Wazambia watumia akili kwenye soko la mahindi

MK254

MK254

MK254

MK254

Biashara kimya kimya bila kuwakejeli wateja wao, kuna wengine unamshangaa anakuuzia, hela ni zako unamlipa taslimu bila deni, kisha akitoka hapo anajipiga kifua na kukutukana, sijui lini watu watatoka kwenye utumwa wa kifikira na kuanza kujifunza nini maana ya biashara.
Hongera Wazambia, MOU ya 600,000 metric sio mchezo.
The Zambian government said on Wednesday it had signed a deal to export to 600,000 metric tonnes of maize to the neighbouring Democratic Republic of Congo from next year.
Zambia’s Agriculture Minister Michael Katambo said the deal signed in Lusaka between the two governments will also cover other commodities.
“The exports under the MoU will start in 2020, as Zambia is coming from a bad season and currently does not have enough maize stocks to accommodate exports,” Mr Katambo said after the signing.
Under the deal, Zambia will also export mealie-meal, the country’s staple food, which was ‘largely’ being smuggled into the DR Congo.
Mr Katambo added that the agreement will address the concerns regarding export restrictions and earn foreign exchange as well as capturing statistics for planning.
For his part, Congolese minister of national trade and commerce Jean Lucien Bussa said the two countries could boost trade by taking advantage of their vast border.

J

Janerose mzalendo

J

Janerose mzalendo

REDEEMER. said:
Hahaha yaani ungejua namna Tanzania inavyoiuzia DRC chakula wala usingekuja na huu uzi, mikoa kama Rukwa, Katavi, Kigoma mazao yao 70% yote wanauza Eastern and Southern DRC, mchele, mahindi ndio mazao makuu ya hiyo mikoa kupeleka DRC
...Nanyi mnabaki mkibugia kinyesi na chai ya rangi
 
Venus Star

Venus Star

Venus Star

Venus Star

Only vagabond has thinking like the owner of this thread.
 
J

Janerose mzalendo

J

Janerose mzalendo

Venus Star said:
I think you lack exposure. Ulaji wa mirungi na chang'aa unaharibu akili zako. Acha mara moja
Hujawahi ninukuu, Leo umeninukuu Mara nyingi hadi raha. Kuna nini Bw.mdogo? Hujasafisha NYOTA?
Anyway, don't worry about me drinkin' chang:mad:@.Drinking is an emotional thing. It joggles you out of the standardism of everyday life, out of everything being the same. It yanks you out of your body and your mind
 
Venus Star

Venus Star

Venus Star

Venus Star

Janerose mzalendo said:
Hujawahi ninukuu, Leo umeninukuu Mara nyingi hadi raha. Kuna nini Bw.mdogo? Hujasafisha NYOTA?
Anyway, don't worry about me drinkin' chang:mad:@.Drinking is an emotional thing. It joggles you out of the standardism of everyday life, out of everything being the same. It yanks you out of your body and your mind
Your head is very big like a pumpkin, but your brain is very little as the brain of Chick.

You need exposure.
lwiva

lwiva

lwiva

lwiva

Umekula lakini maana naona hiyo biashara ya mahindi inakutoa udenda
 
J

Janerose mzalendo

J

Janerose mzalendo

lwiva said:
Mng'ejua kwanini mnaitwa banana ripabilikii wala msing'emfukuza yuke mchina kwa kukuiteni monkeys.....MONKEY EAT BANANA LIVE IN THE SLUM
Ng'eng'e za nini? Umetoka maternity kuzalisha mkeo? Naona ulirauka mapema sana.
 
spencer

spencer

spencer

spencer

REDEEMER. said:
Hahaha yaani ungejua namna Tanzania inavyoiuzia DRC chakula wala usingekuja na huu uzi, mikoa kama Rukwa, Katavi, Kigoma mazao yao 70% yote wanauza Eastern and Southern DRC, mchele, mahindi ndio mazao makuu ya hiyo mikoa kupeleka DRC
Namelishuhudia mwenyewe hili.

Kama akibisha zaidi mwambie asearch

Sibwesa, kipili,sigunga,kasanga, Kirando jinsi zinavyofanya biashara na Moba, Kalemie,Baraka, Uvira nk


Sortie
 
Geza Ulole

Geza Ulole

Geza Ulole

Geza Ulole

spencer said:
Namelishuhudia mwenyewe hili.

Kama akibisha zaidi mwambie asearch

Sibwesa, kipili,sigunga,kasanga, Kirando jinsi zinavyofanya biashara na Moba, Kalemie,Baraka, Uvira nk


Sortie
Jamaa ni fala!
 
