Watanzania ndio wanalipa riba kubwa ukanda wote wa SSA, duh! Kenya tuko nafuu

Hivi kwa hali kama hii, Watanzania wanakopa mikopo vipi maana ni hatari sana, utaendeshaji biashara kama mikopo yenyewe ya gharama hivi, kwa kweli ndugu zetu wa kusini wanapitia makubwa, tuwahurumie wanapokuja kutiririka matusi humu, ni ugumu wa maisha unapelekea haya yote, mtu anaamua apunguze msongo wa mawazo kwa kutukana humu.Wakati Wakenya tunalipa 9%, Watanzania wanalipa 17.5% yaani mara mbili, hawa watu ni wavumilivu kwa kweli, hadi huruma.-------------------------Tanzanian borrowers are paying the highest interest on loans from banks and financial institutions in sub-Saharan Africa, according to a new report.The January 2019 consensus forecast Sub-Saharan Africa published last Friday by the Barlecona-based FocusEconomics says Tanzania has jumped from fourth highest in 2017 to the highest in 2018.FocusEconomics is a leading provider of economic analysis and forecasts for 127 countries in Asia, Europe, Africa and the Americas.The report shows that the interest rate for Tanzania is 17.50 per cent in 2018, followed by Ghana with 17.00 per cent. Angola is the third with 16.50 per cent while Nigeria and DRC follow with 15 per cent each.Tanzania’s interest was also higher than the SSA regional average rates of 10.89 per cent in 2018 and 11.56 per cent recorded in 2017.The rate was also higher than other East African member states of Kenya which has nine per cent in 2018, while Uganda has 9.88 per cent.This is being experienced when the Bank of Tanzania (BoT) has used policy instruments to slow down costs of borrowing by reducing discount rates to single digit and offering short term loans to banks, which have lowered the inter-bank money market rate.