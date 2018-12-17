Watanzania ndio wanalipa riba kubwa ukanda wote wa SSA, duh! Kenya tuko nafuu


MK254

MK254

JF-Expert Member
#1
Joined
May 11, 2013
Messages
12,019
Likes
10,011
Points
280
MK254

MK254

JF-Expert Member
Joined May 11, 2013
12,019 10,011 280
#1
Hivi kwa hali kama hii, Watanzania wanakopa mikopo vipi maana ni hatari sana, utaendeshaji biashara kama mikopo yenyewe ya gharama hivi, kwa kweli ndugu zetu wa kusini wanapitia makubwa, tuwahurumie wanapokuja kutiririka matusi humu, ni ugumu wa maisha unapelekea haya yote, mtu anaamua apunguze msongo wa mawazo kwa kutukana humu.

Wakati Wakenya tunalipa 9%, Watanzania wanalipa 17.5% yaani mara mbili, hawa watu ni wavumilivu kwa kweli, hadi huruma.
-------------------------

Tanzanian borrowers are paying the highest interest on loans from banks and financial institutions in sub-Saharan Africa, according to a new report.
The January 2019 consensus forecast Sub-Saharan Africa published last Friday by the Barlecona-based FocusEconomics says Tanzania has jumped from fourth highest in 2017 to the highest in 2018.
FocusEconomics is a leading provider of economic analysis and forecasts for 127 countries in Asia, Europe, Africa and the Americas.
The report shows that the interest rate for Tanzania is 17.50 per cent in 2018, followed by Ghana with 17.00 per cent. Angola is the third with 16.50 per cent while Nigeria and DRC follow with 15 per cent each.
Tanzania’s interest was also higher than the SSA regional average rates of 10.89 per cent in 2018 and 11.56 per cent recorded in 2017.
The rate was also higher than other East African member states of Kenya which has nine per cent in 2018, while Uganda has 9.88 per cent.
This is being experienced when the Bank of Tanzania (BoT) has used policy instruments to slow down costs of borrowing by reducing discount rates to single digit and offering short term loans to banks, which have lowered the inter-bank money market rate.

Tanzania borrowers ‘pay the most’
 
Mkikuyu- Akili timamu

Mkikuyu- Akili timamu

JF-Expert Member
#2
Joined
Feb 16, 2018
Messages
2,422
Likes
3,686
Points
280
Mkikuyu- Akili timamu

Mkikuyu- Akili timamu

JF-Expert Member
Joined Feb 16, 2018
2,422 3,686 280
#2
Wow, I never thought I would see a baffon celebrate kenya's Draconian credit rates cap law.
If you have savings in kenya and put them in a fixed deposit a/c, you will earn the lowest - 9% max. This is why investors are running away from kenya
 
J

Janerose mzalendo

JF-Expert Member
#3
Joined
Oct 4, 2018
Messages
3,302
Likes
1,209
Points
280
J

Janerose mzalendo

JF-Expert Member
Joined Oct 4, 2018
3,302 1,209 280
#3
Mkikuyu- Akili timamu said:
Wow, I never thought I would see a baffon celebrate kenya's Draconian credit rates cap law.
If you have savings in kenya and put them in a fixed deposit a/c, you will earn the lowest - 9% max. This is why investors are running away from kenya
Click to expand...
The fake economist. Your country is still scaring investors. You're doomed.
 
J

Janerose mzalendo

JF-Expert Member
#4
Joined
Oct 4, 2018
Messages
3,302
Likes
1,209
Points
280
J

Janerose mzalendo

JF-Expert Member
Joined Oct 4, 2018
3,302 1,209 280
#4
MK254 said:
Hivi kwa hali kama hii, Watanzania wanakopa mikopo vipi maana ni hatari sana, utaendeshaji biashara kama mikopo yenyewe ya gharama hivi, kwa kweli ndugu zetu wa kusini wanapitia makubwa, tuwahurumie wanapokuja kutiririka matusi humu, ni ugumu wa maisha unapelekea haya yote, mtu anaamua apunguze msongo wa mawazo kwa kutukana humu.

