Watoto wawili wafariki baada ya kusombwa na mafuriko

Watoto wawili wamefariki katika matukio mawili tofauti nchini Kenya baada ya kusombwa na mafuriko katika maeneo yaliyoathiriwa na mvua.



Mmoja wa wahanga hao ni pamoja na mvulana wa miaka 13 aliyefariki katika kaunti ya Homa Bay baada ya mtumbwi aliokuwa akisafiria kupigwa na mawimbi mazito.



Kijana huyo mwanafunzi wa shule ya msingi alikuwa ni mmoja kati ya watu watano katika boti waliokuwa wakivukia mto uliofurika katika kijiji cha Manyuru.



Mtoto mwingine mwenye umri wa miaka 13 amefariki baada ya kusombwa na maji katika Mto Migori katika kaunti ya Migori ambapo mvua Kali zimewasababisha wakazi kutafuta hifadhi katika nyumba za ibada.



Residents of two villages in Nyanza region were yesterday searching for the bodies of two minors who drowned while trying to cross flooded rivers as heavy rains continue to pound parts of the country.



One of the minors, a 13-year-old boy in Homa Bay County, died after a boat he was travelling in was hit by strong waves.



The Radienya Primary School pupil was among five occupants of the boat which they were using to cross a flooded section of River Kuja in Manyuru Village, West Kabuoch location, Ndhiwa Sub-county, on Tuesday evening.



SEARCH FOR BODY



Area chief Joseph Ogur said the boy could not swim when the boat was hit by waves, but the other occupants swam to safety.



By Wednesday afternoon, the teenager’s body had not been found, with locals calling on the government to help them in the search.



The second minor died in Nyatike, Migori Count, where floods have swept through villages, rendering tens of families homeless. Many victims are seeking refuge in churches and at chiefs camps.



The 13-year-old boy was swept away by the raging waters of River Migori. The search for his body entered the third day Wednesday.



And in Siaya County, an MP was among flood victims counting losses after floods swept away his fish ponds worth Sh3 million.



Bondo MP Gideon Ochanda and other residents had their acres of farmland and grazing fields in Usigu division submerged. In East Gem ward, the Ramula-Bar-Kalare Road was rendered impassable after a bridge was swept away on Sunday.



In western region, waterlogged sugar cane fields and damaged feeder roads disrupted milling as factories grappled with shortage of raw material in their catchments.