities read romances aloud to one another, while poetry competitions involved intense bouts of composition and reading. During the medieval era (1185–1600), literature spread through the recitation of epic tales with musical accompaniment, while in early modern times (1600–1867) the gradual expansion of literacy combined with a print revolution fueled the emergence of socially and geographically diverse communities of readers. Alongside studies of medicine and Neo-Confucian thought a market in popular fiction flourished. The arrival of modern printing technology at the end of the 19th century ushered in mass-market readership. Cheap printings of classic texts competed with popular serial fiction, both of which were encouraged by newspapers. During the early 20th century, reading came to be seen as an act of self-cultivation but retained a social element as students and educated urbanites read together and discussed literature. Contemporary Japanese society retains a strong emphasis on the social values of reading, understanding reading not primarily as an individual engagement with one’s interests but rather as a means to acquire a consciousness of one’s group and nation." Zaidi soma hapa

Pia soma hapa:
"
Countries That Spend The Most Time Reading
The World Culture Score Index conducted a global study to measure the amount of time that people around the world spend reading on a weekly basis. The results of this study do not specify what type of material is being read, which could be anything from online news to work e-mails and magazines to books in print. Additionally, the study does not report specific information about the people surveyed (like age, educational level, or sex) or how many people were surveyed. The findings are as follows:

India
India topped the list with its citizens reporting an average of 10 hours and 42 minutes a week spent reading. Achieving the number 1 position on the list is quite an accomplishment for this country, which has a literacy rate that is lower than the global average (only 74%). This rate has, however, increased by more than 6 times since the country gained its independence in 1947, which could be an indicator of an increasing interest in reading. This time spent reading does not necessarily reflect the amount of time reading printed books, however, and may include time spent reading online or in electronic format.

Thailand
Thailand is the country with the second highest number of hours spent reading. Here, survey respondents reported that they spend a weekly average of 9 hours and 24 minutes reading. Additional surveys have found that approximately 88% of the population reads book in print and spend around 28 minutes a day reading them. This means that significantly more time is spent reading online. As seen in India, smartphones and tablets have changed reading habits in Thailand as well. In fact, the amount of time spent reading books in print has decreased from reports published in previous years.

China
The third greatest amount of time spent reading is in China, where survey respondents report spending around 8 hours every week partaking in this activity. This country has a 96.4% literacy rate, which is higher than the global average of 86.3%. Of this time, only around 11 minutes a day are spent reading newspapers and magazines. In a study conducted by the OECD, researchers found that over 90% of students in Shanghai, China report reading for entertainment purposes, which is an increase over previous years. This increase indicates that perhaps reading is gaining popularity among the citizens of this country."
soma zaidi hapa

Lakini tujiulize swali, hivi maendeleo ni nini hasa? barabara? maendeleo ya kweli yanaanzia kwenye kichwa, ni conceptual. kutoka hapo ndio yanakwenda mpaka kwenye vitu. ukianza na vitu, utakuwa na vikaragosi tu ambavyo havitadumu, na havitakuwa na uhusiano na huyo mtu. Maendeleo ni ya watu. lakini pia kusoma kunawezesha ubunifu, rejea tena sentensi hii niliyoinukuu hapo juu kwenye bold:
"The human brain needs constant development and reading is just the activity to help. Reading helps people create a more active imagination and leads to higher levels of creativity as well"
Suala la maendeleo ya Kigoma au Tanga ni pana sana, na linahusisha wadau wengi sana wakiwepo wananchi wa maeneo hayo, serikali inayokusanya kodi, nk. mbunge ni sehemu ndogo sana japo muhimu, lakini mchango wa mbunge unapimwaje? mafanikio ya mbunge siyo tu kile anachokifanya kwenye jimbo lake, bali anachokifanya kwa taifa zima. ni sawa anachaguliwa na jimbo, lakini sheria anazotunga zinaweza kuwa kwa ajili ya watu wengine kabisa. mfano wanapojadili sera ya taifa ya gesi, unaweza kuona wahusika wakuu ni watu wa Pwani, Mtwara na Lindi, kuliko watu wa Kigoma na Tanga. na sheria zote ni za kitaifa. mbunge kama Zitto Kabwe ametoa mchango mkubwa sana kupitia maandishi yake, na uzuri wa maandishi kwa kuwa yanakuwepo daima hata mtu akishakufa, kuliko majumba ambayo yanaweza kubomoka hata na tetemeko tu. Kuna watu wameandika maandishi yao yakaonekana wakati huo hayana maana, lakini baadaye yakawafaa siyo tu wa nchi hiyo bali dunia nzima.

