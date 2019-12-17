Wafanyakazi wa Tanzania hulipwa mishahara mikubwa zaidi Africa Mashariki.

game over

game over

JF-Expert Member
Joined
Jan 1, 2016
Messages
5,915
Points
2,000
game over

game over

JF-Expert Member
Joined Jan 1, 2016
5,915 2,000
Tanzania tops the East Africa on The list of Countries with highest paying Jobs.
1. Libya-1713$
2.Zambia-1482$
3.South Africa-1188$
4.Namibia-753$
5.Mauritius-666$
6.Tanzania-422$
7.Morocco-402$
8.Zimbabwe-352$
9.Ghana-313$
10.Algeria-295$
www.pulse.com.gh

Top 10 countries in Africa with the highest paying jobs

Africa is often seen as a continent of mass migration and displacement caused by poverty, violent conflict and environmental stress.
www.pulse.com.gh www.pulse.com.gh
 
MK254

MK254

JF-Expert Member
Joined
May 11, 2013
Messages
15,524
Points
2,000
MK254

MK254

JF-Expert Member
Joined May 11, 2013
15,524 2,000
Hii umeokota wapi, maana kwa data zilizopo ni kwamba Tanzania kima cha chini cha mishahara ni mateso mtupu, Tshs 40,000 jameni mtu unaishi vipi hiyo Bongo, umaskini wa kutupwa kabisa huo.

Tanzania namba 43 Afrika kwenye orodha ya mataifa ya Afrika kulingana na kima cha chini cha mshahara huku Kenya ikiwa namba 20.
Mkenya wa chini kabisa anapata Kshs 6,415.55 (Tshs 153,973.2)
worldbestinfo.com

List of Minimum Wage in African Countries, All countries A-Z

Here is the list of minimum wage in African countries. This post covers every detail about all the Minimum Wage in African Countries. We have alphabetic....
worldbestinfo.com
 
ROBERTO 20

ROBERTO 20

JF-Expert Member
Joined
Jul 25, 2017
Messages
3,507
Points
2,000
ROBERTO 20

ROBERTO 20

JF-Expert Member
Joined Jul 25, 2017
3,507 2,000
MK254 said:
Hii umeokota wapi, maana kwa data zilizopo ni kwamba Tanzania kima cha chini cha mishahara ni mateso mtupu, Tshs 40,000 jameni mtu unaishi vipi hiyo Bongo, umaskini wa kutupwa kabisa huo.

Tanzania namba 43 Afrika kwenye orodha ya mataifa ya Afrika kulingana na kima cha chini cha mshahara huku Kenya ikiwa namba 20.
Mkenya wa chini kabisa anapata Kshs 6,415.55 (Tshs 153,973.2)
worldbestinfo.com

List of Minimum Wage in African Countries, All countries A-Z

Here is the list of minimum wage in African countries. This post covers every detail about all the Minimum Wage in African Countries. We have alphabetic....
worldbestinfo.com
Click to expand...
Hahaha hiyo 40,000 unamlipa dada wa kazi ama......Tulie sindano ikuingie umepewa hadi source unaleta ujanjaujanja....
 
game over

game over

JF-Expert Member
Joined
Jan 1, 2016
Messages
5,915
Points
2,000
game over

game over

JF-Expert Member
Joined Jan 1, 2016
5,915 2,000
MK254 said:
Unashangaa nini wakati nimeweka hadi source ya kueleweka, wacha nyie mnaleta blogs uchwara.
Click to expand...
Unachokisema hapo ni kitu tofauti kabisa hakihusiani na Mada, Hapa tunazungumzia Ajira Rasmi,
Eti 40,00”/- yaani hata Vibarua wangu wa shamba nawalipa 5$ ped day plus meal, wewe hiyo umeitoa wapi?
 
USSR

USSR

JF-Expert Member
Joined
Jul 15, 2015
Messages
1,053
Points
2,000
USSR

USSR

JF-Expert Member
Joined Jul 15, 2015
1,053 2,000
MK254 said:
Hii umeokota wapi, maana kwa data zilizopo ni kwamba Tanzania kima cha chini cha mishahara ni mateso mtupu, Tshs 40,000 jameni mtu unaishi vipi hiyo Bongo, umaskini wa kutupwa kabisa huo.

