Vipi pesa madafu - Kenyan shilling now rallies to an 8-month high

kes-100-kenyan-shillings-2.jpg


The shilling has strengthened to an eight-month high against the dollar, boosted by remittances from Kenyans abroad amid lower dollar demand by importers ahead of the festive period.

Commercial banks exchanged the shilling in the interbank market at 100.60/80 to the dollar in Friday’s trading, or an average of 100.70, the lowest rate since early April.

The shilling had opened the week trading at 101.67 to the dollar and went below the 101 level for the first time since the first week of May on Wednesday before making further gains at the end of the week.

Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) in the meantime cited a square market in sitting out the market on Thursday and Friday, indicating that the latest round of gains has not been driven by liquidity issues.

Traders said the demand for dollars from importers has waned as most businesses break for the Christmas period, with traded volumes also starting to go down.

At the same time, many Kenyans abroad are sending money home to relatives for the festivities, and also in preparation for the return to school in January.

December has traditionally seen the highest volumes of remittances over the years, save for 2018 and 2019 when June has seen a spike due to the tax amnesty deadlines on those repatriating assets stashed abroad.

Underlying market conditions have favoured the strengthening of the shilling, especially the narrowing current account deficit to 4.1 percent in the 12-months to October from five percent in December 2018 due to lower imports.

In the November market perceptions survey, banks and businesses told the CBK they expected the shilling to strengthen in the run-up to the end of the year, citing adequate forex reserves at CBK, strong diaspora remittances, the resilient performance of exports and reduced demand for imports.

In September only 12 per cent of lenders predicted that the shilling would strengthen but in November, 40.5 per cent were convinced of a stronger shilling.

Source: Business Daily
 
Naona umeamua kuwachokonoa na picha za noti ambazo hawajaziona kwenye sarafu yao ya madafu. Ndio hii nyingine.
Nasikia jirani zetu wana mpango wa kuchomoa coin ya 500Tzshs na noti mpya ya 50,000Tzs ndio mahouse girl wawe wanalipwa na noti moja mwisho wa mwezi badala ya noti kama hizi tano.
 
pingli-nywee said:
Naona umeamua kuwachokonoa na picha za noti ambazo hawajaziona kwenye sarafu yao ya madafu. Ndio hii nyingine.
Nasikia jirani zetu wana mpango wa kuchomoa coin ya 500Tzshs na noti mpya ya 50,000Tzs ndio mahouse girl wawe wanalipwa na noti moja mwisho wa mwezi badala ya na noti kama hizi tano.
Kusambaza habari za kusikia sikia huwa ni tabia za kina dada.

Sent using Jamii Forums mobile app
 
pingli-nywee said:
Naona umeamua kuwachokonoa na picha za noti ambazo hawajaziona kwenye sarafu yao ya madafu. Ndio hii nyingine.
Nasikia jirani zetu wana mpango wa kuchomoa coin ya 500Tzshs na noti mpya ya 50,000Tzs ndio mahouse girl wawe wanalipwa na noti moja mwisho wa mwezi badala ya na noti kama hizi tano.
Noma sana yaani mtu aliye kwenye kima cha chini cha mshahara anapewa noti moja tu na kwenda zake, ila sasa hiyo elfu hamsini italeta mtafaruku maana hata hiyo 10,000 kuna sehemu ukiitumia wanakosa chenji inabidi mvutano.
Yaani kuwa milionea Bongo ni kazi rahisi sana, nakumbuka mara yangu ya kwanza Tanzania nilipewa milioni tano kwa mpigo mmoja tena mezani zikawekwa nikahisi ukichaa, kwenda kuzibadilisha na za Kenya nilibaki hoi, tena nilikasirika kishenzi, yaani zilinywea zote nikawa na sijui laki mbili na makumi ya elfu kadhaa za Kenya.
Tangu hiyo siku kila nikipewa milioni kadhaa nilikua sikimbilii kubadilisha, nazuga nazo kwanza nijione na manoti bilionea.
 
