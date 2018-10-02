Uwezo wa Kufikiri kwa Mwanadamu Umepungua au Umeongezeka?

kiraza said: Swali hili ni dogo sana Ila ni kubwa! Naombeni Majibu yenu. Uwezo wa Binadamu wa Kufikiri Umepungua Au Umeongezeka miaka Hii? Click to expand...

Nobel Prize in Medicine 2018 honours ‘landmark’ cancer therapy

Professor James P Allison from the US and Professor Tasuku Honjo

angalia post#2, nami naongezea, kwa wazungu umepanda sana tena sana! Kwa waafrika akina Propesas Lipumba, Bana, Kitila, nani huyu wa sheria (kabudi) umepungau tena sana,,,,.....Wazungu angalia unavyopanda: These are very complex immunological studies...by Professors, sio hawa njaa pumbavuUS and Japanese immunologists’ protein studies recognised as major advancement in treatment of incurable cancersThe work, byfrom Japan, has led to treatments for advanced, deadly skin cancer.