Wafanyakazi wa Tanzania hulipwa mishahara mikubwa zaidi Africa Mashariki.

Tanzania tops the East Africa on The list of Countries with highest paying Jobs.
1. Libya-1713$
2.Zambia-1482$
3.South Africa-1188$
4.Namibia-753$
5.Mauritius-666$
6.Tanzania-422$
7.Morocco-402$
8.Zimbabwe-352$
9.Ghana-313$
10.Algeria-295$
Top 10 countries in Africa with the highest paying jobs
Africa is often seen as a continent of mass migration and displacement caused by poverty, violent conflict and environmental stress.