MK254 said:
Noma sana yaani mtu aliye kwenye kima cha chini cha mshahara anapewa noti moja tu na kwenda zake, ila sasa hiyo elfu hamsini italeta mtafaruku maana hata hiyo 10,000 kuna sehemu ukiitumia wanakosa chenji inabidi mvutano.
Yaani kuwa milionea Bongo ni kazi rahisi sana, nakumbuka mara yangu ya kwanza Tanzania nilipewa milioni tano kwa mpigo mmoja tena mezani zikawekwa nikahisi ukichaa, kwenda kuzibadilisha na za Kenya nilibaki hoi, tena nilikasirika kishenzi, yaani zilinywea zote nikawa na sijui laki mbili na makumi ya elfu kadhaa za Kenya.
Tangu hiyo siku kila nikipewa milioni kadhaa nilikua sikimbilii kubadilisha, nazuga nazo kwanza nijione na manoti bilionea.
nugu,unatumia muda gani kuitafuta hiyo elfu moja ambayo ni sawa na shilingi 23000??kama unatumia nguvu kidogo yafaa usikitike sio kufurahi,ila kama unakaza as ninavyokaza kuitafuta hiyo 23k basi tuliza kitambi.maana inawezekana siku zote tunabishana na kuku za kufuga humu.

show moja ya churchill ni shilingi elfu 1000 ya kenya,ambayo ni sawia 23000 za kibongo,ambazo pia watu hutozwa hizo huku kwa show moja.

maana unasema ulilipwa laki mbili,ukasahau rent ya nyumba bora ya kuishi kenya ni 60kksh.unafikiri vibaya.

Sent using Jamii Forums mobile app
 
Joined May 11, 2013
15,570 2,000
mkorinto said:
nugu,unatumia muda gani kuitafuta hiyo elfu moja ambayo ni sawa na shilingi 23000??kama unatumia nguvu kidogo yafaa usikitike sio kufurahi,ila kama unakaza as ninavyokaza kuitafuta hiyo 23k basi tuliza kitambi.maana inawezekana siku zote tunabishana na kuku za kufuga humu.

show moja ya churchill ni shilingi elfu 1000 ya kenya,ambayo ni sawia 23000 za kibongo,ambazo pia watu hutozwa hizo huku kwa show moja.

maana unasema ulilipwa laki mbili,ukasahau rent ya nyumba bora ya kuishi kenya ni 60kksh.unafikiri vibaya.

Sent using Jamii Forums mobile app
Duh! Tuliza hamaki kisha usome ulichokiandika, totally incoherent yaani sijui hata kama mweyewe umeelewa umeandika nini.
Hapa nazungumza kuhusu neno milionea, yaani Bongo kushika mamilioni ya hela kazi rahisi sana maana hela yenu madafu, sema sasa ukitia kapuni milioni tano ukija kuzibadilisha na za Kenya kama wewe sio mzoefu wa hayo madafu yenu utalia sana.

Mkenya akiwa mgeni kwenu huchanganykiwa, unakula msosi hotelini unapewa bill ya 8,000 Tshs, kwanza mara ya kwanza sikujua nyie hutumia vifurushi kuunga ndio mpige simu, nilidhani kama kwetu hapa unakwangua kadi na kujaza muda wa maongezi bila haja ya hatua za kuunga kwenye vifurushi, sijasahau siku ya kwanza nilipiga simu 20,000 zikaliwa kwa maongezi ya dakika chache, ilibidi mlinzi hotelini anielekeze.
 
MK254 said:
Duh! Tuliza hamaki kisha usome ulichokiandika, totally incoherent yaani sijui hata kama mweyewe umeelewa umeandika nini.
Hapa nazungumza kuhusu neno milionea, yaani Bongo kushika mamilioni ya hela kazi rahisi sana maana hela yenu madafu, sema sasa ukitia kapuni milioni tano ukija kuzibadilisha na za Kenya kama wewe sio mzoefu wa hayo madafu yenu utalia sana.