Tanzania namba 43 Afrika kwenye orodha ya mataifa ya Afrika kulingana na kima cha chini cha mshahara huku Kenya ikiwa namba 20.
Mkenya wa chini kabisa anapata Kshs 6,415.55 (Tshs 153,973.2)
worldbestinfo.com

List of Minimum Wage in African Countries, All countries A-Z

Here is the list of minimum wage in African countries. This post covers every detail about all the Minimum Wage in African Countries. We have alphabetic....
worldbestinfo.com
Click to expand...
Kima cha chini hicho umekitoa wapi hawa Dada wazo wanafundisha nursery schools hapa bongo uwaulize

270000 minimum wages in tz angalia websites ya TRA

USSR

Sent using Jamii Forums mobile app
 
Avriel

Avriel

JF-Expert Member
Joined
Jun 25, 2017
Messages
2,464
Points
2,000
Avriel

Avriel

JF-Expert Member
Joined Jun 25, 2017
2,464 2,000
MK254 said:
Hii umeokota wapi, maana kwa data zilizopo ni kwamba Tanzania kima cha chini cha mishahara ni mateso mtupu, Tshs 40,000 jameni mtu unaishi vipi hiyo Bongo, umaskini wa kutupwa kabisa huo.

Tanzania namba 43 Afrika kwenye orodha ya mataifa ya Afrika kulingana na kima cha chini cha mshahara huku Kenya ikiwa namba 20.
Mkenya wa chini kabisa anapata Kshs 6,415.55 (Tshs 153,973.2)
worldbestinfo.com

List of Minimum Wage in African Countries, All countries A-Z

Here is the list of minimum wage in African countries. This post covers every detail about all the Minimum Wage in African Countries. We have alphabetic....
worldbestinfo.com
Click to expand...
Hii mintandao inawadanganya sana, kima cha chini cha mshahara Tanzania sio 40 elfu labda kwa wafanyakazi Wa majumbani .
Ingia website ya Tanzania Revenue Authority ujithibitishie.
 
M

myplusbee

JF-Expert Member
Joined
Jul 8, 2016
Messages
3,328
Points
2,000
M

myplusbee

JF-Expert Member
Joined Jul 8, 2016
3,328 2,000
MK254 said:
Hii umeokota wapi, maana kwa data zilizopo ni kwamba Tanzania kima cha chini cha mishahara ni mateso mtupu, Tshs 40,000 jameni mtu unaishi vipi hiyo Bongo, umaskini wa kutupwa kabisa huo.

Tanzania namba 43 Afrika kwenye orodha ya mataifa ya Afrika kulingana na kima cha chini cha mshahara huku Kenya ikiwa namba 20.
Mkenya wa chini kabisa anapata Kshs 6,415.55 (Tshs 153,973.2)
worldbestinfo.com

List of Minimum Wage in African Countries, All countries A-Z

Here is the list of minimum wage in African countries. This post covers every detail about all the Minimum Wage in African Countries. We have alphabetic....
worldbestinfo.com
Click to expand...
Tafuta Waraka wa Serikali mwaka 2013! Hiyo 40K ni Wafanyakazi wa Ndani, tena kwa Local Employees!
 
M

myplusbee

JF-Expert Member
Joined
Jul 8, 2016
Messages
3,328
Points
2,000
M

myplusbee

JF-Expert Member
Joined Jul 8, 2016
3,328 2,000
Avriel said:
Hii mintandao inawadanganya sana, kima cha chini cha mshahara Tanzania sio 40 elfu labda kwa wafanyakazi Wa majumbani .
Ingia website ya Tanzania Revenue Authority ujithibitishie.
Click to expand...
Sio labda Mkuu, umepatia! Hiyo 40K ni kwa ma-House Girl; kwa mujibu wa Kima Cha Chini ambacho kilitangazwa mwaka 2013.
 
lwiva

lwiva

JF-Expert Member
Joined
Apr 17, 2015
Messages
3,561
Points
2,000
lwiva

lwiva

JF-Expert Member
Joined Apr 17, 2015
3,561 2,000
MK254 said:
Hii umeokota wapi, maana kwa data zilizopo ni kwamba Tanzania kima cha chini cha mishahara ni mateso mtupu, Tshs 40,000 jameni mtu unaishi vipi hiyo Bongo, umaskini wa kutupwa kabisa huo.

