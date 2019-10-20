Waziri Mkuu Majaliwa kumwakilisha Rais Magufuli nchini Urusi

bagamoyo

bagamoyo

October 20, 2019

The Russia–Africa Summit · Economic Forum | 23–24 October 2019 | Sirius ...
Pace of Russian and African Business Development to Be Discussed at Russia–Africa Economic Forum in Sochi. ... GREETING TO PARTICIPANTS, ORGANIZERS, AND GUESTS OF THE RUSSIA–AFRICA ECONOMIC FORUM FROM PRESIDENT OF THE RUSSIAN FEDERATION VLADIMIR PUTIN. ... The Russia–Africa Summit, which.....source:
Саммит · Экономический форум Россия-Африка | 23–24 октября 2019 года | Парк науки и искусства «Сириус» г. Сочи

Hii nafasi ilitakiwa balozi namba moja wa Tanzania aende mwenyewe.

Nchi hizi kubwa zote zinataka kuweka ushawishi wao wa kibeberu Africa mfano juzi tu kulikuwa na China Africa Summit, Japan Africa Summit. ....
 
nwankoe

nwankoe

Afrika ni kama binti mrembo
bagamoyo

bagamoyo

Oct. 18, 2019

Russia steps up its game in Africa

ALexander Scherbak / TASS
Traditional narratives around geopolitical competition in Africa have focused on the U.S.-China rivalry, while the role of other players — including Russia — has been limited.

Meanwhile, the past decade has seen a surge of Russian interest in Africa as the country's Foreign Ministry reported a 350% increase of trade with African countries over the past decade. Confirming this rapprochement, Russia is hosting next week in Sochi the first-ever Russia-Africa economic forum, followed by a summit that at least 47 heads of African states are expected to attend alongside Vladimir Putin.

“Russia has always prioritized the development of ties with African states, a relationship that is based on decades-old traditions of friendship and mutual aid,” Putin said at a BRICS summit in South Africa in 2018.

Indeed, Russia has historical ties to a number of African governments and is often regarded favorably there due to the Soviet Union’s support of independence movements in the 1960s and 1970s. However, it largely failed to translate this into economic or political influence in subsequent decades.

The connection is still relatively modest: Russian trade with sub-Saharan Africa stood at $20 billion in 2018, compared with U.S.-Africa trade of $61 billion, China-Africa trade of roughly $200 billion, and EU-Africa trade of more than $300 billion. A similar disparity exists in amounts of foreign direct investment or overseas development assistance.

But where Russia beats other geopolitical players in Africa is in providing security cooperation and exploiting commercial opportunities arising from it.

Over the past five years Russia has signed 23 security cooperation deals with African governments and become the largest supplier of arms to the continent, according to the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI), taking advantage of the gaps left by Western governments wary of condemnation from domestic electorates.

The drivers of foreign interest, including of Russia’s, in Africa are obvious; the continent may still account for a disproportionately small portion of the global economy, but it is growing fast. It also has often-overlooked political clout, with its 54 sovereign states constituting the largest continental bloc in the UN General Assembly and often showing a degree of unity on how it votes.

Russia has proven adept in advancing its interests and influence within this increasingly multipolar landscape. Its 2018 trade figures, announced by Russia's Foreign Ministry on 29 Aug., represented a 17.2% increase on the 2017 figures and a 350% increase over the past decade. Russian investment in Africa has seen a similar increase, with Russian companies involved in some of the continent’s most significant projects including the construction of Egypt’s first nuclear power plant and the development of one of the world’s largest platinum deposits in Zimbabwe.

Russia has achieved this through a variety of means. It has launched a diplomatic charm offensive, with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov making multiple trips to Sub-Saharan Africa throughout 2018 and two trips to North Africa already in 2019.

Russia is also likely to seek to leverage its position as a member of the BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) association — and in particular the BRICS’ New Development Bank — to channel funding to Africa. However, its primary route to gain diplomatic influence and access commercial opportunities is security cooperation.

Opportunities and risks
For Russian companies these strengthening government-to-government relations presents opportunities. These are obvious for Russian state-owned companies developing projects — such as those in Zimbabwe and Angola — financed by Russian credit; a model that African states, which often have a substantial economic presence, are sometimes more comfortable with than the focus on pure private-sector development often pushed by Western partners.

Private-sector Russian companies also benefit both tangibly — through various agreements designed to facilitate trade and investment — and intangibly.

Where this are opportunities, however, there are also challenges. While the fragmentation and fluidity of the geopolitical landscape in Africa has broadly benefitted Russia and Russian companies, volatility always poses risks. Russia has developed strong ties to governments that have allowed it to ride out dramatic political changes in a number of countries.

n Sudan, for example, the fall of president Omar al-Bashir may have cost Turkey and Qatar their carefully built positions in the country, but Russia’s interests continue unaffected. But South Africa, where new president Cyril Ramaphosa canceled an agreement for Russia to construct nuclear reactors that was signed by his predecessor, highlights that no country is immune from the vagaries of Africa’s political landscape.

Navigating geopolitics
It is also important to understand that while Russia’s growing presence in Africa allows its companies to compete with other global players, the competition is fierce. Russia’s push into Africa may have caught some of the traditional players off guard but they are responding quickly, adopting the same dual approach of new geopolitical players — including Russia — that seeks political influence while also aggressively promoting their commercial interests.

