Utajiri wa Nairobi ni zadi ya mara mbili ya Dar, komeni kuviringanisha maana haviendani, Nairobi pekee yake ni Kama Tanzania yote

Over the past decade, 19,000 Africans have become dollar millionaires. Africa's combined wealth has grown by 13% - 3% just in the last year alone. The combined individual wealth of all Africans is $2.3 trillion today – by the end of 2027, it will have increased by a third to $3.1 trillion. Clearly, it's boom time in Africa.This map offers a revealing perspective on the wealth of the continent. The African subsoil may be resource-rich in many places, but as elsewhere in the world, it's in the great urban centres that money accumulates. And people too: by 2100, 13 of the world's 20 biggest megacities will be in Africa.South Africa still boasts the main concentration of wealth in Africa, but no longer the only one.Image: Visual CapitalistAnd this overview of Africa's richest cities, based on the The AfrAsia Bank Africa Wealth Report 2018 , indicates where clusters of wealthy cities are developing across the continent, as well as showing a few more isolated locations of money aggregation.