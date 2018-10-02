Uwezo wa Kufikiri kwa Mwanadamu Umepungua au Umeongezeka?

angalia post#2, nami naongezea, kwa wazungu umepanda sana tena sana! Kwa waafrika akina Propesas Lipumba, Bana, Kitila, nani huyu wa sheria (kabudi) umepungau tena sana,,,,.....
Wazungu angalia unavyopanda: These are very complex immunological studies...by Professors, sio hawa njaa pumbavu
Nobel Prize in Medicine 2018 honours ‘landmark’ cancer therapy
US and Japanese immunologists’ protein studies recognised as major advancement in treatment of incurable cancers
The work, by Professor James P Allison from the US and Professor Tasuku Honjo
from Japan, has led to treatments for advanced, deadly skin cancer.