Tanzania namba 43 Afrika kwenye orodha ya mataifa ya Afrika kulingana na kima cha chini cha mshahara huku Kenya ikiwa namba 20.
Mkenya wa chini kabisa anapata Kshs 6,415.55 (Tshs 153,973.2)
worldbestinfo.com

List of Minimum Wage in African Countries, All countries A-Z

Here is the list of minimum wage in African countries. This post covers every detail about all the Minimum Wage in African Countries. We have alphabetic....
worldbestinfo.com
Click to expand...
Ujui mfumo wa mishahara tz hiyo sh 50000 ni house girl wa uswazi ndiyo wanalipwa hivyo Kwa serikalini sidhani kama kima cha chini ni chini ya 250000tsh = 12500ksh

Sent using Jamii Forums mobile app
 
M

myplusbee

JF-Expert Member
Joined
Jul 8, 2016
Messages
3,328
Points
2,000
M

myplusbee

JF-Expert Member
Joined Jul 8, 2016
3,328 2,000
MK254 said:
Unashangaa nini wakati nimeweka hadi source ya kueleweka, wacha nyie mnaleta blogs uchwara.
Click to expand...
Unajua maana ya source ya kueleweka wewe?! Yaani pamoja na kwamba dunia ina uchu sana taarifa, lakini ukiangalia Alexa Ranking ya source yako ni:-
Alexa.png

Halafu kwenye About Us wanajigamba:-
Worldbestinfo is one of the world largest general information site.
Click to expand...
One of the world largest info source wakati hata visitors hawana!!!
 
Los técnicos

Los técnicos

JF-Expert Member
Joined
Sep 14, 2014
Messages
1,909
Points
2,000
Los técnicos

Los técnicos

JF-Expert Member
Joined Sep 14, 2014
1,909 2,000
game over said:
Tanzania tops the East Africa on The list of Countries with highest paying Jobs.
1. Libya-1713$
2.Zambia-1482$
3.South Africa-1188$
4.Namibia-753$
5.Mauritius-666$
6.Tanzania-422$
7.Morocco-402$
8.Zimbabwe-352$
9.Ghana-313$
10.Algeria-295$
www.pulse.com.gh

Top 10 countries in Africa with the highest paying jobs

Africa is often seen as a continent of mass migration and displacement caused by poverty, violent conflict and environmental stress.
www.pulse.com.gh www.pulse.com.gh
Click to expand...
Hizo highest paying job ni zipi?

Sent using Jamii Forums mobile app
Hii inamaanisha kuna lowest paying job
 
M

Mbolabilika

JF-Expert Member
Joined
Jul 30, 2019
Messages
353
Points
500
M

Mbolabilika

JF-Expert Member
Joined Jul 30, 2019
353 500
Utakuwa una ugua wewe huyo house girl halipwi 40,000Tsh ndo awe mfanya kazi labda unataka kujua Tanzania kima cha chini laki 3
MK254 said:
Hii umeokota wapi, maana kwa data zilizopo ni kwamba Tanzania kima cha chini cha mishahara ni mateso mtupu, Tshs 40,000 jameni mtu unaishi vipi hiyo Bongo, umaskini wa kutupwa kabisa huo.

Tanzania namba 43 Afrika kwenye orodha ya mataifa ya Afrika kulingana na kima cha chini cha mshahara huku Kenya ikiwa namba 20.
Mkenya wa chini kabisa anapata Kshs 6,415.55 (Tshs 153,973.2)
worldbestinfo.com

List of Minimum Wage in African Countries, All countries A-Z

Here is the list of minimum wage in African countries. This post covers every detail about all the Minimum Wage in African Countries. We have alphabetic....
worldbestinfo.com
Click to expand...
Sent using Jamii Forums mobile app
 
M

Mbolabilika

JF-Expert Member
Joined
Jul 30, 2019
Messages
353
Points
500
M

Mbolabilika

JF-Expert Member
Joined Jul 30, 2019
353 500
MK254 said:
Unashangaa nini wakati nimeweka hadi source ya kueleweka, wacha nyie mnaleta blogs uchwara.
Click to expand...
Hata wachezaji wenu wa mpira wakilala wanaota kuja kuchezea Tanzania ili apate mshahara mnono, uwez kuona hata ckumoja mchezaji wa Tanzania akatamani kuchezea Kenya