Mkenya akiwa mgeni kwenu huchanganykiwa, unakula msosi hotelini unapewa bill ya 8,000 Tshs, kwanza mara ya kwanza sikujua nyie hutumia vifurushi kuunga ndio mpige simu, nilidhani kama kwetu hapa unakwangua kadi na kujaza muda wa maongezi bila haja ya hatua za kuunga kwenye vifurushi, sijasahau siku ya kwanza nilipiga simu 20,000 zikaliwa kwa maongezi ya dakika chache, ilibidi mlinzi hotelini anielekeze.
ungekuwa mtulivu ungeelewa namaanisha kitu gani.lakini kama ulivyosema hoja yako ni mtu kuitwa millionea.

unasema ulilipwa laki mbili za kenya baada ya kuibadili millioni nne ya tz, ukaamua kunywea zote kwa hasira,pombe za laki mbili kenya.blaza kwanini unakuwa na utani kwenye mambo serious?hiyo laki mbili ya kenya kuishika ni swala zito sana kama aliyeshika million nne huku,ambaye sio millionea kiuhakisia kama unavyotaka tuamini bali kimaandishi.

Sent using Jamii Forums mobile app
 
MK254 said:
Noma sana yaani mtu aliye kwenye kima cha chini cha mshahara anapewa noti moja tu na kwenda zake, ila sasa hiyo elfu hamsini italeta mtafaruku maana hata hiyo 10,000 kuna sehemu ukiitumia wanakosa chenji inabidi mvutano.
Yaani kuwa milionea Bongo ni kazi rahisi sana, nakumbuka mara yangu ya kwanza Tanzania nilipewa milioni tano kwa mpigo mmoja tena mezani zikawekwa nikahisi ukichaa, kwenda kuzibadilisha na za Kenya nilibaki hoi, tena nilikasirika kishenzi, yaani zilinywea zote nikawa na sijui laki mbili na makumi ya elfu kadhaa za Kenya.
Tangu hiyo siku kila nikipewa milioni kadhaa nilikua sikimbilii kubadilisha, nazuga nazo kwanza nijione na manoti bilionea.
Zimbabwe kuna matrilionea almost nchi nzima.

Akili za githeri hizo.

Sent using Jamii Forums mobile app
 
MK254 said:
Hivi ulishapiga hesabu Dollar na hela ya uarabuni ipi inathamani?? Na ipi iko strong? Kwetu dollar ni kama 2300 na ya uarabuni ni hadi 6000 halafu pima hapo utaelewa ninacho kisema

Sent using Jamii Forums mobile app
 
diamond d said:
Hivi ulishapiga hesabu Dollar na hela ya uarabuni ipi inathamani?? Na ipi iko strong? Kwetu dollar ni kama 2300 na ya uarabuni ni hadi 6000 halafu pima hapo utaelewa ninacho kisema

Sent using Jamii Forums mobile app
Hela ipi ya Uarabuni maana dinar naifahamu inaendana na dollar bega kwa bega, anyway sitashangaa kama na nye mnataka mfanane na waarabu maana hata Darisalama jina la kiarabu, mumekaa kiarabu arabu hivi.
 
Oii said:
Kusambaza habari za kusikia sikia huwa ni tabia za kina dada.
Sent using Jamii Forums mobile app
Habari zote chini ya jua huwa ni za kusikia, na ukizisoma jua ya kwamba aliyeziandika alisikia. Alafu kucatch mafeelings kwasababu ya utani huwa ni tabia ya kina dada wajawazito.
 
