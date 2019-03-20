Tetesi: Utafiti wa UN: Mataifa 10 ovyo duniani ambapo raia wake wanaishi kwa dhiki, masikitiko, machungu, majungu na chuki chuki


MK254

MK254

JF-Expert Member
#1
Joined
May 11, 2013
Messages
12,722
Likes
11,154
Points
280
MK254

MK254

JF-Expert Member
Joined May 11, 2013
12,722 11,154 280
#1
Hii hapa ni kwa mujibu wa utafiti uliofanywa na shirika la Umoja wa mataifa, utafiti unaonyesha mataifa kumi ambapo raia wake japo hucheka cheka na kuonyesha nyuso za furaha, lakini wanaumia balaa, wanaishi ilmradi siku ziende.
Afrika inaongoza humo wakiwemo majirani zetu......
-----------------------------
The least happy countries:

1. Burundi
2. Central African Republic
3. South Sudan
4. Tanzania
5. Yemen
6. Rwanda
7. Syria
8. Liberia
9. Haiti
10. Malawi

Finland is the happiest country in the world, according to the United Nation’s 2018 World Happiness Report.

Norway, last year’s winner, came in second place in the 2018 report. It’s followed by Denmark, Iceland, and Switzerland. So if you want to be happy, move to SCANDINAVIA!

The Nordic countries have dominated the index since it first was produced in 2012.

Following Switzerland in the top 10 are Netherlands, Canada, New Zealand, Sweden and Australia. The United States fell to 18th place from 14th last year.

Last year, Finland placed fifth in the ranking.

The 20 Happiest Countries In The World, 2018

1. Finland
2. Norway
3. Denmark
4. Iceland
5. Switzerland

6. Netherlands
7. Canada
8. New Zealand
9. Sweden
10. Australia

11. Israel
12. Austria
13. Costa Rica
14. Ireland
15. Germany
16. Belgium
17. Luxembourg
18. United States
19. United Kingdom
20. United Arab Emirates
Here Is A Look At The 20 Happiest (And Most Miserable) Countries In The World, 2018
 
MIXOLOGIST

MIXOLOGIST

JF-Expert Member
#4
Joined
Mar 1, 2016
Messages
3,371
Likes
7,210
Points
280
MIXOLOGIST

MIXOLOGIST

JF-Expert Member
Joined Mar 1, 2016
3,371 7,210 280
#4
We are aggressive, tunawaza kuingia kwenye list ya Forbes sasa furaha itatoka wapi? nyinyi mnaokufa na njaa na bado mnafuraha sawa sisi tutawachungulia kwa chini kwa dharau
 
busha

busha

JF-Expert Member
#5
Joined
Jan 21, 2019
Messages
560
Likes
509
Points
180
busha

busha

JF-Expert Member
Joined Jan 21, 2019
560 509 180
#5
ww ambu nieleweshe tz imeingiaje hapo,,,.?

wakati mm nina kibanda cha kuuza sigara na karanga na pipi na ninamiliki boda boda mbili na kivitz cha kunirusidaha home,,

tena nipo kijijni huku hata umeme hamna,,

nieleweshe vizuuri ueleweke bila hivyo ntakutusi matusi ya nguoni dogi ww,,,,

Sent using Jamii Forums mobile app
 
M

mzalendoalltz

JF-Expert Member
#9
Joined
Mar 25, 2015
Messages
482
Likes
288
Points
80
M

mzalendoalltz

JF-Expert Member
Joined Mar 25, 2015
482 288 80
#9
MK254 said:
Hii hapa ni kwa mujibu wa utafiti uliofanywa na shirika la Umoja wa mataifa, utafiti unaonyesha mataifa kumi ambapo raia wake japo hucheka cheka na kuonyesha nyuso za furaha, lakini wanaumia balaa, wanaishi ilmradi siku ziende.
Afrika inaongoza humo wakiwemo majirani zetu......
-----------------------------
The least happy countries:

1. Burundi
2. Central African Republic
3. South Sudan
4. Tanzania
5. Yemen
6. Rwanda
7. Syria
8. Liberia
9. Haiti
10. Malawi

Finland is the happiest country in the world, according to the United Nation’s 2018 World Happiness Report.

