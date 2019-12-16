Watoto watatu waliokuwa wametekwa nyara wakutwa wakiwa wamefariki



​

Zaidi Soma:

Grief and shock on Sunday gripped residents of Kawanda B Village, Lwamata Town Council in Kiboga District after bodies of three girls who were kidnapped three days ago, were discovered.

The deceased are; Asiimwe Natukunda, 10; Nusula Nayebare, 7 and Sulaiti Mutesi, 4.



The minors who went missing on Thursday morning were kidnapped by people who later asked for a ransom of Shs500, 000 from their parents in order to release them.



The family swiftly mobilised the money and sent it to a telephone number 0708047543, which the kidnappers had written on a piece of paper they dropped at the victim’s home.



A day later, the kidnappers again asked for an extra Shs1 million claiming that they had not received Shs500, 000 earlier sent to them.

When the family failed to raise the extra amount, the kidnappers killed the children.



“The kidnappers denied having received the money and asked for more. As we were still looking for the [extra] money, we landed on the bodies of the girls about 400 meters away from my house,” Mr Hassan Barigye, the father of the deceased girls, said on Sunday.



He said the girls were left at home as other family members went to the garden.

“When we came back [from the garden], the children were missing. We only found a written note in the sitting room requesting for a ransom of Shs500,000 and a telephone number where to deposit the money, if we wanted the children back,” Mr Barigye added.



He said that even though he reported the case of kidnap to police, he did not get any help as far as saving his daughters is concerned.



Mr Godfrey Ninsiima, the Kiboga District Police Commander declined to comment on the incident.



However, Ms Doreen Keita, the Kiboga Deputy Resident District Commissioner, said Police together with sister agencies are closing in on the suspects.



“It’s unfortunate that those girls were killed, but our security team is working so hard to track the assailants down,” she said on Sunday.



Mr Lawrence Byansi, a community liaison officer Kiboga District advised parents to stop leaving children alone at home without any mature person in their company.



Mr Anthony Kibuuka, the Lwamata Town Council chairperson, said they are working with Police to beef up security in the area to avert similar incidents as the festive season nears.



Source: Daily Monitor

Huzuni na mshtuko umetawala kwa wakazi wa Kijiji cha Kawanda B, Halmashauri ya Mji wa Lwamata wilayani Kiboga baada ya kupatikana kwa miili mitatu ya wasichana waliotekwa nyara siku tatu zilizopita.Taarifa zinaeleza kuwa watoto hao walitekwa nyara siku ya Alhamisi ya wiki iliyopita na kisha kuacha ujumbe wenye namba za simu uliolenga kuwataka wazazi wa watoto hao kutoa pesa ya kiasi cha 500,000 za Uganda waachie watoto wao.Aidha, inaelezwa kuwa familia hiyo ilitekeleza jambo hilo ili kunusuru watoto hao lakini baada ya kutuma pesa hiyo watekaji wakaomba pesa zaidi ambazo wazazi walishindwa kulipa na ndipo watu hao wakaamua kuwaua watoto hao.Miili ya watoto hao iliokotwa baadae umbali wa mita 400 kutokea nyumbani kwa wazazi wao.Polisi wameelezwa kuwa polisi wanaendelea kulifanyia uchunguzi tukio hilo ili kuwakamata wahalifu na kuwafikisha wanapostahili.Zaidi ya hayo, Bwana Anthony Kibuuka, Mwenyekiti wa Halmashauri ya Mji wa Lwamata, alisema wanashirikiana na Polisi vyema ili kuhakikisha usalama na kuepusha matukio kama haya hasa msimu huu wa sikukuu.