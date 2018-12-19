Wanaodhani China ni marafiki wa kweli, Benki ya Exim ya China kuichukua bandari ya Mombasa kulipia mkopo.

- Joined
Benki ya Exim ya China huenda ikaichukua Bandari ya Mombasa, endapo #Kenya itashindwa kurejesha mkopo iliochukua ili kujenga reli ya kisasa (SGR). Kenya ilikopa TZS trilioni 7.2 kwa ajili ya reli hiyo mwaka 2013.
The Daily Nation
SUMMARY
The government borrowed the billions to construct the Mombasa-Nairobi standard gauge railway (SGR), against opposition that the project by China Roads and Bridges Corporation (CRBC), a Chinese State-owned company, could become a white elephant. The country's sovereignty is now at stake.
==========Chinese may take over Mombasa port: Ouko
The Daily Nation
SUMMARY
- The government borrowed the billions to construct the Mombasa-Nairobi standard gauge railway (SGR), against opposition that it could become a white elephant.
- A report by Auditor-General Edward Ouko states that the payment agreement substantively means that the revenue of the Kenya Ports Authority would be used to clear the debt.
- The auditor notes that the agreement is biased since any non-performance or dispute with the bank would be referred to arbitration in China, “whose fairness is resolving the disagreement may not be guaranteed”.
- Ouko accuses the KPA management of not disclosing the guarantee documents in its financial statements.
