Usijidanganye unamjua/soma/elewa mtu humu ndani kwa kuangalia mabandiko yake


stritglow

stritglow

JF-Expert Member
#1
Joined
Apr 7, 2018
Messages
615
Likes
1,516
Points
180
stritglow

stritglow

JF-Expert Member
Joined Apr 7, 2018
615 1,516 180
#1
The internet/social media is all about interaction. Na one thing it brought ni a false sense of belief kwa watu kuwa wanamjua/elewa mtu kutokana na vitu anavyoviandika au wanavo-interact nae.

Kwahiyo usije ukajidanganya kuwa mtu fulani humu yuko hivi na hivi in real life kutokana na anavyo-comment/post humu. Tumeona watu wengi humu wakiwa judged in that way, kisa mtu anapost “kistaarabu/busara” basi huyo mtu anachukuliwa kuwa yuko hivyo in real life, mwingine akipost “pumba/jokes” basi wanamchukulia pouwa/kawaida. Mwingine akipost about the extravagant life, then atachukuliwa kama matawi ya juu. n.k Wanasahau kwamba all these assumptions might not even be true.

Remember, you only see what a person choose to show you. These are just personas. Watu humu ndani wanaandika/comment/post kwa mtindo fulani kutokana na sababu mbalimbali, mwingine as stress relieving, mwingine just trolling, wengine beacause of their own personal agendas.

We are all actors here playing a certain role, don't get addled by it.
 
African princess

African princess

Senior Member
#2
Joined
May 15, 2018
Messages
118
Likes
152
Points
60
Age
25
African princess

African princess

Senior Member
Joined May 15, 2018
118 152 60
#2
stritglow said:
The internet/social media is all about interaction. Na one thing it brought ni a false sense of belief kwa watu kuwa wanamjua/elewa mtu kutokana na anavyoviandika au wanavo-interact nae.

Kawhiyo usije ukajidanganya kuwa mtu fulani humu yuko hivi na hivi in real life kutokana na anavyo-comment/post humu. Tumeona watu wengi humu wakiwa judged in that way, kisa mtu anapost “kistaarabu/busara” basi huyo mtu anachukuliwa kuwa yuko hivyo in real life, mwingine akipost “pumba/jokes” basi wanamchukulia pouwa/kawaida. Mwingine akipost about the extravagant life, then atachukuliwa kama matawi ya juu. n.k Wanasahau kwamba all these assumptions might not even be true.

Remember, you only see what a person chose to show you. These are just personas. Watu humu ndani wanaandika/comment/post kwa mtindo fulani kutokana na sababu mbalimbali, mwingine as stress relieving, mwingine just trolling, wengine beacause of their own personal agendas.

We are all actors here playing a certain role, don't get addled by it.
Click to expand...
Very true mkuu,umeongea point sana,binafsi nimeelewa.
 
mbaga jr

mbaga jr

JF-Expert Member
#4
Joined
May 28, 2018
Messages
2,062
Likes
1,545
Points
280
mbaga jr

mbaga jr

JF-Expert Member
Joined May 28, 2018
2,062 1,545 280
#4
kweli aiseee, kama me nkipost naonekana ni mmiliki wa World Bank wakati ni mwanzilishi wa Apple Inc.
 
carcinoma

carcinoma

JF-Expert Member
#5
Joined
Mar 5, 2017
Messages
2,402
Likes
5,000
Points
280
carcinoma

carcinoma

JF-Expert Member
Joined Mar 5, 2017
2,402 5,000 280
#5
Mpaka Hapo nilishakujua mkuu unaijua lugha ya malkia
 
Santana

Santana

JF-Expert Member
#6
Joined
Nov 21, 2010
Messages
582
Likes
544
Points
180
Santana

Santana

JF-Expert Member
Joined Nov 21, 2010
582 544 180
#6
Sema you are Actor, Jifunze Kuzungumzia nafsi yako Peke Yako!
 
fundi bishoo

fundi bishoo

JF-Expert Member
#7
Joined
Jun 26, 2018
Messages
4,519
Likes
3,986
Points
280
fundi bishoo

fundi bishoo

JF-Expert Member
Joined Jun 26, 2018
4,519 3,986 280
#7
kna watu wanawachukulia watu fulani ni matawi kumbe shida tu
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Forum statistics

Threads 1,209,989
Members 460,203
Posts 28,354,450

FOLLOW US