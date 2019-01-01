Watanzania miongoni mwa viongozi wa "magaidi" Msumbiji


The prosecution named the South African as Andre Mayer Hanekom, 60, and the Tanzanians as Chafim Mussa and Adamu Nhaungwa Yangue.

Jihadist fighters have terrorised remote communities in the gas-rich and Muslim-majority Cabo Delgado region for more than a year.

MAPUTO,

Mozambican prosecutors on Monday named a South African and two Tanzanians among leaders of a jihadist group operating in the northern gas-rich region, saying the group wants to create an independent state.

Jihadist fighters have terrorised remote communities in the gas-rich and Muslim-majority Cabo Delgado region for more than a year, staging brazen gun and knife attacks on civilians leaving over 100 killed and thousands fleeing their homes.

CHARGES

In court documents made available to the media on Monday, the prosecution said the group faces charges of murder, crimes against the state, inciting civil disobedience among a slew of other offences. It was not made clear when they were arrested.

But in October, legal proceedings began against some 200 suspected jihadists at a jail in the provincial capital of Pemba.

All suspects, expect the South African, "confessed that the group intends with their armed actions to create instability and prevent the exploitation of natural gas in Palma, and later create an independent state, which annexes the districts of the northern region of Cabo Delgado and the south of ...Tanzania," according to the charge sheet.

It named the South African as Andre Mayer Hanekom, 60, and the Tanzanians as Chafim Mussa and Adamu Nhaungwa Yangue.

Mr Hanekom, 60, was formally arrested in August in a hospital after being seized by the military from a restaurant in the gas industry hub town of Palma.

He had tried to resist, was shot in the shoulder and ended up in hospital where he was arrested, according to local police reports.

"WHITE FATHER"

Affectionately referred to as "baba mzungu" which translates to "white father", Mr Hanekom was responsible for the group's logistics, including payment of monthly salaries equivalent to $160 and provision of medicines.

Machetes, arrows and gunpowder were found at the home of Mr Hanekom, who has been operating a maritime business in Palma.

The court papers list several attacks linked to the five leaders, who include two Mozambicans.

One of the attacks was staged on October 5, 2017, in the town of Mocimboa da Praia, hitting a police station and a police post.

Three officers were killed in the attacks, and arms and ammunition were stolen.

Originally known as Ahlu Sunnah Wa-Jama -- Arabic for "followers of the prophet" -- the group is commonly referred to by locals and officials as "Al-Shabaab," although it has no known link to the Somali jihadist group of the same name.

Its militants are reportedly seeking to impose Sharia law in the Muslim-majority province.

President Filipe Nyusi has deployed heavy reinforcements to the region and vowed to eradicate the extremist group.

Source: S.African, Tanzanians among suspected jihadist leaders
Hii tabia ya watu kutumia dini kutufuta matakwa ya kisiasa sifhani kama Mungu anapenda.
 
Hahaha kichwa cha habari kinasema watanzania ni miongoni mwa magaidi, story yenyewe inasema Tanzanian among the SUSPECTED jihadis leader.
Walioandika wana suspect hawana ugakika na hilo. Wewe umeleta humu as if ume -confirm kweli ni viongozi wa magaidi.
Hivi kitaalamu nanyi mnaruhusiwa kutoa mashudu?!
 
Hahaha kichwa cha habari kinasema watanzania ni miongoni mwa magaidi, story yenyewe inasema Tanzanian among the SUSPECTED jihadis leader.
Walioandika wana suspect hawana ugakika na hilo. Wewe umeleta humu as if ume -confirm kweli ni viongozi wa magaidi.
Hivi kitaalamu nanyi mnaruhusiwa kutoa mashudu?!
Halafu hata majina yenyewe si ya kitanzania wewe x spy wa wapi?
 
Ikidhibitika wapewe adhabu kali sana na itangazwe iwe fundisho kwa wengine wanaoota kujiunga nao
 
Yaani upumbavu wakiufanya waislam basi wanatafuta Ku connect na dini ya Allah ili watuchafue. Hao ingekua wanatumwa na dini wasingeua waislam wenzao. Cabo delgado ni mkoa wenye waislam wengi zaidi, halafu wanataja Ahlu Sunna wal jamaa ambayo ndio itikadi sahihi ya uislam na ndio 85-90% ya waislam wote Tanzania. Haya ni matusi na ni dhulma kwetu.
 
Hahaha kichwa cha habari kinasema watanzania ni miongoni mwa magaidi, story yenyewe inasema Tanzanian among the SUSPECTED jihadis leader.
Walioandika wana suspect hawana ugakika na hilo. Wewe umeleta humu as if ume -confirm kweli ni viongozi wa magaidi.
Hivi kitaalamu nanyi mnaruhusiwa kutoa mashudu?!
Hawana uhakika kwa sababu wale bado ni watuhumiwa na mahakama haijadhibitisha ugaidi wao kwa hivyo wataendelea kuwa suspects mpaka watakapotiwa hatiani!
 
Dini ya hapo Ghuba ya Uajemi na mashariki ya kati ni Hatari kwa ustawi wa amani duniani
Si kweli...inatumika na mabepari kutawala dunia. Kama ambavyo walishawahi kutumia ukristo.
 
Haya ni matatizo ya kila mahali Africa(bara la giza) kwenye gesi na mafuta hata Angola kuna ukanda wanapigana mpaka leo ila hawawezi kuwa magaidi kwa kuwa sio waislam
 
