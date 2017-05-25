Wanawake Watanzania waletwa Kenya na kutelekezwa


Hii inafaa kuwa fundisho kwa wanawake ambao wameonyesha kuwa desperate kiasi cha kumuanguakia yeyote bila kujua mtu wa aina gani. Hawa wametokea Kahama, Tanzania na wameletwa Kenya baada ya mmoja wao kudanganywa kwamba ataolewa hii ni baada ya kukutana na mshukiwa huko Tanzania.
Jamaa baadaye aliwapiga chenga na kutoweka baada ya 'mpenziwe' kugomea tendo bila kinga, cha kushangaza wanawake wenyewe hata hawafahamu majina yake, walimwangukia tu na kujiachia kwa kwenda mbele. Muwe makini maana mtauzwa hadi mkome.
Shirika la kibinadamu limewapokea hawa na maandalizi yameanza ya kuwapa nauli na chakula ili warudi walikotoka.



Violet Johnhanson, 22, and Nyang’ole Lucas, 29, both residents of Kahama in Tanzania, at the Baharini Police Post in Eldoret on May 25, 2017. PHOTO | GERALD BWISA | NATION MEDIA GROUP
A man has dumped two Tanzanian women in a guest house in Eldoret in a suspected case of human trafficking.

Violet Johnhanson, 22, and Nyang’ole Lucas, 29, both residents of Kahama, Tanzania, say the man abandoned them after Violet turned down his request for unprotected sex.

MARRIAGE

The Nation found the two seeking police help at the Baharini Police Post, three kilometres from the Eldoret town centre.

The women claimed they agreed to leave Tanzania after the man, whose identity is yet to be established, promised to marry Violet.

According to Violet, the man approached her in a hotel in Sirare, on the border of Kenya and Tanzania, where he expressed his interest in marrying her.

“We got acquainted and after having a good conversation, he asked if I could marry him,” she said.

She said she fell for the man's lie after realising that they were both recovering from broken relationships.

SH1 MILLION

“He told me that his ex-wife stole Sh1 million from him and felt I should give him a chance since I was fed up with being single.”

She said she gave in to the man’s request on condition that he visit her parents and introduce himself.

“In the evening, at the same hotel, he had second thoughts and told me to visit his parents in Kenya, instead.”

And with that, the two left Sirare for Eldoret, where Violet’s newfound love said he had his roots and a home.

Nyang’ole, Violet’s friend, said she decided to accompany them to ensure her safety.

“I have heard of many stories concerning Tanzanian women being brought to Kenya by Kenyan men in the name of marriage only to be neglected,” she said.

GUEST HOUSE

“I wanted to make sure that my friend was safe and later inform her parents of her whereabouts.”

However, things did not go as planned, as the man booked a guest house in Maili Nne, a few kilometres from Eldoret, instead of taking his love to his parents’ home.

“First, he wanted the three of us to share one room, but I resisted so he was forced to take another room,” said Violet.

She said their ‘love’ bond was put to test after he insisted to have unprotected sex with her, a request she resisted on the grounds that they both get tested for HIV.

“He was so disappointed and annoyed with me that he got out of the room and later came back to pick up his briefcase claiming that he was going to collect some money from a nearby ATM. That was the last time I saw him,” she added.

Well-wishers directed the two to the police station, where they reported the incident and sought help.

BORDER

Kipkorir Ng’etich, an activist with the Centre for Human Rights and Democracy, blamed the border patrol police for not doing their job.

“If they could have done their job properly these women would not have ended up in the country in the first place,” said Mr Ng’etich at his office in Eldoret.

“We appeal to the government to be strict on that by ensuring goods brought or individuals entering the country are screened," he said.

He said his organisation would ensure that the two women return to their country by offering bus fare and food.

Eldoret West police boss Samuel Mutunga said his officers were looking for the man, who had registered at the Makuti pub using the fake name Livondo.

“We are also going to question the owner of the guest house as to why people book rooms there without proper identification and also urge him to assist in tracing the man,” said Mr Mutunga.

hahaha wanatoroka umaskini uliopo tz, wanakuja kutafta maisha bora...mara nyingi huwa wanadanganywa...hata mimi naja tz kutafta binti wakumdanganya hivi karibuni...niliskia pesa ya kununua unga Kenya inaweza nunua ploti tz kwenye Tweef ambapo jamaa ambaye sikumfahamu kabla ya jana, alitendewa ukatili na monsters hali maarufu Kenyans On Twitter (KOT)...Lol! ndio maana mabinti kama hawa wanakimbilia Kenya...
 
Haya sasa matusi,hawa ni mojakwa moja selo,hakuna namna
 
ati hao ndio warembo wa kidanganyika?
 
eti ndio wale sasa....hehe ukiwaskia wakiongea utadhani tz imejaa waresh lol! hawa sura zinakaa kama Khoikhoi wa Botswana...:D:D ndio maana wanadanganywa...desperate chics...nikama maisha yamekuwa magumu kule kwa magu...wasanii wanaanzisha tweef na wakenya ndio waskike...wengine wanakimbilia waume wa kenya waoleke...maskini tz:D:D
 
Aki wewe chizi, hehehe utasababisha mademu wa Kibongo Dar watugomee...
 
Ndugu yangu usifananishe wanawake wa Tanzania na hao wanaume wenzenu wanaovaa mawigi ili muwatambue jinsia zao .. Joking
 
haha hawawezi wakatugomea kamwe....wanatafuta wazee wenye madola kutoka Ke
 
sasawa haha...kweli...huku inabidi ujichinge usije ukakatwa mrija ama upewe kichapo cha mbwa...haha..
 
Wakati nimekaa sehemu za Kajiado na Namanga, walikuwa wengi sana aisee! Wale tulijiana kweli walikuwa muonekano mzuri sana, ama ni haya mambo ya kwao kufumba macho watu kwa uchawi hatari??

Ila kwa kweli walikuwa watoto wametulia!! Sijui kama bado sasa wapo huko au vipi!
 
Ila kuna wale wa kutokea jamii ya Wambulu, kule Arusha..... chezea mbali, wale watoto wazuri.
 
I thank Kenyans who are trying to help the poor girls get back home. If it was Kenyans in Tz, they would be charged with illegal immigration etc and jailed. Yet this just an unfortunate story.
 
