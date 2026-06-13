Watu wengi hawajui sababu kwa nini Russia kaivamia Ukraine ..

Watu wengi hawajui sababu kwa nini Russia kaivamia Ukraine ..

MakinikiA

MakinikiA

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US publishes docs on ‘dangerous’ Ukrainian biolabs

© Getty Images; Adam Gault
US Director of National Intelligence (DNI) Tulsi Gabbard has released new evidence that US-funded biological laboratories in Ukraine were researching dangerous pathogens. Washington previously denied any role in running these labs.

Published on Friday, the declassified documents reveal that the US “built and supported” 40 biolabs in Ukraine, which worked with “especially dangerous pathogens” including anthrax, avian flu, Ebola, plague, and tuberculosis. At least 12 of these laboratories were carrying out human research.

Some of the laboratories were engaged in so-called ‘gain of function’ research, a controversial practice whereby animal viruses are modified to increase their virulence and transmissibility to study their effects on humans.

The partially-redacted documents state that the US paid for the construction and equipping of at least four laboratories, at a total cost of more than $9 million. They also reveal that these laboratories carried out research on behalf of and in collaboration with the US Department of Food and Agriculture, the US Army, the World Health Organization, the UN, and multiple US universities. Metabiota, a biotech company part-owned by Hunter Biden’s investment firm, is also listed as a partner.

A page from a set of classified documents on US biolabs in Ukraine, released on June 12, 2026

A page from a set of classified documents on US biolabs in Ukraine, released on June 12, 2026

 
MakinikiA said:

US publishes docs on ‘dangerous’ Ukrainian biolabs

© Getty Images; Adam Gault
US Director of National Intelligence (DNI) Tulsi Gabbard has released new evidence that US-funded biological laboratories in Ukraine were researching dangerous pathogens. Washington previously denied any role in running these labs.

Published on Friday, the declassified documents reveal that the US “built and supported” 40 biolabs in Ukraine, which worked with “especially dangerous pathogens” including anthrax, avian flu, Ebola, plague, and tuberculosis. At least 12 of these laboratories were carrying out human research.

Some of the laboratories were engaged in so-called ‘gain of function’ research, a controversial practice whereby animal viruses are modified to increase their virulence and transmissibility to study their effects on humans.

The partially-redacted documents state that the US paid for the construction and equipping of at least four laboratories, at a total cost of more than $9 million. They also reveal that these laboratories carried out research on behalf of and in collaboration with the US Department of Food and Agriculture, the US Army, the World Health Organization, the UN, and multiple US universities. Metabiota, a biotech company part-owned by Hunter Biden’s investment firm, is also listed as a partner.

A page from a set of classified documents on US biolabs in Ukraine, released on June 12, 2026

A page from a set of classified documents on US biolabs in Ukraine, released on June 12, 2026

Click to expand...
Kwa hiyo hii ndiyo sababu Russia kaivamia Ukraine?
 
Putin anatamani sana kurejesha ile himaya iliyokufa ya USSR lakini ndio hivyo tena siku hazirudi nyuma akifikiri ndio Russia itakuwa salama zaidi.

Mwenye kufikiri tofauti na hapo ni kutokuelewa kwake tu.
 
MakinikiA said:

US publishes docs on ‘dangerous’ Ukrainian biolabs

© Getty Images; Adam Gault
US Director of National Intelligence (DNI) Tulsi Gabbard has released new evidence that US-funded biological laboratories in Ukraine were researching dangerous pathogens. Washington previously denied any role in running these labs.

Published on Friday, the declassified documents reveal that the US “built and supported” 40 biolabs in Ukraine, which worked with “especially dangerous pathogens” including anthrax, avian flu, Ebola, plague, and tuberculosis. At least 12 of these laboratories were carrying out human research.

Some of the laboratories were engaged in so-called ‘gain of function’ research, a controversial practice whereby animal viruses are modified to increase their virulence and transmissibility to study their effects on humans.

The partially-redacted documents state that the US paid for the construction and equipping of at least four laboratories, at a total cost of more than $9 million. They also reveal that these laboratories carried out research on behalf of and in collaboration with the US Department of Food and Agriculture, the US Army, the World Health Organization, the UN, and multiple US universities. Metabiota, a biotech company part-owned by Hunter Biden’s investment firm, is also listed as a partner.

A page from a set of classified documents on US biolabs in Ukraine, released on June 12, 2026

A page from a set of classified documents on US biolabs in Ukraine, released on June 12, 2026

Click to expand...
WHat about the interfearance of Ukraine for joining NATO?!
 
Imeloa said:
Putin anatamani sana kurejesha ile himaya iliyokufa ya USSR lakini ndio hivyo tena siku hazirudi nyuma akifikiri ndio Russia itakuwa salama zaidi.

Mwenye kufikiri tofauti na hapo ni kutokuelewa kwake tu.
Click to expand...
Mwaka wa 4 huu bado Special military Operation (SMO) inaendelea.

T14 Armata Lee Van free
 
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