Wavulana 300 waliokuwa wakibakwa huku wakifundishwa mafundisho ya kidini waokolewa

Polisi wa Nigeria wamevamia shule ya kidini na kuwaokoa wavulana 300 waliokua wamefungwa kwa minyororo kama watumwa na kulawatiwa kila siku huku wakipata mafunzo ya kidini.----------------------------More than 300 men and boys have been rescued from a 'house of torture' Islamic boarding school where they were detained and raped by staff for years in Kaduna, Nigeria.Many were found chained up and the detainees, mostly children, said they had been tortured, sexually abused, starved and prevented from leaving.Police raided a building in the city on Thursday where the victims were kept in 'the most debasing and inhuman conditions in the name of teaching them the Koran and reforming them', a police spokesperson said.