Vyuma vinazidi kukaza, Jumia waihama Bongo

Dah! Kuna mataifa Afrika hii ili utoke inabidi utumie nguvu sana, ni mfupa uliomshinda hata fisi, maana mpaka Jumia 'Amazon of Africa' wanashindwa na kufungasha.
JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) – Online retailer Jumia Technologies, often called “the Amazon of Africa,” has closed its e-commerce business in Tanzania, it said in a statement on Thursday, less than two weeks after shutting down in Cameroon.

“As part of our ongoing portfolio optimisation effort, Jumia has come to the difficult decision to cease our operations in Tanzania effective on November 27,” the company said in a statement.

www.cnbcafrica.com