REDEEMER.

REDEEMER.

REDEEMER.

REDEEMER.

spencer said:
Namelishuhudia mwenyewe hili.

Kama akibisha zaidi mwambie asearch

Sibwesa, kipili,sigunga,kasanga, Kirando jinsi zinavyofanya biashara na Moba, Kalemie,Baraka, Uvira nk


Sortie
Hawa hawajielewi, mtu kafika Dar mara mbili tatu anafikiri anaijua Tanzania nzima, Lake Tanganyika kule kuna bandari kubwa zaidi ya 20 maeneo tofauti tofauti zote hizo zinahudumia DRC bidhaa kutoka Tanzania, kuna meli za mizigo kwa makumi, bidhaa kama cement, petrol, beer, sukari, soda, vifaa vya ujenzi na bidhaa nyingi za viwandani zinasombwa kwa matani kupelekwa DRC.

Saivi TPA inazipanua bandari kule sababu ujazo wa biashara kati ya Tanzania na DRC unazidi kupanuka

 
Geza Ulole

Geza Ulole

Geza Ulole

Geza Ulole

REDEEMER. said:
Hawa hawajielewi, mtu kafika Dar mara mbili tatu anafikiri anaijua Tanzania nzima, Lake Tanganyika kule kuna bandari kubwa zaidi ya 20 maeneo tofauti tofauti zote hizo zinahudumia DRC bidhaa kutoka Tanzania, kuna meli za mizigo kwa makumi, bidhaa kama cement, petrol, beer, sukari, soda, vifaa vya ujenzi na bidhaa nyingi za viwandani zinasombwa kwa matani kupelekwa DRC.

Saivi TPA inazipanua bandari kule sababu ujazo wa biashara kati ya Tanzania na DRC unazidi kupanuka
Na kuna plan ya wagons ferry pia!
 
MK254

MK254

MK254

MK254

REDEEMER. said:
Hahaha yaani ungejua namna Tanzania inavyoiuzia DRC chakula wala usingekuja na huu uzi, mikoa kama Rukwa, Katavi, Kigoma mazao yao 70% yote wanauza Eastern and Southern DRC, mchele, mahindi ndio mazao makuu ya hiyo mikoa kupeleka DRC
Mngekua mnafanya kweli hamngekua maskini wa kutupwa kwenye LDC na kutujazia omba omba wenu huku Kenya. Muondokane na pumba za ujamaa zilizolemaza uwezo wenu wa kujituma na kufikiria nje ya sanduku, nchi yenu ilivyo kubwa na rotuba kila sehemu, mkitumia akili mnaweza kuwa bread basket wa Afrika na kuwasaidia kuondokana na huo umaskini unaowatesa.
 
Naxvegas254

Naxvegas254

Naxvegas254

Naxvegas254

MK254 said:
Biashara kimya kimya bila kuwakejeli wateja wao, kuna wengine unamshangaa anakuuzia, hela ni zako unamlipa taslimu bila deni, kisha akitoka hapo anajipiga kifua na kukutukana, sijui lini watu watatoka kwenye utumwa wa kifikira na kuanza kujifunza nini maana ya biashara.
Hongera Wazambia, MOU ya 600,000 metric sio mchezo.
-------------------------------------
The Zambian government said on Wednesday it had signed a deal to export to 600,000 metric tonnes of maize to the neighbouring Democratic Republic of Congo from next year.
Zambia’s Agriculture Minister Michael Katambo said the deal signed in Lusaka between the two governments will also cover other commodities.
“The exports under the MoU will start in 2020, as Zambia is coming from a bad season and currently does not have enough maize stocks to accommodate exports,” Mr Katambo said after the signing.
Under the deal, Zambia will also export mealie-meal, the country’s staple food, which was ‘largely’ being smuggled into the DR Congo.
Mr Katambo added that the agreement will address the concerns regarding export restrictions and earn foreign exchange as well as capturing statistics for planning.
For his part, Congolese minister of national trade and commerce Jean Lucien Bussa said the two countries could boost trade by taking advantage of their vast border.

www.theeastafrican.co.ke

Zambia, DR Congo ink deal to export maize

Under the deal, Zambia will also export mealie-meal, the country’s staple food.
www.theeastafrican.co.ke www.theeastafrican.co.ke
You don't know what you are talking about brother, wewe unajua China inalisha The mighty USA kwa kuwauzia pork, beef, fish and rice? Bila China USA wanakufa njaa vile vile Kenya bila Tanzania tutakufa njaa.
 
