Uwezo wa Kufikiri kwa Mwanadamu Umepungua au Umeongezeka?


Swali hili ni dogo sana Ila ni kubwa! Naombeni Majibu yenu. Uwezo wa Binadamu wa Kufikiri Umepungua Au Umeongezeka miaka Hii? Kifupi wapi walio Bora kwenye kufikiri kati ya Ancestors na kizazi hiki.
 
Mimi nafikiri uwezo umeongezeka maradufu! Kuna raia Sasa Hivi wana Speed Ya kufikiri kuliko hata Calculator! najua wengi hawawezi kuniamini hapa ila onja mashindano haya yayowakutanisha watoto mabingwa wa kufikiri! GENIUS JUNIOR! Wazee wa Zamani akili zao zilikuwa zimeganda kabisa! kwa kiasi kikubwa binadamu wameanza kuamka kwenye miaka ya 1700s nadhani sababu za kimazingira zilichangia.
 
Swali lako halijitoshelezi kupata majibu stahiki mkuu,.uliza vizuri tafadhali,.
 
Uwezo umeongezeka Ndo maana Binadamu wameweza kufanya mambo makubwa katika Texh Miaka ya karibuni
 
huyo Dogo kama kameza Calculator! Hapana aiseee
 
Hebu fafanua mkuu
 
angalia post#2, nami naongezea, kwa wazungu umepanda sana tena sana! Kwa waafrika akina Propesas Lipumba, Bana, Kitila, nani huyu wa sheria (kabudi) umepungau tena sana,,,,.....
Wazungu angalia unavyopanda: These are very complex immunological studies...by Professors, sio hawa njaa pumbavu
Nobel Prize in Medicine 2018 honours ‘landmark’ cancer therapy

US and Japanese immunologists’ protein studies recognised as major advancement in treatment of incurable cancers
The work, by Professor James P Allison from the US and Professor Tasuku Honjo from Japan, has led to treatments for advanced, deadly skin cancer.
matukio ya kuvuja mitihani ni ya kawaida sana...tatizo nani ayaexpose !! maofisa wengi ngazi za chini wanataka watu wao wafaulu !!!
 
Uko sawa mkuu
 
Wazee wa zamani ya mwaka gani mkuu ambao akili zilikua zimeganda? Vipi kuhusu wazee wale walojenga mapiramidi huko Misri, akili zao zilikua zimeganda?
 
Kwa mtizamo wangu naona kama umepugua sana mimi naamini baadhi ya magonjwa ambaye yanaisumbua dunia ya sasa yangetokea enzi ya kina Isack Newton wangeshayafutilia mbali.
 