The United States’ Prosper Africa initiative, announced on 19 June, is designed to tie development assistance to commercial opportunities for U.S. companies and represents a clear departure from previous models concerned primarily with political reform. China, meanwhile, is engaged in a subtle but fundamental strategic shift as it attempts to translate its economic clout into political influence.

In this environment, the most important thing any company can do is to properly understand the geopolitical landscape and the host government’s objectives within it. A bid for a large public contract or an operating license or an oil block will not always be judged on purely commercial terms. Many African governments will judge bids for major public contracts on the degree to which the awarding of a contract will advance priority geopolitical relationships.

Those companies that take the time to identify the wider geopolitical and development goals that implicitly or explicitly feed into the government’s decision-making, and align their bids with those goals stand a far greater chance of success. Those that can foresee potential volatility in government-to-government relations and take steps to mitigate the risks are far more likely to last.

And those that comprehend how growing flows or development finance are pushing African governments to open up previously closed economic sectors and weakening the stranglehold traditional development partners previously held are those that will be able to exploit the opportunities this opens.
Source : Russia Steps Up Its Game in Africa - The Moscow Times
 
Ndikwega

Ndikwega

Waziri mkuu mh Majaliwa ameelekea nchini Urusi ambako atamwakilisha Rais Magufuli katika mkutano wa viongozi wakuu wa Urusi na wale wa Afrika.

Waziri mkuu atapata fursa ya kuzungumza na Rais Putin atakapokuwa nchini humo.

Amuwakilisha na Mwakilisha. Hizi shule za kata tabu tupu.
 
bagamoyo

bagamoyo

October 20, 2019
Cairo, Egypt

FILE - President Abdel Fatah al-Sisi
FILE - President Abdel Fatah al-Sisi
President Sisi sends address to Russia-Africa Summit participants
: President Abdel Fatah al-Sisi sent on Friday an address to the participants in the Russia-Africa Summit to be held in Russia’s Sochi on October 23-24. The following is the text of the address.

“The Russia–Africa Summit, which is taking place in Sochi on 23–24 October 2019, encapsulates the historically friendly relations between the African continent and the Russian Federation. This Summit carries great significance as it is the first of its kind to emerge during a period of major global and international transformations. In response to the aspirations of the people it is representing, the Summit intends to build a comprehensive framework for expanding Russian–African relations into broader horizons of joint cooperation across different fields.

The African nations and Russia share a common understanding of international relations, based on the principles of respect for the rule of international law, equality, non-interference in the internal affairs of states, and the peaceful resolution of disputes. Both sides affirm their commitment to support multilateral actions to oppose new international threats, be they terrorism and extremism in all their forms, or declining growth rates. The two sides share a firm conviction regarding the importance of developing trade flows and supporting mutual investment in such a way as to ensure security, peace and development for the African and Russian people.

African countries have huge potential and opportunities that will allow them, once efforts to streamline their economies have been achieved, to emerge as real global players. In recent years, the nations of this continent have achieved major successes spanning the political, economic, social and administrative spheres. Africa has flourished in terms of growth over the past decade, reaching a continent-wide growth rate of 3.55% in 2018.

The African Union Summit, which was held in Niger in July 2019, continued the efforts of the African countries and saw the African Continental Free Trade Agreement come into force, along with its operational instruments. The agreement is one of the key objectives of Agenda 2063, an African development strategy that has been created to address the African people’s desire for prosperity and decent living standards.

These successes are opening up wide-ranging prospects for cooperation between African countries and the Russian Federation, and confirm the determination of African governments and their people to cooperate with multiple partners in order to establish mutually beneficial relations.

With this in mind, we express our hopes that the Russia–Africa Summit will help in the establishment of constructive strategic relations, based on partnership between two sides across various fields, and in the service of fulfilling the hopes and aspirations of the African people and their friends in Russia.”
Source : President Sisi sends address to Russia-Africa Summit participants
 
GwaB

GwaB

Rais Vladimir Putin aliwahi kujisemea wakati mmoja kama utani tu, kuwa viongozi wengi wa kiafrika wakiisha kuchaguliwa hujihusisha na uporaji wa mali za Afrika kwa kushirikiana na mataifa ya magharibi, wakifanya matanuzi na manunuzi nchi za Ulaya na Marekani, wakinunua huko majumba na magari ya kifahari na kuisahau kabisa Africa. Kipindi pekee wanapoikumbuka Afrika ni wakati umauti unapowakuta, maana wengi hurudishwa Afrika kwa ajiri ya mazishi...... Afrika imegeuzwa kuwa ardhi ya mazishi.

Pamoja na maneno hayo kuwa na ukakasi ndio ukweli wenyewe na ukweli siku zote unauma!!. Waafrika wengi tu hawako tayari kuvuja jasho, kutokwa machozi wala kuvuja damu kwa uchungu wa kuifanya Afrika kuwa sehemu bora ya kuishi, wengi wameendelea kuamini kuwa hakuna mazuri yanayoweza kufanyika katika kontinenti hili hata kama wanajua kuwa wao ndio wanaokwenda kuzijenga nchi za Ulaya na Marekani kwa nguvu zao!.

Kasumba ya ukoloni ni kitu kibaya sana.
 
Jay One

Jay One

Russia maskini tu, hana la kuisaidia Africa, lini ktk akili zenu ulisikia msaada wa Russia? Raia tu wa Russia ni maskini wengi sana, so haiwezi saidia Africa.. Just like China, lini ulisikia China inaisaidia Africa? Wote hali zao zinalingana, ni maskini raia wake, hivyo wawasaidie watu wao kwanza..
 
