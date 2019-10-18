Wabongo majizi sio mcchezo, computers zatoweka kwenye ofisi ya DPP

Police investigating mysterious disappearance of computers in The Tanzania Police Force are investigating the mysterious disappearance of computers from the office of the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP).

Yaani tarakishi kuibiwa kwenye ofisi ya Mkurugenzi wa Mashtaka kizembe hivi inaonyesha wenzetu wako bado sana kwenye vita dhidi ya ufisadi, ofisi muhimu hivyo haina hata CCTV au vipi...ukizingatia ndio kipindi hiki wanachapisha mapicha kwenye mitandao ya kijamii inayoonyesha watuhumiwa wa ufisadi wakipokeza vifurushi vya hela hivi hivi bila kutumia benkiDar es Salaam. The Tanzania Police Force are investigating the mysterious disappearance of computers from the office of the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP).The incident comes at a time when the DPP’s office is scrutinizing several plea-bargaining letters submitted by various economic crimes suspects.Dar es Salaam Special Zones Commander Lazaro Mambosasa confirmed to the press, saying that the police were investigating the incident.