Warioba: Vita ya Rushwa haiwagusi/inawakwepa viongozi wa Serikali

Kama Makonda yeye hiyo taasisi ya PCCCB ni toothless bulldog.
Haimuhusu wala haiko kwenye hadhi yake kabisa. Maana anayofanya waziwazi ingekuwa mwingine tumeshamsahau kabisa.
Ila kwa vile yeye ni mtoto mpendwa labda asubiri mfalme atakapo achia ufalme kwa hiari au kwa nguvu ndio atakapo shukiwa kama mwewe.
JINAI HAINA EXPIRED DATE
 
Kiongozi wa umma anatoa mil 100 toka mfukoni mwake kama msaada afu Takukuru inagwaya kumhoji chanzo cha mapato yake...

Mzee wetu upo sahihi kabisa....
 
Kwa sasa kwa kiasi kikubwa kwenye rushwa, uhujumu uchumi na utakatishaji fedha, kinachofanyika ni upendeleo kwa anaowataka, uonevu na kuwakomoa asiowataka.
 
Mzee amenena. Mungu ambariki. Ikitokea vita ya rushwa ikaingia kwa viongozi serikalini, wengi wataikimbia nchi hii pamoja na majigambo yao ya sasa
 
Mh.Ex-PM Judge Joseph Sinde Warioba,I known you for yourworks and deeds back then. But, the Tume ya Mabadiliko ya Katiba which you chaired is the recent. It was been a big up from the begging,however it went into usual waste bin of unknown at the expense of our tax money.
I always ask myself of what has become of we Tanzanians.
Don't we have anything to do to rescue the whole situation?
 
Mh.Ex-PM Judge Joseph Sinde Warioba,I known you for yourworks and deeds back then. But, the Tume ya Mabadiliko ya Katiba which you chaired is the recent. It was been a big up from the begging,however it went into usual waste bin of unknown at the expense of our tax money.
I always ask myself of what has become of we Tanzanians.
Don't we have anything to do to rescue the whole situation?
Mh.Ex-PM Judge Joseph Sinde Warioba,I known you for yourworks and deeds back then. But, the Tume ya Mabadiliko ya Katiba which you chaired is the recent. It was been a big up from the begging,however it went into usual waste bin of unknown at the expense of our tax money.
I always ask myself of what has become of we Tanzanians.
Don't we have anything to do to rescue the whole situation?
Tafadhali nisaidie kutafsiri hii kitu hapa!
 
