Wavulana 300 waliokuwa wakibakwa huku wakifundishwa mafundisho ya kidini waokolewa

Polisi wa Nigeria wamevamia shule ya kidini na kuwaokoa wavulana 300 waliokua wamefungwa kwa minyororo kama watumwa na kulawatiwa kila siku huku wakipata mafunzo ya kidini.
----------------------------



More than 300 men and boys have been rescued from a 'house of torture' Islamic boarding school where they were detained and raped by staff for years in Kaduna, Nigeria.

Many were found chained up and the detainees, mostly children, said they had been tortured, sexually abused, starved and prevented from leaving.

Police raided a building in the city on Thursday where the victims were kept in 'the most debasing and inhuman conditions in the name of teaching them the Koran and reforming them', a police spokesperson said.

www.dailymail.co.uk

300 men and boys freed from 'house of torture' in Nigeria

The detainees, mostly children, emerged from the building in Kaduna with chains on their hands and feet and horrific scarring after police raided it following an anonymous tip-off.
Mbona hakuna sehemu wanaonyesha kua watekelezaji wa hili tukio wamekamatwa?

Kama vijana wapo 300 na walilawitiwa kila siku inamaanisha watekelezaji wapo kuanzia 100 mpaka 300. Sasa idadi ya watekelezaji wengi hivi imeweza kumaintain siri kwa muda wote huo? Hawa watoto hawana ndugu? Mbona inasemwa huu ulawiti una miaka?

Wamefikia wapi kimafunzo?
 
Root said:
Hio dini ndo chanzo cha uovu na ushoga
Hapana usiiattack dini kwasababu, ingawa mimi si muisilam, ila sidhani kwamba kunasehemu kwenye mafundisho ya uislam wanafundisha kuwafanyia hivyo watu; bali kunasehemu ambazo zinalikemea hilo jambo wazi wazi. Pia sidhani kama uongozi wa dini ulijua hilo na ukakaa kimya.

Hii ni sawa na wale mapadre wa wenzetu wakatoliki ambao wanafanyaga kuwalawiti watoto, ukiangalia hakuna sehemu katika mafundisho ya ukatoliki ambapo unyama huo unafundishwa au kuruhusiwa bali kunasehemu zinazokemea vikali na wazi wazi. Hivyo si sawa kuihusisha dini hapa.
 
