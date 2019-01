Wakuu tukumbushane vifo hivi & kuumwa:walidai haki za Watanzania

History has documented the horrific demise of an outstanding investigative journal of the defunct Mfanyakazi newspaper in early 1990s Stan Katabalo who sacrificed his spirit for the right course of this ailing nation but whose life ended up in the hands of anti-progress elements who are believed to have commissioned his manslaughter by armed banditry committed in a night raid of his Buguruni residence. The ecosystem agenda he took aloft during his last days now reveals wanton degradation and pouching to an alarming stage and has of recent sparked anger of the indigenous people in those locales. ​