Viwango vya furaha duniani: Tanzania yashika nafasi ya 153 kati ya 156


Hii ni ripoti ya 7 tangu ripoti hizi zianze kuchaposhwa mwaka 2012 na Umoja wa Mataifa(UN)

Mwaka huu utafiti uliegemea kuangalia firaha na jamii. Namna gani kume kuwa na mabadiliko ya furaha katika kipindi cha miaka tofauti tofauti

Teknolojia ya mawasiliano, utawala na maisha ya jamii yamechangia kwa kiwango kikubwa katika kuandaa ripoto hii

Ripoti imezingatia muingiliano wa watu katika maisha ya kila siku katika maeneo ya kazi na shuleni

ISOME au IPAKUE ripoti hapa World Happiness Report 2019

Soma Habari hii ya CNN: https://edition.cnn.com/travel/article/worlds-happiest-countries-united-nations-2019/index.html

======
This is the 7th World Happiness Report. The first was released in April 2012 in support of a UN High level meeting on “Wellbeing and Happiness: Defining a New Economic Paradigm”.

That report presented the available global data on national happiness and reviewed related evidence from the emerging science of happiness, showing that the quality of people’s lives can be coherently, reliably, and validly assessed by a variety of subjective well-being measures, collectively referred to then and in subsequent reports as “happiness.”

Each report includes updated evaluations and a range of commissioned chapters on special topics digging deeper into the science of well-being, and on happiness in specific countries and regions. Often there is a central theme.

Pia imeangaliwa This year we focus on happiness and community: how happiness has been changing over the past dozen years, and how information technology, governance and social norms influence communities.

The world is a rapidly changing place. Among the fastest changing aspects are those relating to how people communicate and interact with each other, whether in their schools and workplaces, their neighbourhoods, or in far-flung parts of the world.

In last year’s report, we studied migration as one important source of global change, finding that each country’s life circumstances, including the social context and political institutions were such important sources of happiness that the international ranking of migrant happiness was almost identical to that of the native born.

This evidence made a powerful case that the large international differences in life evaluations are driven by the differences in how people connect with each other and with their shared institutions and social norms.

img-20190320-wa0027-jpg.1049895
 
Hiyo ripoti ina uhalisia kweli!! Yaani nchi yetu ni kisiwa cha amani duniani na tuna kila aina ya utajiri wa mali asilia halafu tuonekane mkiani tena juu kidogo tu ya nchi zinazoandamwa na vita?

Ila inawezekana maana kwa namna vyuma vilivyokazwa awamu hii, ni wanasiasa tu na makundi machache kwenye jamii yatakuwa yanaishi kwa furaha.
 
img-20190320-wa0011-jpg.1049955


Tanzania imeshika nafasi ya 153 katika orodha ya nchi 156 zenye furaha zaidi. Uorodheshaji wa nchi hizo umezingatia uwezo wa kiuchumi, umri wa kuishi, huduma za kijamii na uhuru wa kufanya machaguzi katika maisha. Finland inaongoza duniani, huku Sudan Kusini ikiwa ya mwisho.
fb_img_1553092394075-jpg.1049958
fb_img_1553092394075-jpg.1049958
 
MKWEPA KODI said:
Ni sababu ya kichaa wetu sasa tutapataje furaha
Click to expand...
Jamani jamani hebu tuweni wakweli Congo somalia Iraq Libya Nigeria Burundi Myanmar Israel Uganda Africa ya Kati Mali mtu unaweza ukawa na furaha ipi?ili hali unaishi kwa hofu muda wowote waasi na magaidi wanakinukisha kutakuwa na furaha gani
 
Hizo ripoti zina lengo zaidi ya kutoa taarifa.
Sikubaliani mara nyingi na ripoti za Mataifa makubwa na hata taasisi kubwa Duniani kuhusu Nchi zinazoendelea.
 
