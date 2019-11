UTAPELI WA FOREX: Francisco Magnetics adaiwa kuhama nchi, anadaiwa pesa nyingi. Polisi wamsaka!

Kuna watu kitu kimoja wanashindwa kuelewa....



Forex ni sort of gambling hence its unpredictable na haina uhakika (hapa hakuna long term guarantee ya kutengeneza pesa husasan kwa day trader wa kawaida upo against institutions, banks n.k. zenye automatic softwares ambazo zipo already programmed to act in any way possible in micro seconds kwenye any signal...)



Selling information Books na Systems is guaranteed money haina risks wengi so called winners wana vitabu na systems wanazouza kwahio ni easy money in the Bank... na ili kuvutia watu unakuta wana-lifestlye kubwa (its recruiting business)



Gambling with other peoples money is win win.., no risk (nina uhakika jamaa angekuwa mjanja hata angesema kuna 99% chance of winning kwa bahati mbaya akiliwa huwezi kumshika) atasema hio ni one percent has happened...., na kama aliguarantee winnings hapo ndio mwanzo wa Utapeli.....





Kwa kuondoka nawaacha na hii extract...





How Hedge Funds makes their Money....



Hedge fund makes money by charging a Management Fee and a Performance Fee. While these fees differ by fund, they typically run 2% and 20% of assets under management.



Management Fees: This fee is calculated as a percentage of assets under management. Typically this equates to 2% but can range from 1% to 4% depending on the fund. These fees are generally paid monthly or quarterly and help pay overhead and daily expenses of running the hedge fund.



Performance Fees: This fee is calculated as a percentage of the funds profits. This is an incentive fee: if the fund makes money they will get paid, if not they won’t. This incentive fee motives the fund to generate excess returns. These fees are generally used to pay employee bonuses and reward a hard working staff.



A high water mark helps to protect investors in a scenario where the fund starts to lose money. This is a loss carry foward provision that will only be revered if the fund makes back those losses. Assuming a Hedge Fund is $100 million charges standard 2/20% fees and generates 10% annual returns, how much money will the fund make? The fund would return $4 million in annual fees: Management fee of $2 million plus a $2 million Performance fee ($100mn x 10% x 20%).



Easy Money with no Risk..., (Yaani Risk yote ni ya Mwenye pesa)