Wakati Wakenya tunalipa 9%, Watanzania wanalipa 17.5% yaani mara mbili, hawa watu ni wavumilivu kwa kweli, hadi huruma.
-------------------------

Tanzanian borrowers are paying the highest interest on loans from banks and financial institutions in sub-Saharan Africa, according to a new report.
The January 2019 consensus forecast Sub-Saharan Africa published last Friday by the Barlecona-based FocusEconomics says Tanzania has jumped from fourth highest in 2017 to the highest in 2018.
FocusEconomics is a leading provider of economic analysis and forecasts for 127 countries in Asia, Europe, Africa and the Americas.
The report shows that the interest rate for Tanzania is 17.50 per cent in 2018, followed by Ghana with 17.00 per cent. Angola is the third with 16.50 per cent while Nigeria and DRC follow with 15 per cent each.
Tanzania’s interest was also higher than the SSA regional average rates of 10.89 per cent in 2018 and 11.56 per cent recorded in 2017.
The rate was also higher than other East African member states of Kenya which has nine per cent in 2018, while Uganda has 9.88 per cent.
This is being experienced when the Bank of Tanzania (BoT) has used policy instruments to slow down costs of borrowing by reducing discount rates to single digit and offering short term loans to banks, which have lowered the inter-bank money market rate.

Tanzania borrowers ‘pay the most’
Click to expand...
That's why they are so insolent. Life is very hard there. They can't resist when they get an opportunity to call me housemaid prostitute.
Kenyans are gentle. We can't argue with fools.
 
MK254

MK254

JF-Expert Member
#5
Joined
May 11, 2013
Messages
12,019
Likes
10,011
Points
280
MK254

MK254

JF-Expert Member
Joined May 11, 2013
12,019 10,011 280
#5
Janerose mzalendo said:
That's why they are so insolent. Life is very hard there. They can't resist when they get an opportunity to call me housemaid prostitute.
Kenyans are gentle. We can't argue with fools.
Click to expand...
Jamaa wanapitia hali ngumu sana kwa kweli ukipata fursa pitia kwenye nyuzi zao zile za siasa, waache hawa ambao hugharamiwa na CCM, kule kwenye nyuzi za siasa yaani vibaraka wa CCM washapakimbia, wote wamehamia huku, yaani wanapewa makavu kwa hali ilivyo ngumu kitaani.
 
Geza Ulole

Geza Ulole

JF-Expert Member
#6
Joined
Oct 31, 2009
Messages
16,661
Likes
8,973
Points
280
Geza Ulole

Geza Ulole

JF-Expert Member
Joined Oct 31, 2009
16,661 8,973 280
#6
Gutter newspaper as usual! How i wish the Citizen n the East African be shut down forever!

Tanzania Lower Interest Rate to 7% to Boost Credit and Economic Growth

TOPICS:BOT AUGUST 27, 2018 The central bank of Tanzania (BOT) has addressed a circular to banks, revising its discount rates downwards to 7% from 9%, effective from Monday 27th August 2018.

The discount rate is applicable to banks borrowing from the central bank as a lender of last resort.

“This review reflects the continued need to promote credit growth for supporting economic activities,” reads the circular.

BOT lastly revised downwards the discount rate from 12% to 9% in August 2017. The discount was meant to be passed on to the customers by lowering commercial banks’ lending rates.

Tanzania Interest Rates and Credit Activity In its latest Monthly Economic Review dated July 2018, BOT indicates that overall interest rates charged on loans and offered to deposits by Tanzanian banks decreased to an average rate of 17.34% in June 2018, from 17.53% in May 2018.

Total domestic credit by the banking system, comprising of credit extended to the government and private sector, grew by 1.5% during the year to June 2018.

This represents a recovery from a contraction of 3.9% and 7.3% in the corresponding period in 2017 and year to May 2018, respectively. The expansion was driven by the continued pick up of growth of credit to the private sector, which recorded year-on-year growth of 4.0% in June 2018 compared with 1.3 % in June 2017 and 2.7% in May 2018.

Read more at: Tanzania Lower Interest Rate to 7% to Boost Credit and Economic Growth - TanzaniaInvest and follow us on www.twitter.com/tanzaniainvest
 
Abunwasi

Abunwasi

JF-Expert Member
#7
Joined
Jun 25, 2009
Messages
3,775
Likes
1,529
Points
280
Abunwasi

Abunwasi

JF-Expert Member
Joined Jun 25, 2009
3,775 1,529 280
#7
MK254 said:
Hivi kwa hali kama hii, Watanzania wanakopa mikopo vipi maana ni hatari sana, utaendeshaji biashara kama mikopo yenyewe ya gharama hivi, kwa kweli ndugu zetu wa kusini wanapitia makubwa, tuwahurumie wanapokuja kutiririka matusi humu, ni ugumu wa maisha unapelekea haya yote, mtu anaamua apunguze msongo wa mawazo kwa kutukana humu.