MK254 said:
Noma sana yaani mtu aliye kwenye kima cha chini cha mshahara anapewa noti moja tu na kwenda zake, ila sasa hiyo elfu hamsini italeta mtafaruku maana hata hiyo 10,000 kuna sehemu ukiitumia wanakosa chenji inabidi mvutano.
Yaani kuwa milionea Bongo ni kazi rahisi sana, nakumbuka mara yangu ya kwanza Tanzania nilipewa milioni tano kwa mpigo mmoja tena mezani zikawekwa nikahisi ukichaa, kwenda kuzibadilisha na za Kenya nilibaki hoi, tena nilikasirika kishenzi, yaani zilinywea zote nikawa na sijui laki mbili na makumi ya elfu kadhaa za Kenya.
Tangu hiyo siku kila nikipewa milioni kadhaa nilikua sikimbilii kubadilisha, nazuga nazo kwanza nijione na manoti bilionea.
Kumbe ndiyo maana nilikuwa natilia shaka uwezo wako wa kufikiri. Yaani mtu unafanya international or a cross border trade halafu hujui the relationship between the currencies which you are dealing with. Nimekushangaa sana, yaani ukachukua TZS 5mio, halafu baadaye ukakasirika. Mbavu zangu mayoo. Yaani umekuja Tanzania hujui hata sarafu zinahusianaje. Endelea na hiyo biashara yako ya mitumba.
😀🤣😛😝
 
diamond d said:
Hivi ulishapiga hesabu Dollar na hela ya uarabuni ipi inathamani?? Na ipi iko strong? Kwetu dollar ni kama 2300 na ya uarabuni ni hadi 6000 halafu pima hapo utaelewa ninacho kisema

Sent using Jamii Forums mobile app
Bro that is the international finance, a very sophisticated and technical part in finance which these kibera guys cannot decipher.
 
eliakeem said:
Kumbe ndiyo maana nilikuwa natilia shaka uwezo wako wa kufikiri. Yaani mtu unafanya international or a cross border trade halafu hujui the relationship between the currencies which you are dealing with. Nimekushangaa sana, yaani ukachukua TZS 5mio, halafu baadaye ukakasirika. Mbavu zangu mayoo. Yaani umekuja Tanzania hujui hata sarafu zinahusianaje. Endelea na hiyo biashara yako ya mitumba.
😀🤣😛😝
Unapovuka mpaka huwa tunabadilisha hela pale, hivyo sio kwamba sikua nimejua hela zenu ni madafu, tayari nilikua nimeona zilivyo ovyoo hapo hapo mpakani, sema kukabidhiwa milioni tano nilichanganyikwa kiaina maana ndio ilikua mara yangu ya kwanza mtu kunipa milioni tano kihivi hivi tu kama pesa ya mboga.
 
MK254 said:
Unapovuka mpaka huwa tunabadilisha hela pale, hivyo sio kwamba sikua nimejua hela zenu ni madafu, tayari nilikua nimeona zilivyo ovyoo hapo hapo mpakani, sema kukabidhiwa milioni tano nilichanganyikwa kiaina maana ndio ilikua mara yangu ya kwanza mtu kunipa milioni tano kihivi hivi tu kama pesa ya mboga.
Bado you are not sophisticated enough to handle the international business. What if I hire you for international projects to prepare the international capital budgeting, which you have to use exchange, interest, inflation rates etc, think after seeing those figures you will faint. Anyways these are advanced concepts for you, wee endelea na biashara yako ya mitumba.
 
eliakeem said:
Bado you are not sophisticated enough to handle the international business. What if I hire you for international projects to prepare the international capital budgeting, which you have to use exchange, interest, inflation rates etc, think after seeing those figures you will faint. Anyways these are advanced concepts for you, wee endelea na biashara yako ya mitumba.
Hapa nazungumza kuhusu experience ya kitambo na ndio maana nikasema mara yangu ya kwanza Bongo, halafu suala la international business huna cha kunifunza kwa copy pasting words kama ilivyo kawaida yako. Kwa taarifa zako I make a living engaging internationally, angalia sana posts zangu huwa kuanzia midnight maana ndio kazi zangu huanza muda kwa sababu ndio muda muafaka wa wadau.
 
