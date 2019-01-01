Watanzania wawili na raia mmoja wa Afrika Kusini ndio makamanda wa magaidi Msumbiji

Wametuhumiwa kwamba wao ndio viongozi wa kundi linalotaka kuigawa nchi ya Msumbiji na kubaki na kijisehemu chao kitakachotawaliwa kijihadi.-------------------------------------------------Mozambican prosecutors on Monday named a South African and two Tanzanians among leaders of a jihadist group operating in the northern gas-rich region, saying the group wants to create an independent state.Jihadist fighters have terrorised remote communities in the gas-rich and Muslim-majority Cabo Delgado region for more than a year, staging brazen gun and knife attacks on civilians leaving over 100 killed and thousands fleeing their homes.In court documents made available to the media on Monday, the prosecution said the group faces charges of murder, crimes against the state, inciting civil disobedience among a slew of other offences. It was not made clear when they were arrested.