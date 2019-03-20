Viwango vya furaha duniani: Tanzania yashika nafasi ya 153 kati ya 156

- Joined
Hii ni ripoti ya 7 tangu ripoti hizi zianze kuchaposhwa mwaka 2012 na Umoja wa Mataifa(UN)
Mwaka huu utafiti uliegemea kuangalia firaha na jamii. Namna gani kume kuwa na mabadiliko ya furaha katika kipindi cha miaka tofauti tofauti
Teknolojia ya mawasiliano, utawala na maisha ya jamii yamechangia kwa kiwango kikubwa katika kuandaa ripoto hii
Ripoti imezingatia muingiliano wa watu katika maisha ya kila siku katika maeneo ya kazi na shuleni
ISOME au IPAKUE ripoti hapa World Happiness Report 2019
Soma Habari hii ya CNN: https://edition.cnn.com/travel/article/worlds-happiest-countries-united-nations-2019/index.html
======
This is the 7th World Happiness Report. The first was released in April 2012 in support of a UN High level meeting on “Wellbeing and Happiness: Defining a New Economic Paradigm”.
That report presented the available global data on national happiness and reviewed related evidence from the emerging science of happiness, showing that the quality of people’s lives can be coherently, reliably, and validly assessed by a variety of subjective well-being measures, collectively referred to then and in subsequent reports as “happiness.”
Each report includes updated evaluations and a range of commissioned chapters on special topics digging deeper into the science of well-being, and on happiness in specific countries and regions. Often there is a central theme.
Pia imeangaliwa This year we focus on happiness and community: how happiness has been changing over the past dozen years, and how information technology, governance and social norms influence communities.
The world is a rapidly changing place. Among the fastest changing aspects are those relating to how people communicate and interact with each other, whether in their schools and workplaces, their neighbourhoods, or in far-flung parts of the world.
In last year’s report, we studied migration as one important source of global change, finding that each country’s life circumstances, including the social context and political institutions were such important sources of happiness that the international ranking of migrant happiness was almost identical to that of the native born.
This evidence made a powerful case that the large international differences in life evaluations are driven by the differences in how people connect with each other and with their shared institutions and social norms.
======