Sent using Jamii Forums mobile app
 
MK254

MK254

JF-Expert Member
Joined
May 11, 2013
Messages
15,524
Points
2,000
MK254

MK254

JF-Expert Member
Joined May 11, 2013
15,524 2,000
game over said:
Unachokisema hapo ni kitu tofauti kabisa hakihusiani na Mada, Hapa tunazungumzia Ajira Rasmi,
Eti 40,00”/- yaani hata Vibarua wangu wa shamba nawalipa 5$ ped day plus meal, wewe hiyo umeitoa wapi?
Click to expand...
Serikali yatangaza kima cha chini mishahara ya kisekta
Serikali imetangaza viwango vipya vya chini vya mishahara kisekta ambavyo vinatofautiana kati ya sekta moja na nyingine ambavyo ni kuanzia Sh40,000 hadi Sh400,000 kwa mwezi kuanzia Julai Mosi mwaka huu.
Kwa mujibu wa taarifa iliyotolewa na Msemaji wa Wizara ya Kazi na Ajira, Ridhiwani Wema, watakaolipwa kima kidogo zaidi cha Sh40,000 ni wafanyakazi wa nyumbani ambao wameajiriwa na watu wa kawaida huku wakiishi kwenye nyumba za waajiri wao.
Kwa upande mwingine, katika viwango hivyo, kima kikubwa katika viwango hivyo cha Sh400,000 kitalipwa kwa wafanyakazi wa sekta za mawasiliano zikiwamo kampuni za simu, kampuni za kimataifa za nishati, madini na taasisi za fedha.
www.mwananchi.co.tz

Serikali yatangaza kima cha chini mishahara ya kisekta

Serikali imetangaza viwango vipya vya chini vya mishahara kisekta ambavyo vinatofautiana kati ya sekta moja na nyingine ambavyo ni kuanzia Sh40,000 hadi Sh400,000 kwa mwezi kuanzia Julai Mosi mwaka
www.mwananchi.co.tz www.mwananchi.co.tz
 
danja de genzo

danja de genzo

JF-Expert Member
Joined
Aug 14, 2015
Messages
326
Points
500
danja de genzo

danja de genzo

JF-Expert Member
Joined Aug 14, 2015
326 500
MK254 said:
Serikali yatangaza kima cha chini mishahara ya kisekta
Serikali imetangaza viwango vipya vya chini vya mishahara kisekta ambavyo vinatofautiana kati ya sekta moja na nyingine ambavyo ni kuanzia Sh40,000 hadi Sh400,000 kwa mwezi kuanzia Julai Mosi mwaka huu.
Kwa mujibu wa taarifa iliyotolewa na Msemaji wa Wizara ya Kazi na Ajira, Ridhiwani Wema, watakaolipwa kima kidogo zaidi cha Sh40,000 ni wafanyakazi wa nyumbani ambao wameajiriwa na watu wa kawaida huku wakiishi kwenye nyumba za waajiri wao.
Kwa upande mwingine, katika viwango hivyo, kima kikubwa katika viwango hivyo cha Sh400,000 kitalipwa kwa wafanyakazi wa sekta za mawasiliano zikiwamo kampuni za simu, kampuni za kimataifa za nishati, madini na taasisi za fedha.
www.mwananchi.co.tz

Serikali yatangaza kima cha chini mishahara ya kisekta

Serikali imetangaza viwango vipya vya chini vya mishahara kisekta ambavyo vinatofautiana kati ya sekta moja na nyingine ambavyo ni kuanzia Sh40,000 hadi Sh400,000 kwa mwezi kuanzia Julai Mosi mwaka
www.mwananchi.co.tz www.mwananchi.co.tz
Click to expand...
Mwaka gani hiyo

Sent using Jamii Forums mobile app
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
joto la jiwe Kenya yaomba kuruhusiwa kukopa zaidi ili kulipa Madeni ya nyuma na kulipa mishahara ya wafanyakazi Kenyan News and Politics 28
miss zomboko Sportpesa yawafuta kazi wafanyakazi wake 400 baada ya kusitisha biashara yake Kenya Kenyan News and Politics 10
Witmak255 Mwenye video ya rais Uhuru Kenyatta akiwa anahutubia leo katika siku ya wafanyakazi aweke hapa Kenyan News and Politics 12
Influenza Wafanyakazi nchini Kenya kuanza kukatwa mishahara kusaidia ujenzi wa nyumba Kenyan News and Politics 8
G Uhuru Kenyatta atumia jeshi baada ya mgomo wa wafanyakazi JIA, lakini akitumia Rais Magufuli hapa kwetu ni dikteta! Kenyan News and Politics 112
Similar threads
Kenya yaomba kuruhusiwa kukopa zaidi ili kulipa Madeni ya nyuma na kulipa mishahara ya wafanyakazi
Sportpesa yawafuta kazi wafanyakazi wake 400 baada ya kusitisha biashara yake Kenya
Mwenye video ya rais Uhuru Kenyatta akiwa anahutubia leo katika siku ya wafanyakazi aweke hapa
Wafanyakazi nchini Kenya kuanza kukatwa mishahara kusaidia ujenzi wa nyumba
Uhuru Kenyatta atumia jeshi baada ya mgomo wa wafanyakazi JIA, lakini akitumia Rais Magufuli hapa kwetu ni dikteta!

Forum statistics

Threads 1,368,689
Members 521,993
Posts 33,427,296

FOLLOW US

Top