Wakati Wakenya tunalipa 9%, Watanzania wanalipa 17.5% yaani mara mbili, hawa watu ni wavumilivu kwa kweli, hadi huruma.
-------------------------

Tanzanian borrowers are paying the highest interest on loans from banks and financial institutions in sub-Saharan Africa, according to a new report.
The January 2019 consensus forecast Sub-Saharan Africa published last Friday by the Barlecona-based FocusEconomics says Tanzania has jumped from fourth highest in 2017 to the highest in 2018.
FocusEconomics is a leading provider of economic analysis and forecasts for 127 countries in Asia, Europe, Africa and the Americas.
The report shows that the interest rate for Tanzania is 17.50 per cent in 2018, followed by Ghana with 17.00 per cent. Angola is the third with 16.50 per cent while Nigeria and DRC follow with 15 per cent each.
Tanzania’s interest was also higher than the SSA regional average rates of 10.89 per cent in 2018 and 11.56 per cent recorded in 2017.
The rate was also higher than other East African member states of Kenya which has nine per cent in 2018, while Uganda has 9.88 per cent.
This is being experienced when the Bank of Tanzania (BoT) has used policy instruments to slow down costs of borrowing by reducing discount rates to single digit and offering short term loans to banks, which have lowered the inter-bank money market rate.

Tanzania borrowers ‘pay the most’
Click to expand...
They can afford to pay more.
 
okyo

okyo

JF-Expert Member
#9
Joined
Mar 16, 2013
Messages
1,762
Likes
911
Points
280
okyo

okyo

JF-Expert Member
Joined Mar 16, 2013
1,762 911 280
#9
Geza Ulole said:
Gutter newspaper as usual! How i wish the Citizen n the East African be shut down forever!

Tanzania Lower Interest Rate to 7% to Boost Credit and Economic Growth

TOPICS:BOT AUGUST 27, 2018 The central bank of Tanzania (BOT) has addressed a circular to banks, revising its discount rates downwards to 7% from 9%, effective from Monday 27th August 2018.

The discount rate is applicable to banks borrowing from the central bank as a lender of last resort.

“This review reflects the continued need to promote credit growth for supporting economic activities,” reads the circular.

BOT lastly revised downwards the discount rate from 12% to 9% in August 2017. The discount was meant to be passed on to the customers by lowering commercial banks’ lending rates.

Tanzania Interest Rates and Credit Activity In its latest Monthly Economic Review dated July 2018, BOT indicates that overall interest rates charged on loans and offered to deposits by Tanzanian banks decreased to an average rate of 17.34% in June 2018, from 17.53% in May 2018.

Total domestic credit by the banking system, comprising of credit extended to the government and private sector, grew by 1.5% during the year to June 2018.

This represents a recovery from a contraction of 3.9% and 7.3% in the corresponding period in 2017 and year to May 2018, respectively. The expansion was driven by the continued pick up of growth of credit to the private sector, which recorded year-on-year growth of 4.0% in June 2018 compared with 1.3 % in June 2017 and 2.7% in May 2018.

Read more at: Tanzania Lower Interest Rate to 7% to Boost Credit and Economic Growth - TanzaniaInvest and follow us on www.twitter.com/tanzaniainvest
Click to expand...
Mkuu kwenye ukweli tuwe wa kweli rate za ukopaji hapa kwetu Ni mbaya mno tuwe wa ungwana panapo madhaifu tukubali tu...

Na hizo rate hapa Ni za bot kwa mabank ya biashara lakini kama nimemuelewe mtoa maada iyo 9% Ni ya mabank kwenda kwa wananchi wa kawaida
 
MK254

MK254

JF-Expert Member
#10
Joined
May 11, 2013
Messages
12,019
Likes
10,011
Points
280
MK254

MK254

JF-Expert Member
Joined May 11, 2013
12,019 10,011 280
#10
okyo said:
Mkuu kwenye ukweli tuwe wa kweli rate za ukopaji hapa kwetu Ni mbaya mno tuwe wa ungwana panapo madhaifu tukubali tu...

Na hizo rate hapa Ni za bot kwa mabank ya biashara lakini kama nimemuelewe mtoa maada iyo 9% Ni ya mabank kwenda kwa wananchi wa kawaida
Click to expand...
Bora umeiweka sawa maana kingereza humu huwa mtihani mkubwa, kuna tofauti kati ya rate za BOT kwenda kwa mabenki na rate za mabenki kuja kwa walaji.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Forum statistics

Threads 1,238,176
Members 475,830
Posts 29,312,038

FOLLOW US