Usibeze usomaji wa vitabu. Hao akina Obama, Ramaphosa na wengine uliowarejea, si lazima waseme kuhusu usomaji wao, lakini ni wazi ni wasomaji wazuri sana. hata mtu anavyoongea tu inaonesha ni msomaji wa kiasi gani. katika orodha ya nchi zinazoongoza kwa kusoma vitabu, Afrika ya kusini inashika nafasi ya 14 kati ya nchi 29 bora duniani. kwa hiyo usijilinganishe kabisa na akina Ramaphosa.
 
Petro E. Mselewa

Petro E. Mselewa

Verified Member
#13
Joined
Dec 27, 2012
Messages
8,360
Likes
13,606
Points
280
Petro E. Mselewa

Petro E. Mselewa

Verified Member
Joined Dec 27, 2012
8,360 13,606 280
#13
GENTAMYCINE said:
Umeshajiandaa ' Kisaikolojia ' kwa Kitu nilichokuandalia?
Click to expand...
Siwezi kutishwa na Mnyarwanda. Halafu, unapoweka mada humu acha wanajamvi waijadili watakavyo. Si kujifanya much-know. Ungekuwa hutaki mjadala,ungebaki nayo kichwani.
 
VAPS

VAPS

VAPS

GENTAMYCINE said:
Na Wewe mwaka jana umesoma Vitabu vingapi Mkuu? Mimi nimesoma viwili tu vya Tanga Bumbuli Heritage na Kigoma Mjini Development na nimejifunza mengi sana humo hasa hasa ni jinsi gani Mwanadamu au Mswahili anaweza kuwa ' Mnafiki ' katika Jamii inayomzunguka.
Nimesoma nyuzi nyingi sana JF, pia mtandao you tube clips,na bibilia masomo ibaada kanisani,bila kusahau headlines magazeti muhimu.

GENTAMYCINE

GENTAMYCINE

GENTAMYCINE

Mindi said:
Ndugu yangu kabla ya kuandika haya uliyoandika ungefanya kwanza kautafiti. Mimi kwa bahati njema najua maana ya kusoma, READING. inaweza kuwa kusoma vitabu, magazeti, taarifa mbalimbali, nk. Lakini pia vitabu viko vya aina nyingi. kuna Literature, kuna comics, kuna science fiction, kuna science, vitabu vya kuelimisha, kustarehesha na kuburudisha. Kusoma vitabu kwa ujumla ni jambo muhimu sana sana sana. mwalimu wangu wa darasa la nne alinifundisha kwamba akili ya mtu anayesoma vitabu ni kam duara kubwa, akachora duara kubwa ubaoni. akili ya mtu asiyesoma vitabu ni kama kadoti, akachora nukta ubaoni. Mpaka leo naamini hivyo, sijawahi kuona proof of otherwise. Wengine wanasema hivi kuhusu usomaji kwa ujumla:
"
The Importance Of Reading
Being able to read is one of the most important basic skills that a person can learn today. In fact, reading is crucial to being able to relate to and take part in society. It is required for reading traffic signs, medical instructions, and news stories. Additionally, accessing information online or in books and magazines helps keep people educated and informed about the world around them. The human brain needs constant development and reading is just the activity to help. Reading helps people create a more active imagination and leads to higher levels of creativity as well.
Zaidi soma hapa

Umetoa mfano wa Wachina na Wajapani kwamba "hawana muda wa kusoma vitabu".

"Reading in Japan has a rich history replete with transformative moments. The arrival of Chinese logographs by the 5th century necessitated the development of reading mechanisms adapting the logographs to the Japanese language which had previously lacked writing. In the Heian (794–1185) court, reading was often a social activity incorporating performance. Small reading communities read romances aloud to one another, while poetry competitions involved intense bouts of composition and reading. During the medieval era (1185–1600), literature spread through the recitation of epic tales with musical accompaniment, while in early modern times (1600–1867) the gradual expansion of literacy combined with a print revolution fueled the emergence of socially and geographically diverse communities of readers. Alongside studies of medicine and Neo-Confucian thought a market in popular fiction flourished. The arrival of modern printing technology at the end of the 19th century ushered in mass-market readership. Cheap printings of classic texts competed with popular serial fiction, both of which were encouraged by newspapers. During the early 20th century, reading came to be seen as an act of self-cultivation but retained a social element as students and educated urbanites read together and discussed literature. Contemporary Japanese society retains a strong emphasis on the social values of reading, understanding reading not primarily as an individual engagement with one’s interests but rather as a means to acquire a consciousness of one’s group and nation." Zaidi soma hapa

