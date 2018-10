Wanaume usifika kwa msimamo, Nakili Dr Slaa na Mtatiro ndo wanajua wanasimamia nini! Wengine waganga njaa

"Truth In The World"



I've been risking my life all these years

Protecting you from all the wrongs you did, man

I keep all this because of your promises

You promise me that you will die when I die

You promise that when trouble comes my way

You're gonna be there

But'a when'a trouble caz'a nock'a in'a I and I door

You were not there to be found

But when the trouble comes and knocks on my door

You're not there to be found

But when the trouble comes and knocks on my door

You're not there to be found

The world is turning around

Yesterday becomes tomorrow

When lies are said to be the truth

And truth is said to be lies, yeah, yeah, yeah



No truth in this world, no truth in this world



Like a preacher in church

Who preaches until tears run down his face

But when the sun goes down he is the hooligan

But when the sun goes down he is the witch

Now he is doin all this in the Creators name

Do you think this is the way God wants it to be?

The world is turning around

When today becomes tomorrow

When lies are said to be truth

The future becomes the past



No truth in this world, no truth in this world

No truth in this world, no truth in this world

No truth in this world, no truth in this world

