Hii hapa ni kwa mujibu wa utafiti uliofanywa na shirika la Umoja wa mataifa, utafiti unaonyesha mataifa kumi ambapo raia wake japo hucheka cheka na kuonyesha nyuso za furaha, lakini wanaumia balaa, wanaishi ilmradi siku ziende.Afrika inaongoza humo wakiwemo majirani zetu......-----------------------------1. Burundi2. Central African Republic3. South Sudan4. Tanzania5. Yemen6. Rwanda7. Syria8. Liberia9. Haiti10. MalawiNorway, last year’s winner, came in second place in the 2018 report. It’s followed by Denmark, Iceland, and Switzerland. So if you want to be happy, move to SCANDINAVIA!The Nordic countries have dominated the index since it first was produced in 2012.Following Switzerland in the top 10 are Netherlands, Canada, New Zealand, Sweden and Australia. The United States fell to 18th place from 14th last year.Last year, Finland placed fifth in the ranking.1. Finland2. Norway3. Denmark4. Iceland5. Switzerland6. Netherlands7. Canada8. New Zealand9. Sweden10. Australia11. Israel12. Austria13. Costa Rica14. Ireland15. Germany16. Belgium17. Luxembourg18. United States19. United Kingdom20. United Arab Emirates