Pia soma hapa:
"
Countries That Spend The Most Time Reading
The World Culture Score Index conducted a global study to measure the amount of time that people around the world spend reading on a weekly basis. The results of this study do not specify what type of material is being read, which could be anything from online news to work e-mails and magazines to books in print. Additionally, the study does not report specific information about the people surveyed (like age, educational level, or sex) or how many people were surveyed. The findings are as follows:

India
India topped the list with its citizens reporting an average of 10 hours and 42 minutes a week spent reading. Achieving the number 1 position on the list is quite an accomplishment for this country, which has a literacy rate that is lower than the global average (only 74%). This rate has, however, increased by more than 6 times since the country gained its independence in 1947, which could be an indicator of an increasing interest in reading. This time spent reading does not necessarily reflect the amount of time reading printed books, however, and may include time spent reading online or in electronic format.

Thailand
Thailand is the country with the second highest number of hours spent reading. Here, survey respondents reported that they spend a weekly average of 9 hours and 24 minutes reading. Additional surveys have found that approximately 88% of the population reads book in print and spend around 28 minutes a day reading them. This means that significantly more time is spent reading online. As seen in India, smartphones and tablets have changed reading habits in Thailand as well. In fact, the amount of time spent reading books in print has decreased from reports published in previous years.

China
The third greatest amount of time spent reading is in China, where survey respondents report spending around 8 hours every week partaking in this activity. This country has a 96.4% literacy rate, which is higher than the global average of 86.3%. Of this time, only around 11 minutes a day are spent reading newspapers and magazines. In a study conducted by the OECD, researchers found that over 90% of students in Shanghai, China report reading for entertainment purposes, which is an increase over previous years. This increase indicates that perhaps reading is gaining popularity among the citizens of this country."
soma zaidi hapa

Lakini tujiulize swali, hivi maendeleo ni nini hasa? barabara? maendeleo ya kweli yanaanzia kwenye kichwa, ni conceptual. kutoka hapo ndio yanakwenda mpaka kwenye vitu. ukianza na vitu, utakuwa na vikaragosi tu ambavyo havitadumu, na havitakuwa na uhusiano na huyo mtu. Maendeleo ni ya watu. lakini pia kusoma kunawezesha ubunifu, rejea tena sentensi hii niliyoinukuu hapo juu kwenye bold:
"The human brain needs constant development and reading is just the activity to help. Reading helps people create a more active imagination and leads to higher levels of creativity as well"
Suala la maendeleo ya Kigoma au Tanga ni pana sana, na linahusisha wadau wengi sana wakiwepo wananchi wa maeneo hayo, serikali inayokusanya kodi, nk. mbunge ni sehemu ndogo sana japo muhimu, lakini mchango wa mbunge unapimwaje? mafanikio ya mbunge siyo tu kile anachokifanya kwenye jimbo lake, bali anachokifanya kwa taifa zima. ni sawa anachaguliwa na jimbo, lakini sheria anazotunga zinaweza kuwa kwa ajili ya watu wengine kabisa. mfano wanapojadili sera ya taifa ya gesi, unaweza kuona wahusika wakuu ni watu wa Pwani, Mtwara na Lindi, kuliko watu wa Kigoma na Tanga. na sheria zote ni za kitaifa. mbunge kama Zitto Kabwe ametoa mchango mkubwa sana kupitia maandishi yake, na uzuri wa maandishi kwa kuwa yanakuwepo daima hata mtu akishakufa, kuliko majumba ambayo yanaweza kubomoka hata na tetemeko tu. Kuna watu wameandika maandishi yao yakaonekana wakati huo hayana maana, lakini baadaye yakawafaa siyo tu wa nchi hiyo bali dunia nzima.

Usibeze usomaji wa vitabu. Hao akina Obama, Ramaphosa na wengine uliowarejea, si lazima waseme kuhusu usomaji wao, lakini ni wazi ni wasomaji wazuri sana. hata mtu anavyoongea tu inaonesha ni msomaji wa kiasi gani. katika orodha ya nchi zinazoongoza kwa kusoma vitabu, Afrika ya kusini inashika nafasi ya 14 kati ya nchi 29 bora duniani. kwa hiyo usijilinganishe kabisa na akina Ramaphosa.
Bahati mbaya au nzuri huko ' Google ' kuna kila aina ya ' takataka ' huwekwa hivyo ni ngumu Mtu kujua ama kuamini ipi ni ya kweli.
 
