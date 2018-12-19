Wanaodhani China ni marafiki wa kweli, Benki ya Exim ya China kuichukua bandari ya Mombasa kulipia mkopo.


JF-Expert Member
Benki ya Exim ya China huenda ikaichukua Bandari ya Mombasa, endapo #Kenya itashindwa kurejesha mkopo iliochukua ili kujenga reli ya kisasa (SGR). Kenya ilikopa TZS trilioni 7.2 kwa ajili ya reli hiyo mwaka 2013.
Chinese may take over Mombasa port: Ouko

The Daily Nation
SUMMARY
  • The government borrowed the billions to construct the Mombasa-Nairobi standard gauge railway (SGR), against opposition that it could become a white elephant.
  • A report by Auditor-General Edward Ouko states that the payment agreement substantively means that the revenue of the Kenya Ports Authority would be used to clear the debt.
  • The auditor notes that the agreement is biased since any non-performance or dispute with the bank would be referred to arbitration in China, “whose fairness is resolving the disagreement may not be guaranteed”.
  • Ouko accuses the KPA management of not disclosing the guarantee documents in its financial statements.
Kenya could lose the port of Mombasa to the Chinese government if Kenya Railways Corporation (KRC) defaults in the payment of Sh227 billion owed to Exim Bank of China.

The government borrowed the billions to construct the Mombasa-Nairobi standard gauge railway (SGR), against opposition that the project by China Roads and Bridges Corporation (CRBC), a Chinese State-owned company, could become a white elephant. The country's sovereignty is now at stake.

Hata sisi hii mikopo itatuumbua tu

Hii miradi mbali na kuongeza deni la Taifa,ukweli ni kwamba hailipi na zaidi ni mzigo tu kwa hizi serikali zetu.

Hii miradi ingeachiwa private sector au serikali ingekuwa na hisa kidogo lakini sio kumiliki hii miradi kwa asilimia 100.

Niwaambie tu,SGR na ATCL ni mizigo tutakayoibeba kwa kodi zetu.

Tumekuwa mateka wa fahari ya macho na kupuuza uhalisia-mtu mmoja kwa kutumia cheo na madaraka yake kawafanya watu mazuzu wasione mbele.

Watu wanashangilia na kusifu wakati mikataba inafanywa siri na wala hawajiulizi!!
 
Hayo ndo manufaa ya mikopo isiyo na masharti.
Mtu mwenye nia njema lazima akuulize itarudishaje mkopo? Mfano benki hawawezi kukupa mkopo bila kuangalia financial statement yako.

Wale wakopeshaji wa mtaani akijua una nyumba au gari anakupa pesa tena kwa muda mfupi huku akikuandikisha mkataba wa kwamba umemuuzia, nia ya wakopeshaji wa mtaani si kukusaidia bali kuchukua mali zako. Na mkopo wa kichina ndo ulivyo
 
JF-Expert Member
Benki ya Exim ya China huenda ikaichukua Bandari ya Mombasa, endapo #Kenya itashindwa kurejesha mkopo iliochukua ili kujenga reli ya kisasa (SGR). Kenya ilikopa TZS trilioni 7.2 kwa ajili ya reli hiyo mwaka 2013.

Kwetu huwezi kujua hata likitokea kuna usiri mkubwa na uzalendo wakinafiki.....ukweli nikwamba wa China ni wabaya×2 kuliko wazungu.....boro ukopeshwe na tajiri alio starabika kuliko masikini mwezio ambaye anaweza kukunyang'anya hata seruali ukishindwa kumlipa
 
JF-Expert Member
Benki ya Exim ya China huenda ikaichukua Bandari ya Mombasa, endapo #Kenya itashindwa kurejesha mkopo iliochukua ili kujenga reli ya kisasa (SGR). Kenya ilikopa TZS trilioni 7.2 kwa ajili ya reli hiyo mwaka 2013.

Biashara haina urafiki wala udugu. Usilaumu wachina bali ni ujinga wetu, tamaa zetu na ufisadi wetu ndiyo chanzo cha matatizo.
 
JF-Expert Member
Source?
Hatuwezi kuthibitisha kwa vimaneno vichache hivyo hebu jazia nyama
 
JF-Expert Member
kama umeileta kizushi tuzinguane na manyang'au sawa ila habari haina chanzo zaidi ya mapicha picha. japo ikiwa kweli nitafurahi maana rafiki wetu wa kweli kafanyakweli
 
JF-Expert Member
Waswahili wasichoelewa haswahaswa watanzania haswa wale mlengo wa kuume, Europeans walikuwa wakoloni wetu so tumechangia ustawi wa nchi zao kwa asilimia kubwa and funny enough wanakumbuka mpaka Leo.

It will be next to impossible kwa wazungu kutudhulumu while on the other hand wachina hawajawahi kucolonise Africa and they are dreaming it is their turn! Viongozi wa kiafrica hawajui hili
 
JF-Expert Member
Kwetu huwezi kujua hata likitokea kuna usiri mkubwa na uzalendo wakinafiki.....ukweli nikwamba wa China ni wabaya×2 kuliko wazungu.....boro ukopeshwe na tajiri alio starabika kuliko masikini mwezio ambaye anaweza kukunyang'anya hata seruali ukishindwa kumlipa
Siungi mkono serikali zetu kukopa kwa wachina lakini China si masikini kama usemavyo mkuu.
 
