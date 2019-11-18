Utajiri wa Nairobi ni zadi ya mara mbili ya Dar, komeni kuviringanisha maana haviendani, Nairobi pekee yake ni Kama Tanzania yote

MK254

MK254

JF-Expert Member
Joined
May 11, 2013
Messages
15,291
Points
2,000
MK254

MK254

JF-Expert Member
Joined May 11, 2013
15,291 2,000


  • The wealth of Africans is projected to grow by a third over the next decade
  • The continent's wealth is agglomerating in a number of urban clusters, in the south, east and west
  • Wealth is collected in a few other places - isolated capitals and mini-clusters stretching from Morocco down to Angola
Over the past decade, 19,000 Africans have become dollar millionaires. Africa's combined wealth has grown by 13% - 3% just in the last year alone. The combined individual wealth of all Africans is $2.3 trillion today – by the end of 2027, it will have increased by a third to $3.1 trillion. Clearly, it's boom time in Africa.

This map offers a revealing perspective on the wealth of the continent. The African subsoil may be resource-rich in many places, but as elsewhere in the world, it's in the great urban centres that money accumulates. And people too: by 2100, 13 of the world's 20 biggest megacities will be in Africa.

South Africa still boasts the main concentration of wealth in Africa, but no longer the only one.Image: Visual Capitalist

And this overview of Africa's richest cities, based on the The AfrAsia Bank Africa Wealth Report 2018, indicates where clusters of wealthy cities are developing across the continent, as well as showing a few more isolated locations of money aggregation.

bigthink.com

These cities are the hubs of Africa’s economic boom

South Africa is no longer the only place on the continent that has urban wealth clusters
bigthink.com bigthink.com
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
Kevin85ify Afrexim seeks financial analysts in Nairobi for head office Kenyan News and Politics 0
Zigi Rizla Nairobi tops region with 5 times the number of skyscrapers as DAR es Salaam Kenyan News and Politics 31
Kafrican Utajiri wa watu Binafsi EA, Majirani wanajarubi kweli lakini bado Kenyan News and Politics 23
REDEEMER. Tanzania yagundua utajiri mwingine mpya mkubwa na wataalam Kenyan News and Politics 33
MK254 Utajiri wa nchi za Afrika kwa mgawanyo wa raia (per capita) Kenyan News and Politics 42
Similar threads
Afrexim seeks financial analysts in Nairobi for head office
Nairobi tops region with 5 times the number of skyscrapers as DAR es Salaam
Utajiri wa watu Binafsi EA, Majirani wanajarubi kweli lakini bado
Tanzania yagundua utajiri mwingine mpya mkubwa na wataalam
Utajiri wa nchi za Afrika kwa mgawanyo wa raia (per capita)

Forum statistics

Threads 1,355,856
Members 518,781
Posts 33,121,508

FOLLOW US

Top