GENTAMYCINE

GENTAMYCINE

GENTAMYCINE

Petro E. Mselewa said:
Siwezi kutishwa na Mnyarwanda. Halafu, unapoweka mada humu acha wanajamvi waijadili watakavyo. Si kujifanya much-know. Ungekuwa hutaki mjadala,ungebaki nayo kichwani.
Eti nasikia na Wewe ni Mwanasheria sijui Wakili je kuna ukweli gani hapa? Kuna mahala nimekutega makusudi kwa hili Swali hivyo nasubiri ' ujiingize ' mwenye katika ' frame ' nihitimishe zoezi langu Kwako ili kuanzia leo uiheshimu hii ID hapa Jamvini. Nasubiri jibu langu tafadhali.
 
Waziri wa Kaskazini

Waziri wa Kaskazini

Waziri wa Kaskazini

Wachina wangekuwa hawasomi wasingekuwa wanalalamikiwa na Marekani kwa kuiba Techn zake, maarifa huwa yanapatikana kwenye vitabu,

Ndiyo maana watu wengi wenye hoja sisizo jibika kirahisi kama kina Tundu Lisu, wakina Zitto ujue wanasoma sana vitabu...

Maendeleo hayaletwi na wabunge ni juhudi za wananchi wenyewe usitengemee viogozi 100% mtakufa maskini...
 
FaizaFoxy

FaizaFoxy

FaizaFoxy

GENTAMYCINE said:
Kusoma Vitabu vingi siyo mbaya na ni jambo jema tu ila kama unajishebedua / unajibaragua kuwa unasoma Vitabu vingi lakini usomaji wako huo wa Vitabu hauna mabadiliko yoyote yale ya maisha ya Watanzania kwa mfano wa kutoka Mkoani Tanga hadi Kigoma hapo kuna Tija / Mantiki gani?

Wachina na Wajapani hata huo muda wa Kusoma Vitabu Wao huwa hawana ila Wao muda wote ni ' Kazi Kazi ' na bado tunaona wanavyoendelea tena kwa Kasi mno huku ' Teknolojia ' yao ikizidi Kushika Kasi lakini huku Tanzania Watu wa Tanga na Kigoma wanasoma sana Vitabu na bado hiyo Mikoa iko nyuma kweli kweli Kimaendeleo.

Acheni Wazungu waitwe Wazungu tu na wazidi Kutukimbia Kimaendeleo na Kututawala kila Uchao huku Sisi tukijisifu kwa Kusoma Vitabu 700 hadi 900 kwa Mwaka. Mpaka hivi sasa bado nahangaika ni wapi akina Barrack Obama au Donald Trump au Rais wa China au wa Korea ya Kaskazini au wa Urusi au hata Cyril Ramaphosa wa Afrika Kusini au Mwanamama Angela Merkel wamejisifu Kusoma Vitabu vingi bado sijaona sana sana naona tu wakisema wamezifanyia nini nchi zao kama Viongozi na Wanasiasa.

Anyways acha tuendelee na huu ' Ushamba ' wetu wa Kiswahili ambao tumeshauzoea!

Nawasilisha.
Ukisoma historia utaona kuwa Wazungu wa kwanza, kwa mara ya pili kufika pwani yetu, hapo Kilwa walipiga mizinga kuelekea kwenye mji, wenyeji wakakimbilia vichakani kujificha.

Wazungu wakashuka na kitu cha kwanza walianza kukusanya kila kitabu walichoweza kukibeba kwenye mashua zao kukipeleka kwenye majahazi yao makubwa. Baada ya kusomba vitabu na vitu vingine vingi kwenye majumba ya wenyeji wakaondoka na mateka wachache sana na wakachoma moto vitabu vilivyobaki na majumba ya wenyeji.

Huo ni msafara wa Christopher Columbus uliokuja na vita vya msalaba "crusade".

Crusade ndiyo ilitupora utamaduni wetu wa elimu.

Soma historia hiyo iliyofanyiwa utafiti wa kina kutoka kwenye kitabu kiitwacho Empires of The Monsoon cha Richard Hall.
 
