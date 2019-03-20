- Joined
Hii hapa ni kwa mujibu wa utafiti uliofanywa na shirika la Umoja wa mataifa, utafiti unaonyesha mataifa kumi ambapo raia wake japo hucheka cheka na kuonyesha nyuso za furaha, lakini wanaumia balaa, wanaishi ilmradi siku ziende.
Afrika inaongoza humo wakiwemo majirani zetu......
-----------------------------
The least happy countries:
1. Burundi
2. Central African Republic
3. South Sudan
4. Tanzania
5. Yemen
6. Rwanda
7. Syria
8. Liberia
9. Haiti
10. Malawi
Finland is the happiest country in the world, according to the United Nation’s 2018 World Happiness Report.
Norway, last year’s winner, came in second place in the 2018 report. It’s followed by Denmark, Iceland, and Switzerland. So if you want to be happy, move to SCANDINAVIA!
The Nordic countries have dominated the index since it first was produced in 2012.
Following Switzerland in the top 10 are Netherlands, Canada, New Zealand, Sweden and Australia. The United States fell to 18th place from 14th last year.
Last year, Finland placed fifth in the ranking.
The 20 Happiest Countries In The World, 2018
1. Finland
2. Norway
3. Denmark
4. Iceland
5. Switzerland
6. Netherlands
7. Canada
8. New Zealand
9. Sweden
10. Australia
11. Israel
12. Austria
13. Costa Rica
14. Ireland
15. Germany
16. Belgium
17. Luxembourg
18. United States
19. United Kingdom
20. United Arab Emirates
Here Is A Look At The 20 Happiest (And Most Miserable) Countries In The World, 2018
