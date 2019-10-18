Wabongo majizi sio mcchezo, computers zatoweka kwenye ofisi ya DPP

Yaani tarakishi kuibiwa kwenye ofisi ya Mkurugenzi wa Mashtaka kizembe hivi inaonyesha wenzetu wako bado sana kwenye vita dhidi ya ufisadi, ofisi muhimu hivyo haina hata CCTV au vipi...ukizingatia ndio kipindi hiki wanachapisha mapicha kwenye mitandao ya kijamii inayoonyesha watuhumiwa wa ufisadi wakipokeza vifurushi vya hela hivi hivi bila kutumia benki


Dar es Salaam. The Tanzania Police Force are investigating the mysterious disappearance of computers from the office of the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP).
The incident comes at a time when the DPP’s office is scrutinizing several plea-bargaining letters submitted by various economic crimes suspects.
Dar es Salaam Special Zones Commander Lazaro Mambosasa confirmed to the press, saying that the police were investigating the incident.
The Tanzania Police Force are investigating the mysterious disappearance of computers from the office of the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP).
huo tunaita wizi wa kijinga..
Mkuu unaforce tufanane sana na Kenya, Tupo kwenye vita ya kurudisha Mali za wananchi zilizoibiwa kwa ukwepaji kodi na ufisadi, takirban zaidi ya tsh 300bil zinarudishwa chini ya office ya DPP, hapo na hili jambo Kenya hamuwezi na hamtaweza hata malaika washuke toka mbinguni, sababu watu wote ni wabinafsi, walafi na hakuna hata mmoja mwenye huruma na nchi yake. Kama Sasa nchi imeshauzwa chini ya uhuru na mkenya anakuja atauza watu ndicho kilichobaki
 
Hatuwezi hivyo kwa sababu huko mliko tulishatoka miaka 20 iliyopita kipindi tulipokua chini ya katiba mbovu, ambayo ilimpa rais uwezo wa kuingilia mhimili wa sheria na mahakama.
Leo hii taasisi za kikatiba zinafanya kazi zenyewe, watu wanakamatwa, mali ya wizi inarejeshwa na nchi yetu inapiga hatua kiuchumi kwa kasi, sasa hivi pengo la kiuchumi baina yetu na nyie limeongezeka mpaka tunaelekea kuwa mara mbili yenu ilhali kainchi ketu kadogo, nusu yake kame tupu.
 
