Warioba: Vita ya Rushwa haiwagusi/inawakwepa viongozi wa Serikali

Return Of Undertaker
JF-Expert Member
- Joined
- Jun 12, 2012
- Messages
- 3,788
- Points
- 2,000
Return Of Undertaker
JF-Expert Member
Joined Jun 12, 2012
3,788 2,000
Kweli ndio wanaongoza serikali ya awamu ya tanoAnamsema Mbowe na Zitto?
Ngoja ataandaliwa skendo... Musiba angekuwepo angeshapewa supika
Mh.Ex-PM Judge Joseph Sinde Warioba,I known you for yourworks and deeds back then. But, the Tume ya Mabadiliko ya Katiba which you chaired is the recent. It was been a big up from the begging,however it went into usual waste bin of unknown at the expense of our tax money.
Mh.Ex-PM Judge Joseph Sinde Warioba,I known you for yourworks and deeds back then. But, the Tume ya Mabadiliko ya Katiba which you chaired is the recent. It was been a big up from the begging,however it went into usual waste bin of unknown at the expense of our tax money.
I always ask myself of what has become of we Tanzanians.
Don't we have anything to do to rescue the whole situation?
Tafadhali nisaidie kutafsiri hii kitu hapa!Mh.Ex-PM Judge Joseph Sinde Warioba,I known you for yourworks and deeds back then. But, the Tume ya Mabadiliko ya Katiba which you chaired is the recent. It was been a big up from the begging,however it went into usual waste bin of unknown at the expense of our tax money.
I always ask myself of what has become of we Tanzanians.
Don't we have anything to do to rescue the whole situation?