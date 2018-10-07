Usijidanganye unamjua/soma/elewa mtu humu ndani kwa kuangalia mabandiko yake

The internet/social media is all about interaction. Na one thing it brought ni a false sense of belief kwa watu kuwa wanamjua/elewa mtu kutokana na vitu anavyoviandika au wanavo-interact nae.



Kwahiyo usije ukajidanganya kuwa mtu fulani humu yuko hivi na hivi in real life kutokana na anavyo-comment/post humu. Tumeona watu wengi humu wakiwa judged in that way, kisa mtu anapost “kistaarabu/busara” basi huyo mtu anachukuliwa kuwa yuko hivyo in real life, mwingine akipost “pumba/jokes” basi wanamchukulia pouwa/kawaida. Mwingine akipost about the extravagant life, then atachukuliwa kama matawi ya juu. n.k Wanasahau kwamba all these assumptions might not even be true.



Remember, you only see what a person choose to show you. These are just personas. Watu humu ndani wanaandika/comment/post kwa mtindo fulani kutokana na sababu mbalimbali, mwingine as stress relieving, mwingine just trolling, wengine beacause of their own personal agendas.



We are all actors here playing a certain role, don't get addled by it.