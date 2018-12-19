Wanaodhani China ni marafiki wa kweli, Benki ya Exim ya China kuichukua bandari ya Mombasa kulipia mkopo.

==========​

The government borrowed the billions to construct the Mombasa-Nairobi standard gauge railway (SGR), against opposition that it could become a white elephant.

A report by Auditor-General Edward Ouko states that the payment agreement substantively means that the revenue of the Kenya Ports Authority would be used to clear the debt.

The auditor notes that the agreement is biased since any non-performance or dispute with the bank would be referred to arbitration in China, “whose fairness is resolving the disagreement may not be guaranteed”.

Ouko accuses the KPA management of not disclosing the guarantee documents in its financial statements.

