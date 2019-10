Uturuki waanza mashambulizi Kaskazini Mashariki mwa Syria

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan says his country's military has begun a long-planned incursion into northern Syria to take out Kurdish forces branded by Ankara as terrorists, but viewed by much of the West as key partners in the fight against Islamic State



The military operation began Wednesday, days after a surprise White House announcement that U.S. forces would withdraw from the region.



President Donald Trump is continuing to defend his decision, amid widespread criticism, saying the "stupid endless wars for us are ending!"



"Fighting between various groups that has been going on for hundreds of years. USA should never have been in Middle East. Moved our 50 soldiers out. Turkey MUST take over captured ISIS fighters that Europe refused to have returned. The stupid endless wars, for us, are ending!," Trump said Wednesday, in a series of tweets on the matter.



The U.S. announcement of a troop pullout from northern Syria, paving the way for the Turkish military operationagainst a Kurdish militia in the area, has been widely criticized by both Democrats and Republicans. Lawmakers have said the U.S. would be abandoning Syrian Kurds who had fought the Islamic State terror group alongside U.S. troops.



