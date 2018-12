Gwizzy said: Good job Mr. President....Though I think the media was a bit soft on him....maybe a similar session with the so called Political analysts .... The ngunyis, mutulas, kutunys etc.... Click to expand...

Yeah to some point I felt that too, I had some questions that are still burning in my mind, wish someone asked them. The interviewers were too preoccupied with 2022 politics leaving behind some very pertinent and current issues. Also they didn't seem to have researched well beforehand, the president himself had to correct them on several instances.I wish journalists can learn to read, research and prepare deep, incisive and insightful queries based on issues right at the heart of the nation.But anyway, it was somehow balanced and only so much can be achieved within one hour.