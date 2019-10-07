Warioba: Vita ya Rushwa haiwagusi/inawakwepa viongozi wa Serikali

Mh.Ex-PM Judge Joseph Sinde Warioba,I known you for yourworks and deeds back then. But, the Tume ya Mabadiliko ya Katiba which you chaired is the recent. It was been a big up from the begging,however it went into usual waste bin of unknown at the expense of our tax money.I always ask myself of what has become of we Tanzanians.Don't we have anything to do to rescue the whole situation?