Norway, last year’s winner, came in second place in the 2018 report. It’s followed by Denmark, Iceland, and Switzerland. So if you want to be happy, move to SCANDINAVIA!

The Nordic countries have dominated the index since it first was produced in 2012.

Following Switzerland in the top 10 are Netherlands, Canada, New Zealand, Sweden and Australia. The United States fell to 18th place from 14th last year.

Last year, Finland placed fifth in the ranking.

The 20 Happiest Countries In The World, 2018

1. Finland
2. Norway
3. Denmark
4. Iceland
5. Switzerland

6. Netherlands
7. Canada
8. New Zealand
9. Sweden
10. Australia

11. Israel
12. Austria
13. Costa Rica
14. Ireland
15. Germany
16. Belgium
17. Luxembourg
18. United States
19. United Kingdom
20. United Arab Emirates
Here Is A Look At The 20 Happiest (And Most Miserable) Countries In The World, 2018
Click to expand...
Kuwa busy na kutafuta jinsi gani ya kushawishi mafisadi wawapatie chakula waturkana. Achana na watanzania
 
Yamakagashi

Yamakagashi

JF-Expert Member
#12
Joined
Sep 19, 2016
Messages
7,121
Likes
13,044
Points
280
Yamakagashi

Yamakagashi

JF-Expert Member
Joined Sep 19, 2016
7,121 13,044 280
#12
Sijui tumekosea wapi Tanzania ,huku nyuma japo maisha yalikuwa magumu ila watu walikuwa na furaha ,umoja na upendo

Rais ajaye atapata tabu sana kurekebisha huu mpasuko kama atawahi kabla ya jumba bovu kudondoka

Sent using Jamii Forums mobile app
 
eliakeem

eliakeem

JF-Expert Member
#20
Joined
May 29, 2009
Messages
6,685
Likes
3,569
Points
280
eliakeem

eliakeem

JF-Expert Member
Joined May 29, 2009
6,685 3,569 280
#20
MK254 said:
Hii hapa ni kwa mujibu wa utafiti uliofanywa na shirika la Umoja wa mataifa, utafiti unaonyesha mataifa kumi ambapo raia wake japo hucheka cheka na kuonyesha nyuso za furaha, lakini wanaumia balaa, wanaishi ilmradi siku ziende.
Afrika inaongoza humo wakiwemo majirani zetu......
-----------------------------
The least happy countries:

1. Burundi
2. Central African Republic
3. South Sudan
4. Tanzania
5. Yemen
6. Rwanda
7. Syria
8. Liberia
9. Haiti
10. Malawi

Finland is the happiest country in the world, according to the United Nation’s 2018 World Happiness Report.

Norway, last year’s winner, came in second place in the 2018 report. It’s followed by Denmark, Iceland, and Switzerland. So if you want to be happy, move to SCANDINAVIA!

The Nordic countries have dominated the index since it first was produced in 2012.

Following Switzerland in the top 10 are Netherlands, Canada, New Zealand, Sweden and Australia. The United States fell to 18th place from 14th last year.

Last year, Finland placed fifth in the ranking.

The 20 Happiest Countries In The World, 2018

1. Finland
2. Norway
3. Denmark
4. Iceland
5. Switzerland

6. Netherlands
7. Canada
8. New Zealand
9. Sweden
10. Australia

11. Israel
12. Austria
13. Costa Rica
14. Ireland
15. Germany
16. Belgium
17. Luxembourg
18. United States
19. United Kingdom
20. United Arab Emirates
Here Is A Look At The 20 Happiest (And Most Miserable) Countries In The World, 2018
Click to expand...
Ahaaa haaa haaa
Somalia seems to be happy than Tanzania.
Wonders never cease.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
ComSkills Ad

Forum statistics

Threads 1,273,245
Members 490,337
Posts 30,474,948

FOLLOW US

MCL Banner